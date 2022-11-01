ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: What's the appeal of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz after that Anderson Silva fight?

By MMA Junkie Staff
 4 days ago
With a fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz being talked about for more than a year, it finally could be close to made.

Paul took care of business this past Saturday when he defeated Anderson Silva by unanimous decision in a Showtime boxing match. Diaz attended the event but was escorted before the headliner after a backstage altercation occurred between him and members of Paul’s team.

Afterward, Paul took aim at Diaz with a callout, potentially setting the stage for a showdown between the YouTuber and former UFC star. Scale of one to 10: How do we feel about Paul vs. Diaz now that Paul has gotten past his biggest challenge to date in Silva?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Danny Segura, Farah Hannoun and Brian “Goze” Garcia answered that question with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. You can watch their discussion in the video above and check out this week’s full episode below.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Monday LIVE on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

