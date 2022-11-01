LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station arrested a convicted felon at Laredo, Texas. On Nov. 2, Border Patrol agents were working their assigned duties when they apprehended a group. One of the persons in the group was identified as Gustavo Macias- Ruvalcaba, a 36-year-old male Mexican citizen. Record checks revealed he had a prior arrest and conviction for Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child, which he was sentenced to ten years probation.

