Read full article on original website
Related
cbp.gov
Collaborative efforts shut down two stash houses at Laredo Sector
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol working collaboratively with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), shut down two stash houses in Laredo, Texas. On Nov. 1, Border Patrol agents working with DPS arrived at two separate residences one was located on Balcones Drive and the other at Creosote Loop, where they took into custody a total of 34 individuals.
cbp.gov
Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrests a convicted felon
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station arrested a convicted felon at Laredo, Texas. On Nov. 2, Border Patrol agents were working their assigned duties when they apprehended a group. One of the persons in the group was identified as Gustavo Macias- Ruvalcaba, a 36-year-old male Mexican citizen. Record checks revealed he had a prior arrest and conviction for Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child, which he was sentenced to ten years probation.
Comments / 0