Increased access, glitch fix help health insurance customers in California [The Press-Enterprise]

LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
California's Safest Cities
California has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of California, USA.Public Domain, Wikimedia.
You can still get stimulus payments for up to $1,700 from the state of California
money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Did you know about the Golden State Stimulus which is available to millions of residents in California? This stimulus payment actually includes two payments. The first one is a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment from the state of California and then there is the Golden State Stimulus II which pays up to another $500 dollars.
Newsom sued over COVID ‘misinformation’ law that doctors say tramples First Amendment rights
California physicians are suing Governor Gavin Newsom over a bill that empowers California medical boards to punish doctors for having different views on COVID-19 treatment.
Bakersfield Channel
San Bernardino County to vote on succession from California
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Many people are leaving the golden state for a variety of reasons, but now an entire county is threatening to do the same thing. That’s the thrust of Measure EE, which is up for vote this election day in San Bernardino County. The author of the measure, however, knows it’s a long shot.
Is a ‘red wave’ about to crash over California?
How concerned are Democrats in California and across the country about a Republican “red wave” cresting in the Nov. 8 election and clinching the GOP’s control of Congress? I’ll give you three hints: 1. Today, President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego to campaign for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who’s facing a tough […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California’s COVID-19 rates start to rise again amid winter ‘tripledemic’ fears
Coronavirus transmission is showing early signs of trending upward again in California, as experts warn of a potential “tripledemic” — spikes in COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus — this winter. The California Department of Public Health in a weekly update Thursday reported the daily...
California faces triple threat of respiratory illnesses
Forget “twindemic” — California may be in for a three-headed Cerberus of respiratory illnesses this winter as the flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 collide. Orange County on Monday declared a local public health emergency over RSV, a common cause of pneumonia in babies that’s contributed to a record number of pediatric hospitalizations and daily […]
Schools scramble to find teachers as California expands transitional kindergarten
This school year the California transitional kindergarten program began expanding to eventually include all 4-year-olds. But amidst a teacher shortage, some school districts had to move teachers already on staff or lure staff away from preschool programs.
Doctors Say a California Law Targeting Clinicians Who Share COVID-19 'Misinformation' Is Unconstitutional
On September 30, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 2098, which authorizes state regulators to discipline doctors who "disseminate misinformation or disinformation related to COVID-19." The law, which is scheduled to take effect on January 1, defines "misinformation" as advice "contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus." Implicitly acknowledging the First Amendment issues raised by A.B. 2098, Newsom averred that "it is narrowly tailored to apply only to those egregious instances in which a licensee is acting with malicious intent or clearly deviating from the required standard of care while interacting directly with a patient under their care."
NBC Los Angeles
California's Pay Transparency Law Takes Effect Soon. Here's What to Know
As New Yorkers see the city's new salary transparency law going into effect Wednesday, many California jobseekers may be wondering about SB 1162, the state’s answer to pay transparency that is set to go into effect in 2023. Senate Bill 1162, authored by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) and...
This is how drivers can get a carpool sticker in California
No matter where you drive in California, navigating traffic can be highly stressful, especially when it seems like rush hour is never ending. Taking advantage of HOV or carpool lanes is a great way to bypass the traffic on freeways, but a passenger must be in the car with you, which isn’t always a feasible […]
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
Increases in Florida community association budgets require careful deliberation, communication | Opinion [Miami Herald]
The budgetary strains that Florida community associations are now beginning to experience have been daunting, and boards of directors and property managers are finding it particularly difficult to reconcile required increases with many community home and condominium owners. Significant increases in insurance and staffing costs, combined with the coming reserves and inspection requirements for many condominiums, are creating the need for budgetary growth that requires substantial raises to monthly association dues.
Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter
Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
California holds over $11.9 billion in lost money; check to claim yours
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – The State Controller Office announced, Monday, that more than $11.9 billion in unclaimed property is waiting to be claimed. In September, the agency reunited 22,000 people with $41 million, including 12 claims valued at $3,777 in Barstow.
Kidney dialysis on the ballot for the 3rd election in a row
For the third election in a row, there’s a push on the ballot to change how the dialysis industry operates. It’s called Proposition 29 and while there is a renewed effort to get it passed, there is also organized opposition to it. The critical function of a dialysis machine is to serve as a man-made […]
World Insurance Associates Increases P&C Business with the Acquisition of Thorson Insurance Services
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“World”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Thorson provides comprehensive property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions for high-net-worth families, successful middle...
Open Enrollment time is here, companies are rolling out 2023 plans: 7 changes for Floridians to consider [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) With the cost of living up, getting a health insurance plan in Florida that covers your doctors, medications and emergency medical charges at the lowest price can make a big difference in your budget. But the process can feel so overwhelming. Whether you're picking a...
Phoenix Seniors Have Most Medicare Drug Plan Choice Reports AAMSI
Los Angeles, CA November 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Seniors in Phoenix have the most stand-alone Medicare drug plans available for 2023 according to an analysis conducted by the. American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. (AAMSI). “Once a year Medicare encourages individuals to review their coverage because plans change starting January 1st,”...
InsuranceNewsNet
