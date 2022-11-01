Read full article on original website
Related
🎥Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week’s midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA Republicans” who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections.
President Joe Biden calls protesters 'idiots' after seeing 'socialism' signs outside Joliet school
In a statement, the Illinois Republican Party called on Rep. Underwood to disavow Biden's comment, accusing the president of lashing out at his critics.
Barack Obama says Biden has 'repaired the economy and kept unemployment low' amid 8.2% spike in prices
Former President Barack Obama said during a Saturday campaign event that President Biden has "repaired the economy and kept unemployment low."
In closing campaign pitches, Democrats lean on their star: Obama
In the final days of a must-win Senate race in Pennsylvania, both parties are deploying their biggest stars. But America's most popular Democratic president isn't the party's current leader.
Biden admin relaxes rules for student debt forgiveness
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving forward with an overhaul of several student debt forgiveness programs, aiming to make it easier for borrowers to get relief if they are duped by their colleges or if they put in a decade of work as public servants. The Education...
U.S. giving another $400M in military aid to Ukraine
WASHINGTON —On Friday, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), according to a statement from the agency. This USAI package underscores the continued U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting their most urgent needs,...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0