Digital Insurance Platform Market Set to Register Striking CAGR Growth of 13.7% by 2029, Size, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Opportunities, Challenges and Competitive Scenario
LONDON , Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled "Digital Insurance Platform Market" which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and succeeding in the market. The Digital Insurance Platform market report is an excellent report that makes it possible to the Digital Insurance Platform industry to take strategic decisions and achieve growth objectives. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. This report also provides the company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of the manufacturer, and market shares for the company. The report helps the Digital Insurance Platform industry to divulge the best market opportunities and look after proficient information to efficiently climb the ladder of success.
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on the Resolutions of the Tenth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the. The tenth meeting (the "Meeting") of the seventh session of the. Board of Supervisors. (the " Board of Supervisors. ") of. China Life Insurance Company Limited. (the "Company")...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for ShelterPoint Insurance Company and ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit of “a-” (Excellent) of. ShelterPoint Insurance Company. (SPI) (. West Palm Beach, FL. ) and. ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company. (SPL) (. Garden City,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of KB Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect KBI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as...
SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
Forward-Looking Statements The terms "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (the "Parent"), and its subsidiaries, except as expressly indicated or the context otherwise requires. Certain statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including information incorporated by reference, are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). The PSLRA provides a safe harbor under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for forward-looking statements. These statements relate to our intentions, beliefs, projections, estimations, or forecasts of future events and financial performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or industry actual results, activity levels, or performance to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements include the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "project," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pro forma," "seek," "likely," "continue," or comparable terms. Our forward-looking statements are only predictions, and we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove correct. We undertake no obligation, other than as federal securities laws may require, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what we project, forecast, or estimate in forward-looking statements are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. "Risk Factors." in Part II. "Other Information" of this Form 10-Q. These risk factors may not be exhaustive. We operate in a constantly changing business environment, and new risk factors may emerge anytime. We can neither predict these new risk factors nor assess their impact, if any, on our businesses or the extent any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the forward-looking events we discuss in this report might not occur. 24 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents Introduction We classify our business into four reportable segments: •Standard Commercial Lines; •Standard Personal Lines; •Excess and Surplus Lines ("E&S Lines"); and •Investments. For more details about these segments, refer to Note 9. "Segment Information" in Item 1. "Financial Statements." of this Form 10-Q and Note 12. "Segment Information" in Item 8. "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data." of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
World Insurance Associates Increases P&C Business with the Acquisition of Thorson Insurance Services
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“World”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Thorson provides comprehensive property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions for high-net-worth families, successful middle...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Seguros e Inversiones, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Seguros e. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect SISA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
SG Insurtech SingViva enters into strategic partnership with Deepblue Technology in Cybersecurity Insurance
Singviva has entered a strategic agreement with Deepblue Technology to launch and develop innovative propositions for the. We see an opportunity to elevate cyber services for insurers and to offer innovative personal cyber coverage for consumers." -- Anthony Koh. , Chairman and Blockchain Advisor of Singviva. SINGAPORE. ,. SINGAPORE. ,
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of GreenStars BNP Paribas S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of. GreenStars BNP Paribas S.A. (GreenStars) (Luxembourg), a subsidiary of BNP Paribas SA (. BNP Paribas. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The...
Westland Insurance acquires Palmer Salmon Insurance and Vachon Insurance Group
Surrey, BC /Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen. , one of Canada’s fastest growing independent insurance brokers, today announced its acquisition of. Palmer Salmon Insurance. and. Vachon Insurance Group. . The addition of these two brokerages to the Westland family furthers its expansion across. Canada. and...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Aegon N.V.’s U.S. Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of the. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Aegon USA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of. operations should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed. consolidated financial statements and related notes included herein and with our. 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless the context otherwise requires,. references to " Genworth. ," the...
EVERQUOTE, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read together with our condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes and other financial information included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our consolidated financial statements and the related notes and other financial information included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
METLIFE INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results. Page Forward-Looking Statements and Other Financial Information 83 Executive Summary 83 Industry Trends 86 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 89 Acquisitions and Dispositions 90 Results of Operations 92 Investments 117 Derivatives 129 Policyholder Liabilities 132 Liquidity and Capital Resources 139 Adopted Accounting Pronouncements 147 Future Adoption of Accounting Pronouncements 148 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures 148 Risk Management 149 82.
Patent Issued for Data extraction engine for structured, semi-structured and unstructured data with automated labeling and classification of data patterns or data elements therein, and corresponding method thereof (USPTO 11475072): Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd.
-- Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. ( Zurich, Switzerland ) has been issued patent number 11475072, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventor is Mueller, Felix (Waedenswil, CH). This patent was filed on. December 21, 2016. and was published online on. October 18, 2022. . From the...
MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 ($ in Millions, Except Share Data)
This management analysis of financial position and results of operations pertains to the consolidated accounts of. ", "ORI", or "the Company"). The Company conducts its operations through a number of regulated insurance company subsidiaries organized into three major segments:. General Insurance. (property and liability insurance),. Title Insurance and Republic Financial...
Q3 for Q3 2022 Financial Earnings Transcript 2022
- President & Chief Executive Officer,. - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer,. Operator: Welcome to Assurant's Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode, and the floor will be opened for your questions following management's prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions]
Monument Re completes acquisition of portfolio from Zurich International Life Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Monument Re announced today that its Isle of Man subsidiary. Monument International Life Assurance Company Limited. (“MILAC”) has completed the acquisition of the closed book portfolio of Zurich International Life Limited’s (“ZILL”) Singapore. long term life insurance business. The ZILL Singapore branch portfolio...
EverQuote to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that management will participate and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:. RBC Global Technology,. Internet, Media & Telecom Conference. Date:. Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Fireside. Chat Time.
Auto insurance rates and inflation
Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) Every day you read a new article on the effects of inflation on the things we buy. Let me try to explain what is happening in the automobile insurance market. When the COVID lockdown occurred auto insurance companies quickly realized people were driving less and claims costs were going to go down. Most of the large insurance companies lowered their rates or returned premiums in the form of dividends.
