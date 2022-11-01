Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Awful Announcing
Longtime Kentucky sportscaster Alan Cutler ‘shocked’ to be back on the air
Alan Cutler was only going to come back to broadcasting on his terms. The 70-year-old grandfather and former WLEX-TV sports anchor didn’t need to work. He had been retired from the airwaves since covering the 2018 Kentucky Derby for the Lexington, Ky. station. Quite a sendoff for one of the most recognizable faces in Kentucky media.
Historic Franklin, Kentucky, Makes a Charming Fall Day Trip Destination
Franklin Kentucky is located 25 minutes south of Bowling Green off of Interstate 65 but it's also connected by rural roadways such as 31-W/Nashville Road. No matter what route you take though, just get there. This little farming community holds more than what meets the eye. Franklin is steeped in history and with its many shops, restaurants, and a locally-owned coffee shop positioned around its courthouse square, there is no shortage of opportunities for adventure. I've put together a list of must-do stops while you are there.
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
Tennessee Tribune
Reality Show Comes to Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most popular and long-running reality television shows is coming to Nashville. “Married at First Sight,” a Lifetime staple, will be filming in Music City for its 16th season. It will chronicle the events behind various singles and the trip to matrimony. The show will present longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson as they assist 10 Tennessee singles, helping themm find their stranger spouses.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Real ID license deadline approaching
A man has died following a crash on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night. Middle School student charged after making online …. A student at Cameron Prep Middle School has been charged after making an online threat. Parents lean on faith during day 4 of Wilson County …. A family is leaning...
travelyouman.com
List Of All The 7 Rivers In Nashville
Many folks will be going to the water now that the weather is getting warmer! We have compiled the information you will need for your next outdoor water experience with these lakes and rivers in the region, whether your family like boating, kayaking, canoeing, or simply swimming. 1. Cumberland River.
vucommodores.com
Football Game Day Tailgate Parking Sold Out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tailgate parking Lots 1, 2 and 4 are sold out for the three remaining Vanderbilt football home games, Vanderbilt Athletics announced Wednesday. Fans who previously purchased a season or single-game pass for the tailgate lots (Lots 1, 2 and 4) along Natchez Trace will continue to have access. Those fans should check the email address associated with their ticketing account for communication for any updates to the traffic patterns and lot entry.
8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season
With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area. Now Open The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake […] The post 8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood volleyball head coach Cram resigns
Following two seasons at the helm of the program, Brentwood volleyball head coach Cathy Cram has resigned as announced in a release from the school on Tuesday morning. The announcement comes less than two weeks after the Bruins advanced all the way to the 2022 Class AAA TSSAA state tournament semifinals. Brentwood finished 36-12 on the season, earning a Region 6-AAA title.
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its owners
Leonard J. DeFrancisci, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia. According to news reports, the parent company of KFC (Yum! Brands) is halting the sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House by its legal owners.
wilsonpost.com
Main Street Preps staff-wide Round 1 HS football predictions
The TSSAA playoffs have arrived. It’s time to look into the crystal ball and forecast results for Nashville-area high school football first-round games.
wnky.com
Bowling Green woman wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green woman won big when she purchased a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, came forward last week after she won with a ticket worth $2 million. Her husband purchased tickets for the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing at...
williamsonhomepage.com
$50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Franklin
A $50,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Franklin following the Halloween drawing that saw another winning ticket in Ardmore. According to a Tennessee Lottery news release, the winning ticket was sold at the Murfreesboro Road Kroger in Franklin, with the unidentified lucky player matching four of five white balls plus the red Powerball.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
New Balance Announces $68 Million Tennessee Facility
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Footwear and apparel manufacturer New Balance plans...
kentuckymonthly.com
Remembering a Kentucky Hero
In the front yard of the old Owen County Courthouse at the corner of West Seminary and North Thomas streets near a large tree in the quiet community of Owenton stands Kentucky historical marker No. 2521. It honors an Owen County native whose worldwide accomplishments might have faded from public memory had it not been, in large part, for a group of middle-school students whose teacher had read a newspaper story about little-known Willis Augustus “Mose” Lee Jr., one of Kentucky’s greatest veterans.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville native to compete in Miss Tennessee USA pageant at APSU
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Sydney Grace Young, 22, of Clarksville, Miss Montgomery County 2023, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University. Young is the daughter of Don Young of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Amy Jane Orton of Clarksville. She is...
Nashville Parent
2022 Holiday Lights in Middle Tennessee
Holiday Lights provide a merry tradition for the entire family each year. Here’s the round up you need to fulfill all of your light-filled dreams!. Admission: $36 for adults, $30.60 for student/military and $28.80 for ages 3 – 12 Highlights: Drive or walk through interactive installations, fun performances...
mainstreetclarksville.com
$1.4M expansion planned for Ferrari Stampi USA in Clarksville
A Montgomery County manufacturing company is planning a major expansion to its headquarters on Dunbar Cave Road. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Ferrari Stampi USA Inc. officials have announced the company will invest $1.4 million to expand manufacturing operations at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Clarksville.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in Tennessee.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
