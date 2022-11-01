ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Awful Announcing

Longtime Kentucky sportscaster Alan Cutler ‘shocked’ to be back on the air

Alan Cutler was only going to come back to broadcasting on his terms. The 70-year-old grandfather and former WLEX-TV sports anchor didn’t need to work. He had been retired from the airwaves since covering the 2018 Kentucky Derby for the Lexington, Ky. station. Quite a sendoff for one of the most recognizable faces in Kentucky media.
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKR

Historic Franklin, Kentucky, Makes a Charming Fall Day Trip Destination

Franklin Kentucky is located 25 minutes south of Bowling Green off of Interstate 65 but it's also connected by rural roadways such as 31-W/Nashville Road. No matter what route you take though, just get there. This little farming community holds more than what meets the eye. Franklin is steeped in history and with its many shops, restaurants, and a locally-owned coffee shop positioned around its courthouse square, there is no shortage of opportunities for adventure. I've put together a list of must-do stops while you are there.
FRANKLIN, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?

Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Reality Show Comes to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most popular and long-running reality television shows is coming to Nashville. “Married at First Sight,” a Lifetime staple, will be filming in Music City for its 16th season. It will chronicle the events behind various singles and the trip to matrimony. The show will present longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson as they assist 10 Tennessee singles, helping themm find their stranger spouses.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Real ID license deadline approaching

A man has died following a crash on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night. Middle School student charged after making online …. A student at Cameron Prep Middle School has been charged after making an online threat. Parents lean on faith during day 4 of Wilson County …. A family is leaning...
NASHVILLE, TN
travelyouman.com

List Of All The 7 Rivers In Nashville

Many folks will be going to the water now that the weather is getting warmer! We have compiled the information you will need for your next outdoor water experience with these lakes and rivers in the region, whether your family like boating, kayaking, canoeing, or simply swimming. 1. Cumberland River.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Football Game Day Tailgate Parking Sold Out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tailgate parking Lots 1, 2 and 4 are sold out for the three remaining Vanderbilt football home games, Vanderbilt Athletics announced Wednesday. Fans who previously purchased a season or single-game pass for the tailgate lots (Lots 1, 2 and 4) along Natchez Trace will continue to have access. Those fans should check the email address associated with their ticketing account for communication for any updates to the traffic patterns and lot entry.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season

With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area. Now Open The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake […] The post 8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood volleyball head coach Cram resigns

Following two seasons at the helm of the program, Brentwood volleyball head coach Cathy Cram has resigned as announced in a release from the school on Tuesday morning. The announcement comes less than two weeks after the Bruins advanced all the way to the 2022 Class AAA TSSAA state tournament semifinals. Brentwood finished 36-12 on the season, earning a Region 6-AAA title.
BRENTWOOD, TN
wnky.com

Bowling Green woman wins $2 million in Powerball drawing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green woman won big when she purchased a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, came forward last week after she won with a ticket worth $2 million. Her husband purchased tickets for the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing at...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
williamsonhomepage.com

$50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Franklin

A $50,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Franklin following the Halloween drawing that saw another winning ticket in Ardmore. According to a Tennessee Lottery news release, the winning ticket was sold at the Murfreesboro Road Kroger in Franklin, with the unidentified lucky player matching four of five white balls plus the red Powerball.
FRANKLIN, TN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Balance Announces $68 Million Tennessee Facility

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Footwear and apparel manufacturer New Balance plans...
LEBANON, TN
kentuckymonthly.com

Remembering a Kentucky Hero

In the front yard of the old Owen County Courthouse at the corner of West Seminary and North Thomas streets near a large tree in the quiet community of Owenton stands Kentucky historical marker No. 2521. It honors an Owen County native whose worldwide accomplishments might have faded from public memory had it not been, in large part, for a group of middle-school students whose teacher had read a newspaper story about little-known Willis Augustus “Mose” Lee Jr., one of Kentucky’s greatest veterans.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville native to compete in Miss Tennessee USA pageant at APSU

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Sydney Grace Young, 22, of Clarksville, Miss Montgomery County 2023, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University. Young is the daughter of Don Young of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Amy Jane Orton of Clarksville. She is...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

2022 Holiday Lights in Middle Tennessee

Holiday Lights provide a merry tradition for the entire family each year. Here’s the round up you need to fulfill all of your light-filled dreams!. Admission: $36 for adults, $30.60 for student/military and $28.80 for ages 3 – 12 Highlights: Drive or walk through interactive installations, fun performances...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

$1.4M expansion planned for Ferrari Stampi USA in Clarksville

A Montgomery County manufacturing company is planning a major expansion to its headquarters on Dunbar Cave Road. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Ferrari Stampi USA Inc. officials have announced the company will invest $1.4 million to expand manufacturing operations at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

