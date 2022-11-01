Read full article on original website
Related
Rep. Davids Fact Sheet: Health Care Savings In The Kansas Third
As part of a new law, Kansans are now eligible for several policies to help them save money on health insurance. Many of these savings are available immediately or starting next year. These policies lower premiums for people who purchase their own insurance as well as families who get insurance through their employer. Expanding access to affordable health care helps families and communities live healthier and more secure lives.
Reed: Annual Open Enrollment For Health Insurance Has Begun & RIers Can Save Big
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) When it comes to health insurance, HealthSourceRI's got you covered - and now that open enrollment season is here, Rhode Islanders can pick out a plan that's right for them. Health insurance open enrollment season kicked off this week and Rhode Islanders using HealthSource RI's...
Phoenix Seniors Have Most Medicare Drug Plan Choice Reports AAMSI
Los Angeles, CA November 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Seniors in Phoenix have the most stand-alone Medicare drug plans available for 2023 according to an analysis conducted by the. American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. (AAMSI). “Once a year Medicare encourages individuals to review their coverage because plans change starting January 1st,”...
LETTER: Insurance, lawyers not a good mix
The Sun claims that only 9% of the nation's insurance claims are made by. homeowners, yet 79% of all lawsuits against insurers originate in. . Can you imagine how that greatly increases the cost of doing businesses for these insurance companies? Not only for the additional payouts, but for providing the info structure to handle these claims in court if not settled out of court.
World Insurance Associates Increases P&C Business with the Acquisition of Thorson Insurance Services
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“World”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Thorson provides comprehensive property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions for high-net-worth families, successful middle...
As drought cuts sorghum yields, insurance coverage lags
Ag Journal (La Junta, CO) Sorghum's reputation as a low water use crop is being tested like never before in many areas this fall. That compounds another issue for the industry: federal crop insurance coverage typically lags behind other key crops. "The premiums are too high for the dollar of coverage and for the amount of risk (the growers) are taking on," said.
Dentists, insurers weigh in on Question 2
Cape Cod Times (Hyannis, MA) A ballot question initiated by a Somerville orthodontist will either result in better dental health for an estimated 25% of. residents without dental insurance – or result in higher premiums and prompt employers to drop coverage for their workers. Question 2 on the. Nov....
Have You Researched Your Health Plan Options For 2023?
HARTFORD — Insurance Department Commissioner Andrew N. Mais is urging consumers to research their coverage options as the Open Enrollment period is happening now. Consumers are strongly encouraged to take the time to fully understand what their coverage options, premiums and out-of-pocket costs are, and to also understand how they work before purchasing a Health Insurance Plan.
Increases in Florida community association budgets require careful deliberation, communication | Opinion [Miami Herald]
The budgetary strains that Florida community associations are now beginning to experience have been daunting, and boards of directors and property managers are finding it particularly difficult to reconcile required increases with many community home and condominium owners. Significant increases in insurance and staffing costs, combined with the coming reserves and inspection requirements for many condominiums, are creating the need for budgetary growth that requires substantial raises to monthly association dues.
Horizon gets OK to make changes with conditions
TRENTON - Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey can change its corporate structure, Gov. administration said, clearing the way for the health insurer to invest more heavily in technology and programs it says will result in better, more affordable care. The decision by the state. Department of Banking...
PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On October 31, 2022 , PR Cherry Hill STW LLC and Cherry Hill Center, LLC , both of. which is the guarantor under the Notes (as defined below), and New York Life. Insurance Company and. Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America.
Bob Dean's nursing home empire in tatters as judge weighs insurance settlement
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Louisiana nursing home magnate Bob Dean Jr . enjoyed a life of wealth and luxury, counting properties from. , ranches, a herd of cattle and a slew of high-end classic cars to his name. But little of it was actually in Dean's name. And most...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado, but no jackpot winner
Daily Record, The (Cañon City, CO) Someone in Colorado may have just become a millionaire after a Powerball ticket sold in the state matched all five white balls in Wednesday night's drawing, winning. $1 million. . The Coloradan was one of 19 players across the country to win at...
Louisiana congressional delegation has run out of patience on flood insurance changes [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Nov. 3—WASHINGTON — With thousands of south Louisiana homeowners receiving startling increases in the cost of their flood insurance, members of the. Louisiana. congressional delegation said Thursday they have run out of patience waiting for. FEMA. to explain what went into calculating the...
Trump company gets court-appointed monitor for deals, assets
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump's company will have many of its business activities overseen by an outside monitor until. lawsuit alleging fraudulent asset valuations is resolved, a judge ruled. New York state. Judge. Arthur Engoron. on Thursday granted James' request for such a monitor as part of...
Question 2 deserves a “No” and further study (Editorial) [masslive.com]
Some issues should simply not be decided by referendum voting. One of the best examples in many years is Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot. The proposed law would direct the state insurance commissioner to approve or disapprove rates of dental benefit plans and would require dental insurance carriers to pay.
4th Circuit upholds Md. wire fraud conviction but reduces $28M restitution
A federal appeals court Thursday upheld the conviction of an Israeli woman who led a global scheme that defrauded thousands of investors including at least three in Maryland– out of millions of dollars. Lee Elbaz was validly convicted of wire fraud in 2019 and sentenced to 22 years in prison by the U.S. District Court in Maryland because the scheme, though…
Letter: Time for a change in leadership for Oklahoma
Oklahoma's a proud red state. Its people have horse sense. Judging from TV ads, our current politicians don't see us that way. Do they think we're suckers?. , health insurance premiums are largely subsidized. After five years, they get a lifetime pension. They enjoy relaxed rules on insider stock trading.
Lisa weakens on way to Gulf, while Hurricane Martin strengthens in Atlantic: See paths
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Hurricane Lisa weakened overnight and is now a tropical depression as it heads toward the. , forecasters said Thursday morning. Lisa is expected to dissipate - not strengthen - in the Gulf, forecasters said. It does not pose a threat to. Louisiana. on its current...
Financier charged with racketeering, swindling and money laundering
The well-known financier of the city of Rosario, Luis Alberto Herrera; his wife, Marcela Beatriz Fernández; and his sons Diego and Ignacio were charged this Thursday by the prosecutor of the Economic Unit of the Agency of Organized Crime and Complex Crimes Miguel Moreno for the crimes of illicit association, fraud, fraudulent administration and money…
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0