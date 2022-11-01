ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [11-5-2022]

Plenty to do on this Saturday in SoCal. Whether you take advantage… well… that’s up to you. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (November 5) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you have a great day!
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [11-4-2022 to 11-6-2022]

Alright folks… weekend time. This November 4-6 in Los Angeles, check out First Fridays in Chinatown, a Dia de los Muertos celebration at Self-Help Graphics, Craftoberfest at the Rose Bowl, the Brewery Artwalk, the Big Draw Festival, dublab’s On Air Open House, a Food Fight Fest, and more. Hope you find something that tickles your fancy!
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Best Of L.A. Cannabis 2022: Brand Spotlight

From the dankest flower to the drippiest oil to the best smoking accessories and the coolest THC and CBD products, you’ll find everything you need and more in this year’s Best Of L.A. Cannabis 2022 by LA Weekly! If you’re looking for the good smoke and want to save some coin ahead of the holidays, be sure to check these out:
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 4-10

It’s never too early to start planning for the weekend. Whether you prefer learning about different cultures, discovering new foods, shopping, watching live theater, or enjoying the adrenaline rush of a rollercoaster, read on to learn about the best entertainment and cultural happenings in the Southland this upcoming week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

EggBred Opening Several New Franchise-Owned Locations in 2023

The pandemic-born breakfast concept EggBred has signed deals with five franchisees to expand throughout Southern California, including Long Beach, located at 777 E Ocean Blvd. The new Long Beach location will be owned and operated by Goldie Bolden and her husband, Zach. Goldie tells What Now Los Angeles they hope to open this location in the first quarter of 2023. The other pair of franchisees, Daniel and Jackie Hernandez, are currently looking for a site for their first EggBred, hoping to land in either Whittier, Downy, or Pico Rivera, according to CEO Albert Shim. Daniel Hernandez is also a local franchisee of a Nektar Juice Bar in Whittier.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three Bears Roam Through Gardens at LA Arboretum in Arcadia

Visitors were evacuated from the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden Friday after three bears wandered into the site in Arcadia. The bears were identified as a mother and her two cubs. The bears were in a hilly area on the arboretum property. Authorities walked through the gardens, telling people...
ARCADIA, CA
WEHOville.com

LYNN HOOPINGARNER: 8555 Santa Monica Blvd. What is so special about this developer?

To: West Hollywood City Planning Commission & Staff. Re: 8555 Santa Monica Blvd. Proposed Project, Item 10.C PC Meeting 11/3/2022. Since this is a continuance of the September 15th hearing I will not repeat the memo submitted at that time but incorporate it by reference for purposes of this hearing. Let me repeat, I, like most of my neighbors, agree that it is long past time to develop this property into a neighborhood friendly mixed-use project with lots of housing and neighborhood serving businesses. I disagree that the project before you meets the OBJECTIVE STANDARDS of our city codes in either letter or intent that must be met in order make the Findings for approval of this project.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
younghollywood.com

6 Places to Fall for Autumn in L.A.!

( © Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) It’s hard to find typical “Holiday” (aka Seasonal) vibes in Southern California. It’s a part of the country where seasons are barely noticeable, and we do not get the same red, orange, and gold autumnal color palette that, say, New England receives.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nenc-la.org

“Hate will never win in our City of Angels”

Our community is in pain. Bigoted, hateful words and actions directed against Black, Jewish, LGBTQ and indigenous Angelenos have left us hurt, heartbroken. Last night I met with leaders from the Jewish community and Anti-Defamation League, hosted by the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles, to find strength in community, and to condemn the recent rise in anti-semitism both here in our city, and around the world. Just weeks before that, I met with faith and community leaders on Tongva land where the pueblo of Los Angeles was first founded, to acknowledge the pain of the leaked recordings from members of our City Council, and the need to remain vigilant, committed to protecting Angeleno communities against all forms of religious, ethnic and racial hate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Piece of Knott’s Comes to Glendale

The Museum of Neon Art has acquired a big piece of history from America’s first theme park. The neon spectacular is a double-sided capital K for Knott’s Berry Farm that features serifs and a sweeping curve. It is 20-feet tall with a base measuring 10 feet by 12 feet, and was animated to fill with yellow neon row-by-row. The illuminated K logo was erected during America’s bicentennial in 1976 and sat high atop the Sky Tower and the park’s Sky Jump parachute thrill ride. The beacon was a landmark in Orange County and was aimed specifically toward drivers approaching Knott’s on the eastbound 91 Freeway. The sign was inaugurated with the debut of the Roaring ’20s Airfield.
GLENDALE, CA
Secret LA

37 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This November

It’s the month when Halloween simmers down and we begin to gear up for the winter holidays, and L.A. is still brimming with exciting events to keep you busy this month. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, yellow, and brown, seeing festive lights, or heading to an incredible multisensory experience, November is set to be a month to remember. This fall, 1345 N Montebello Blvd. will become a portal to an immersive Stranger Things mini-verse, filled with epic audiovisual sets, supernatural mysteries and pulse-racing encounters that will bring the cult TV sensation to life. Get your...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Rosaliné continues to impress diners

The first time I dined at Rosaliné restaurant in West Hollywood was in 2017. I fondly remember chef Richardo Zarate sharing with me that he named the restaurant in honor of his late mother. I recently returned to Rosaliné with a group of friends, toasting with a round of...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Secret LA

15 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Living In L.A. This Week: Oct. 31-Nov. 4

Los Angeles is full of beauty, culture, and everything in between. We have an incredible music scene, and gorgeous views that stretch to the sea, the weather is always perfect, and the people are full of creativity. With so much to love about L.A., how can we possibly make fun of it? Even the stereotypes about us can be quite annoying… but sometimes, they’re so true we can’t help but laugh at ourselves. From the obnoxious traffic on the 405 to our obsession with iced lavender lattes (I know it’s not just me, okay!) to Halloween in L.A. and the rain, we’ve collected all the best memes that perfectly describe living in Los Angeles this week: October 31 to November 4, 2022. Sit back and laugh with us: Have some Los Angeles memes to share with us? Send it over to @secret.losangeles on Instagram. See more: 37 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This November
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood

For a minute there, it looked like we may have seen the end of Happy Hour. With fewer people working 9-5 jobs in person, and with the rising costs of ingredients and corresponding lower profit margins for bars and restaurants, giving discounts focused on an after-work crowd seemed like a losing proposition. But then, little by little, they started coming back—both workers to offices and happy hours to bars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Cirque du Soleil comes to L.A.

“Corteo,” one of the most enchanting productions from Cirque du Soleil, is heading to Los Angeles, set to charm audiences with an alluring storyline, magnificent acrobatic feats and an atmosphere like never experienced before. Tickets for the chair gripping, yet mystical production are available to Club Cirque members as of today.
LOS ANGELES, CA

