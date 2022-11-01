VALLEY CITY – The Valley City State volleyball team took a five-set win over Presentation College in its regular season finale Friday night in Graichen Gym. The Vikings defeated the Saints by final scores of 25-21, 18-25, 25-14, 18-25 and 15-13. After trading the momentum back-and-forth in the first four sets, the Vikings and Saints kept the fifth set close with neither team leading by more than three points the whole way.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO