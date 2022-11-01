Read full article on original website
Men's Basketball mounts second-half comeback to defeat Dakota Wesleyan
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Valley City State's men's basketball team rallied from a 15-point second half deficit Saturday night, outscoring Dakota Wesleyan 33-11 over the final 9:30 en route to an 84-77 victory at the NAIA Basketball Classic in Sioux Falls. The Vikings trailed 66-51 with 9:35 remaining before...
VCSU Volleyball earns No. 5 seed, faces Mayville in NSAA Quarterfinals
The Valley City State volleyball team has earned a No. 5 seed in the 2022 North Star Athletic Association Volleyball 'Super Six' postseason tournament, set to be played Nov. 11-12 the Watertown (S.D.) Civic Arena. The Vikings will take on No. 4 seed Mayville State in the NSAA Quarterfinals at...
Vikings down Saints 3-2 in regular season finale
VALLEY CITY – The Valley City State volleyball team took a five-set win over Presentation College in its regular season finale Friday night in Graichen Gym. The Vikings defeated the Saints by final scores of 25-21, 18-25, 25-14, 18-25 and 15-13. After trading the momentum back-and-forth in the first four sets, the Vikings and Saints kept the fifth set close with neither team leading by more than three points the whole way.
Vikings host Saints for VCSU Football Senior Day
Viking Football plays its final home game of the 2022 season on Saturday, hosting Presentation College for VCSU's Senior Day game. The Vikings and Saints square off at 1 p.m. at VCSU's Lokken Stadium. Tailgating begins at 11 a.m. VCSU's nine seniors will be recognized during a short Senior Day...
Santiago qualifies for NAIA XC National Championships
DICKINSON, N.D. – Dom Santiago and Jasmine Barnes earned All-Conference, and Santiago punched his ticket to nationals with a strong performance at the NSAA Cross Country Championships on Friday. Santiago topped his career-best 8K time by 50 seconds as he finished 9th overall at the NSAA Championships. He was...
