tjrwrestling.net
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 11/3: WWE Crown Jewel, New Women’s Tag Champs, Jarrett to AEW, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you spend all day Friday trying to ignore political ads and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday trying to figure out if you wanted to go as Slutty Doink or Slutty Brutus Beefcake for Halloween, and missed Raw. Worry not for I...
“ICE COLD” – Sami Zayn Responds To Roman Reigns Shutting Down Chants For Him
Sami Zayn loved the way Roman Reigns handled some vocal fans prior to the WWE Crown Jewel event. The man known as the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn is gaining in terms of popularity among WWE fans. Every week on Smackdown and during appearances, there are more chants for Sami as he continues to prove his loyalty to WWE’s top group, The Bloodline.
Ric Flair Calls Out WWE Following Re-Removal From Iconic Intro
World Wrestling Entertainment has once again removed “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair from its opening on their television programming, as well as his signature “Woooo” and he is not happy about it. Taking to Twitter to point out his exclusion after watching the Crown Jewel event...
Tony Khan Confirms Katsuyori Shibata’s Interest In Fighting Top AEW Star In Dream Match
Katsuyori Shibata will face one of AEW’s best wrestlers if Tony Khan gets his way. Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise appearance on the November November 2nd edition of Dynamite. Shibata faced All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy for the title on Rampage, but lost that match. But despite losing to Cassidy,...
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Another Ex-Competitor
WWE is looking back to the future once again as they consider bringing in another former star to bolster the company’s women’s division says a new report. In 2020 and 2021, WWE’s roster was decimated through a series of cuts that saw dozens and dozens of stars released from their contracts. Put down to budget cuts at the time, the cuts ceased and many have since been reversed ever since Triple H took over as the company’s Chief Content Officer following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
History Made During WWE Crown Jewel Title Match
The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions made history when they found a way to regain the titles they recently lost. At WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, the Damage CTRL duo of Dakota Kai & IYO SKY became the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. What was historic...
AEW Rampage Match Had Been Planned For Several Months
A previously unfathomable match has been scheduled for the forthcoming AEW Rampage, a bout that has reportedly been in the works for several months. Retaining the AEW All Atlantic Championship against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix on the latest AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy earned the right to an All Atlantic City Dream Match for the subsequent episode of Rampage. That will see ‘Freshly Squeezed’ defend the title against NJPW’s Katsuyori Shibata.
New Champions Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel
New champions have been crowned at WWE Crown Jewel after Nikki Cross shockingly interjected herself in one of the huge matches on the show. Just days after winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship from Damage CTRL, Asuka and Alexa Bliss put their title on the line against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
News On How Rick Ross AEW Dynamite Appearance Happened
We’ve got some intel on how Rick Ross was featured on AEW Dynamite Wednesday. The most recent edition of AEW Dynamite included several different people, both inside and outside of the squared circle. You had Jeff Jarrett smashing his guitar over the head of Darby Allin, officially making his debut in All Elite Wrestling. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would be in the front row, with Chris Jericho saying that he could whoop his a**. After saving Orange Cassidy, NJPW legend Katsuyori Shibata would signed a contract to take on Cassidy at this Friday’s AEW Rampage for his All-Atlantic Championship.
Multiple AEW Talents Pushing For House Shows To Be Introduced
The AEW debut of Jeff Jarrett has led to further reports about the company’s plan to start doing live events more often. Wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut on the November 2nd edition of Dynamite when he smashed a guitar over the head of Darby Allin after Jay Lethal cheated to beat Allin.
Paul Heyman Says Logan Paul Won’t Be A Modern-Day David Arquette
Paul Heyman had a lot of good things to say about Logan Paul ahead of the huge main event of WWE Crown Jewel. This Saturday, November 5th at Crown Jewel will see Logan Paul competing in just his third WWE match. At the show, the popular YouTube star will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
“They’re Not Talent And Nothing Was Lost There” – Jim Cornette Blasts Several Returning WWE Stars
Jim Cornette has taken aim at several recently-returned WWE Superstars, blasting them by stating that WWE lost nothing when they were initially released. With the new regime taking over WWE management at the end of July, the process of several Superstars being brought back to the sports entertainment giant began. Kicking off when Dakota Kai, who was released on April 29, returned at SummerSlam, a plethora of stars have since followed suit.
Bianca Belair Is The Last Woman Standing At Crown Jewel
Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair continues to prove why she is The EST of WWE as she defeats Bayley at Crown Jewel. Bayley returned to WWE screens after over a year out of action with a serious injury at SummerSlam 2022 and instantly confronted Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair. The two women clashed in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle with Bayley pinning the champion.
Kurt Angle On What Makes Jon Moxley Special
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently earned some heavy praise from Hall of Famer Kurt Angle for being a special talent. Jon Moxley has cemented himself as the top guy in AEW in the last few years after making his debut in the company in 2019. When Moxley’s WWE contract was up, he knew he wanted to leave and he knew that AEW would be the right place for him where he can be a better version of himself.
Tony Khan Talks Expanding AEW Live Events In 2023
AEW President Tony Khan has discussed the possibility of the company expanding its live event schedule moving forward in 2023. The growth of AEW has been remarkable since the company was formed at the beginning of 2019. The company has toured across the United States for television shows and pay-per-views but to date, the company has only held one official ‘house show’ that wasn’t televised.
Worrying Update On Injury R-Truth Suffered On NXT
A new report has shed light on the injury prognosis for R-Truth, who appeared to suffer a serious leg injury on the recent WWE NXT episode. R-Truth wrestled his first NXT match in over a decade on the brand’s November 1 episode, facing Grayson Waller in a losing effort. The loss only came, however, due to referee stoppage when the former United States Champion went down with an injury.
Tony Khan Continues To Avoid Addressing Status Of The Elite & CM Punk In AEW
Tony Khan is willing to talk about almost anything AEW-related…except for the Elite/CM Punk situation. Tony Khan was interviewed by Sports Illustrated recently and was asked about a variety of different subjects. He spoke about Shibata’s appearance, Mike Tyson’s return, and much more. with each question, Khan gave a detailed answer and did his best to praise someone or something.
WWE Crown Jewel Match Order Confirmed (SPOILERS)
With Crown Jewel about to kick off the match order for the event has been revealed with a huge bout to kick off the show. WWE has confirmed that Brock Lesnar will kick off proceedings in Saudi Arabia as he does battle with Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate will be hoping to avenge his loss to Lashley at the 2022 Royal Rumble where he was dethroned as WWE Champion.
New CM Punk Merchandise Released On ShopAEW Amidst Questions Over His Status
The presence of new AEW merchandise for CM Punk has led to questions about what his status in the company actually is. CM Punk’s last night on AEW television was September 4th at All Out pay-per-view in Chicago when Punk won back the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley. That win made Punk a two-time AEW World Champion, but there’s a very good chance that we may never see him on AEW television again.
Roman Reigns Issues Statement After Crown Jewel Victory
And still! Roman Reigns continues his historic streak as WWE Undisputed Universal Champion!. After World Wrestling Entertainment’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns would take to Twitter from his plane, issuing a statement about his championship victory over Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia. “I guess that one lucky...
