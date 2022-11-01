WWE is looking back to the future once again as they consider bringing in another former star to bolster the company’s women’s division says a new report. In 2020 and 2021, WWE’s roster was decimated through a series of cuts that saw dozens and dozens of stars released from their contracts. Put down to budget cuts at the time, the cuts ceased and many have since been reversed ever since Triple H took over as the company’s Chief Content Officer following the retirement of Vince McMahon.

1 DAY AGO