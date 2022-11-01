Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
John Laurinaitis Once Threatened To Fire WWE Coach For Wearing Sweatpants
To the former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, wearing sweatpants to the office was a fireable offense, or at least it almost was for Tom Pritchard, who spent five years working as a coach in Stamford, Connecticut, the promotion’s base. Tom Pritchard was at one time a...
The Acclaimed Seemingly Take A Shot At D-Generation X Over Recent Reunion
Just over a month removed from their celebration of National Scissoring Day, The Acclaimed were once again in a celebratory mood during the November 2 AEW Dynamite as they celebrated Billy Gunn’s 59th birthday. Together, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and the Baltimore faithful surrounded ‘Daddy A**’ with warmth, scissoring,...
Jim Cornette Addresses Legend Calling Seth Rollins “The Next Shawn Michaels”
Owing to their similar in-ring styles and personalities, WWE and IMPACT Hall of Famer Kurt Angle compared Seth Rollins to Shawn Michaels on a recent edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast. Angle elaborated, noting that although ‘The Visionary’ isn’t quite on Michaels’ level, he’ll be there in about “30-something years”.
“Said Mr. Pot. To Mr Kettle” – Jim Cornette Reacts To Chris Jericho Calling Out CM Punk
CM Punk made waves after AEW All Out, but not because of his AEW World Championship win. Instead, he set the wrestling world ablaze with a verbal tirade at the post-show media scrum, calling out former friend Colt Cabana, on- and off-screen rival Adam Page, and though he didn’t call them out by name, AEW EVP’s The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.
Backstage Details On Jeff Jarrett’s AEW Debut And Executive Role
On November 2nd, Jeff Jarrett shocked the world when he made his All Elite Wrestling debut on AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, MD. During a match between Darby Allin and Jay Lethal, a figure dressed as Sting appeared and hit Allin with a baton, causing him to lose his bout. The mysterious masked figure was revealed to be new AEW signee Cole Karter, but as Lethal was celebrating alongside Karter, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarrett’s theme music rang out through the Baltimore arena.
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
Ex-WWE Manager Claims Vince McMahon Stopped Caring Towards End Of WWE Tenure
On July 22nd 2022 Vince McMahon effectively relinquished his iron grip on WWE. The billionaire stepped down from his role as CEO, while he had already handed over creative control. Although McMahon retains shares in the company, his influence evaporated almost overnight. His departure came against a backdrop of a...
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is the fourth instalment for the event that first appeared on the WWE calendar back in 2018. The card for the spectacular features huge championship matches, grudge matches and an appearance from Bray Wyatt. In the main event Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal...
Triple H Has WWE Star On “Fast Track” To Become The Next Sasha Banks
While Sasha Banks remains absent from WWE, the company seemingly already have their eye on the woman who could fill the very famous shoes of The Boss. Since Triple H assumed creative control of WWE he has set about reshaping the main roster and that has involved bringing back a number of former stars as well as features Superstars from NXT. Even in recent weeks, NXT faction Legado Del Fantasma made their long-awaited main roster debuts on SmackDown.
Colt Cabana Makes Televised AEW Return For First Time In A Year
On the November 2nd Colt Cabana made his return to AEW having last wrestled for the promotion back in March on Dark. However, the star hadn’t wrestled on television since being defeated by Bryan Danielson on Dynamite back in November 2021. Although Cabana has appeared on Ring of Honor...
WWE’s Original Plans For Randy Orton’s Return From Injury Revealed
On the May 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown Randy Orton and his RK-Bro tag team partner Matt Riddle lost a huge title unification match with The Usos. After the bout, Orton and Riddle felt the full force of The Bloodline as they were attacked by not only their opponents but Roman Reigns.
Eric Bischoff Calls Out AEW For Being “Flat” Across Recent Months
Eric Bischoff has never been afraid to be critical of All Elite Wrestling when he feels that their product hasn’t been up to par. In recent weeks this has seen the former WCW President criticise the company for the amount of seemingly random matches on their television shows. AEW...
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Another Former Superstar
In recent months a number of former WWE Superstars have returned to the company as Triple H reshapes the main roster. This policy had led to returns for the likes of Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman and more. It has now been reported that another former Superstar...
WWE Clash At The Castle Attains Impressive Live Gate Figures
WWE Clash at the Castle was the first major WWE event to be held in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992. On that occasion, Bret Hart was defeated in the main event by the British Bulldog in a match that has gone down in history. In the days after the...
Andrade Addresses Reports Of Unhappiness At AEW In Now-Deleted Tweet
Prior to the October 5 AEW Dynamite even going on air, it was reported that a backstage altercation had occurred between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo. The situation had stemmed from a handful of, seemingly at first storyline, jabs at one another before things turned sour. The result of...
Katsuyori Shibata Returns To AEW, Set For Title Match On 4/11 Rampage
Katsuyori Shibata is back in All Elite Wrestling and is heading for a huge championship match on the November 4th episode of Rampage. On the November 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite Orange Cassidy put his All-Atlantic Champion on the line against Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus. The match was made the previous week after both Fenix and the former AEW World Tag Team Champion argued via Christian Cage that they deserved a shot at the gold.
WWE Announce SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Although details remain very thin on the ground, the WWE SmackDown World Cup tournament is set to begin on the November 11th edition of the blue brand. The tournament will feature eight stars from SmackDown, and the winner will receive the SmackDown World Cup Trophy. At time of writing no participants in the tournament have been confirmed.
Sasha Banks And Naomi Added Back Into WWE’s Opening Signature
The WWE returns of Sasha Banks and Nomi could be one step closer. The former Women’s Tag Team Champions haven’t appeared in a WWE ring since wrestling at a live event in Roanoke, Virginia on May 15th, but that exile could be coming to an end. The following...
Malakai Black Appears On AEW Dynamite Amidst Wrestling Hiatus
Malakai Black wrestled what appeared to be his final AEW match at All Out, teaming with House of Black allies Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a loss to Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro. He was subsequently granted what was described as his conditional release from the company. Given the...
“I Can’t Comment On That” – Tony Khan Refuses To Address Status Of The Elite Or CM Punk
The November 2 AEW Dynamite featured perhaps the biggest sign to date that The Elite are returning to All Elite Wrestling, whereas CM Punk isn’t. The second video in as many weeks played to signal Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks’ comeback to AEW programming; as for CM Punk, his infamous rival Colt Cabana competed on the flagship show for the first time since last November.
