Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Potentially Suffers ‘Very Serious’ Injury
News has come to light that a WWE wrestler has potentially sustained a ‘very serious’ injury. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fan-favorite R-Truth may have suffered from a serious injury that could keep him away from the ring for some time. Meltzer reports:. “This...
wrestletalk.com
New Champion Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel After Returning Star Attacks
At WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, a major title has changed hands!. In the second match of the premium live event, Asuka and Alexa Bliss took on Damage CTRL just five days after winning the titles. A fun and hard hitting match ensued with all the talent getting...
wrestletalk.com
Relative Of Roman Reigns Reveals Recent Bloodline Addition They Disliked
A relative of Roman Reigns has revealed a recent Bloodline addition that they disliked. The Anoa’i family is one of the most decorated in wrestling history with The Bloodline representing them currently on WWE television. Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos are the...
wrestletalk.com
Injury Announced To WWE Champion Ahead Of Match
Ahead of their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, one WWE champion has been announced as having an injury but will still compete. WWE’s premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia rolls on with a massive Undisputed WWE Tag Team match, but is one of the champs already working hurt?
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Pays Homage To Injured Star At Crown Jewel
During their big championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, a star paid homage to an “injured” member of their faction. In a hard hitting battle for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships between the Brawling Brutes and champs, the Usos, some impressive offense from Ridge Holland. Holland, channeling...
wrestletalk.com
Big Update On Stone Cold Steve Austin Wrestling Again For WWE
UPDATE – WrestleVotes has now followed up on its original report regarding Stone Cold Steve Austin, tweeting:. “I’ll follow up on this, source believes Austin would definitely listen to any proposal for this year’s Mania. “Me, nor the rest of the world, knows what his answer would...
wrestletalk.com
WWE’s Original Plans For Randy Orton Return Revealed
WWE’s original plans for Randy Orton when he makes his return to TV from a severe back injury have been revealed. Orton has been absent from WWE since May 2022, and as of now isn’t expected back until sometime in 2023. According to WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, WWE’s plan...
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Makes Huge Entrance At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has made his ring entrance ahead of his massive Undisputed WWE Championship match and it was a big one!. Arriving in style, Logan Paul took to Instagram Live to share a perspective of the massive entrance. With big pyrotechnics and the fans going wild, there were over 75k...
wrestletalk.com
Another Released WWE Star Expected To Be Brought Back Soon
Reports have emerged regarding WWE’s interest in yet another released star, following the return of Emma (Tenille Dashwood). Emma made her WWE return on the October 28 edition of SmackDown, answering Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Title open challenge. Emma was one of several womens wrestlers who WWE...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Explains Why He Turned Down WWE Documentary Appearance
Former WWE star Heath Slater has addressed the shelved documentary that was due to cover his former faction, The Nexus. The original Nexus faction featured Wade Barrett, Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson), Darren Young (Fred Rosser), Ryback, Michael Tarver, Justin Gabriel (PJ Black), Heath Slater and David Otunga. Many of them...
wrestletalk.com
New Challengers Emerge For Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
While the Usos came to the ring on WWE SmackDown ahead of the match at WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, they were interrupted. While they may be set to face the Brawling Brutes on Saturday, September 5 at WWE’s upcoming premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel, the Usos were looking ahead.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Praised For Performance At Crown Jewel
A WWE star is being praised for his recent performances, including his match at today’s (November 5) WWE Crown Jewel event. In recent weeks on Raw, Omos has been taking part in squash matches ahead of his match with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. Omos and Strowman’s match at...
wrestletalk.com
Released NXT Star Recalls ’45-Second Phone Call’ About ‘Not Maximising His Potential’
A former NXT star has commented on his recent surprise release from the company. On November 1, WWE released several NXT names from their contracts. Among them were Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, Ru Feng, and Bodhi Hayward. Hayward was the most prominent of the names to be released...
wrestletalk.com
Watch Logan Paul’s Camera Footage Of Crown Jewel Frog Splash
WWE held it’s most recent premium live event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia earlier today, when WWE hosted Crown Jewel in Riyadh. The main event saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his championship against YouTuber turned WWE superstar Logan Paul. The match saw Logan hang with...
wrestletalk.com
New Feud Revealed For Recently Returned WWE Star
Has the first feud for a recently returned WWE star just been revealed on tonight’s (November 4) edition of SmackDown?. In a backstage segment featuring this recently returned star, another member of the locker room popped up to say a rather unfriendly welcome. On tonight’s pre-taped edition of WWE...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Worked Crown Jewel While Ill
A report has emerged that a top WWE star worked their match at today’s (November 5) WWE Crown Jewel event while sick. WWE Crown Jewel 2022 emanated from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, as part of a series of premium live events held to support WWE’s 10-year partnership with the nation in support of Saudi Vision 2030.
wrestletalk.com
Awesome Effect Used For WWE Crown Jewel Entrance
Forget pyro or alternate reality graphics, the newest awesome effect added to a WWE big match entrance just debuted on WWE Crown Jewel. After the an equally dramatic entrance by Scarlett and Karrion Kross ahead of their steel cage match, next to enter was Drew McIntyre. However in addition to...
wrestletalk.com
Jake Paul Gets Involved At WWE Crown Jewel, Did Logan Paul Beat Roman Reigns?
One of Logan Paul’s celebrity brethren made a big run-in to support during the main event of WWE Crown Jewel. While Logan Paul had touted needing only “one lucky punch” to take on Roman Reigns, their WWE Crown Jewel battle was a starmaker for the viral sensation.
wrestletalk.com
WWE To Break Royal Rumble Record In 2023
It has been projected that WWE will break a huge record with the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. There is already some buzz surrounding the January 28 show. While Royal Rumble events are always highly anticipated, the 2023 show will be the first under the Triple H regime, following Triple H becoming the WWE Chief Content Officer in July.
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Reveals Serious Injuries Suffered At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE held WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier today. The main event saw YouTuber turned WWE star Logan Paul challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in only his third wrestling match. Despite interference from his brother Jake, Reigns managed to put down Paul with a...
Comments / 0