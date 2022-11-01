Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Poison watermelon kills MMA fighter in Russia
Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Alexander Pisarev was found dead in his apartment earlier this week and his wife is currently hospitalized after eating a poison watermelon, according to a report from Daily Mail. Pisarev was just 33 years old. “Alexander Pisarev died in his sleep and did not...
themaclife.com
Watch: Free Fight — Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson
Win or lose, it’s rare to see Michael Chandler in a boring fight. Chandler scored the biggest win of his UFC career last time out in May when he landed a sensational front kick KO on 155-pound veteran Tony Ferguson in a fight in which the former Bellator world champion overcame a tough start to stamp his authority (quite literally) on the longtime top-ranked ‘El Cucuy’.
Popculture
TV Star's Son Hospitalized After Being Assaulted in Prison
The son of beloved former '90s Aerobics Oz Style star Kelly Martinovich has been hospitalized. Jaden Martinovich, 18, who is currently in jail following his arrest in connection to the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy, was rushed to a hospital in Perth, Australia after he was allegedly attacked in a West Australian prison.
musictimes.com
Video of Takeoff Bleeding Out After Getting Shot Goes Viral; Leaves Fans Enraged
A video of rapper Takeoff after he was shot and killed has since gone viral. On Tuesday, reports about Takeoff's tragic death shocked the public as the rapper became the latest victim of gun violence. The Houston police responded to a call regarding a shooting in downtown Houston, and it eventually confirmed that one person was found dead while the two other victims were rushed to a hospital.
musictimes.com
MO3 Real Cause of Death: Manager Clarifies THIS Drove Killer Over the Brink, Not What Is Reported
Manager Brian Rainwater is putting to rest claims that Texas musician MO3 was killed in 2020 as a result of yet another rap battle. It has been suggested by Rainwater that the man who murdered MO3 did it out of jealousy for the rapper's relationship with the man's own children.
WWE Legend Shares Andre The Giant Story About Pooping On An Airplane: Passengers Were 'Gagging, Puking And Crying'
WWE legend Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake shared a gobsmacking story about Andre The Giant and an airline flight he will never forget.
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou in shock after strawweight Zhang Weili takes 293-pound ‘Predator’ for a ride (Video)
Former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili is gearing up for her UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) title fight against current 115-pound titleholder Carla Esparza, a five round showdown scheduled for Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Sounds like heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is picking “Magnum.”...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor team denies ‘unfortunate’ blackface interpretation for Halloween
Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor celebrated Halloween with his family at Black Forge Inn in Dublin, Ireland, where “Notorious” arrived as Frank Abagnale from Catch Me If You Can fame. Unfortunately for the “Notorious” cage fighter, most of the attention was focused on his mother, 63 year-old Margaret McGregor, who was dressed as “a ghoul risen from the grave.”
themaclife.com
Bryce Mitchell plans to confront Sean O’Malley after ‘inbred’ insult
Sticks and stones, and all that. Unbeaten UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell plans on making Sean O’Malley eat his words after the number one bantamweight contender suggested that Mitchell is ‘inbred’ — words which came after Mitchell had picked Petr Yan to win the recent UFC 280 scrap against O’Malley in Abu Dhabi.
Comments / 0