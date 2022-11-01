Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf OKs $15M Dairy Processing Tax Credit
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a law that will provide $15 million a year in tax credits to support investment in dairy processing. To qualify for the tax credit, a Pennsylvania dairy plant must spend at least $500,000 on construction, make a good-faith effort to use local workers, and create at least 1,200 new jobs and permanent jobs.
thecentersquare.com
Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can't easily switch from one public school to another
(The Center Square) – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
Consumer Alert: Shapiro alerts Pennsylvanians to closure of propane business
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a warning for customers of Thrifty Propane on Thursday. The propane supplier is based in Ohio, but served customers throughout Pennsylvania. The company filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in Ohio last week, closing its doors and ceasing operations. Consumers with Thrifty...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Dept. of Human Services warns of SNAP benefit scams
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead is warning residents of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), receive a text regarding an EBT card. The scam, according to the...
Governor Tom Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips
The bill that legalized fentanyl testing strips for personal use, a measure meant to help curb fatal overdoses, updates a law that had classified the strips as drug paraphernalia. Gov. Tom Wolf signed new laws Thursday that, among other things, decriminalize fentanyl test strips, legalize possession of switchblades and call...
PA Department of Human Services issues EBT scam warning
Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning residents about a potential scam regarding EBT cards.
WITF
EPA awards $4 million for new air monitoring in Pa. environmental justice areas
Money from the Inflation Reduction Act will help pay for over $4 million in new air monitoring around Pennsylvania. The money is part of a $53 million package of grants the US Environmental Protection Agency is awarding for air monitoring in environmental justice areas around the country. The agency said it focused on communities that are “underserved, historically marginalized, and overburdened by pollution.”
WITF
Environmental groups up their election spending in PA citing ‘existential issues’
Citing “existential crises” related to climate change and environmental protection, national environmental groups are pouring millions of dollars into Pennsylvania mid-term races. “We’ve spent vastly more money on elections in this state than we have before,” said Molly Parzen, executive director of Conservation Voters of Pennsylvania. “This is...
Energy Assistance Program Application Period Is Now Open For Qualifying Pennsylvanians
The application period for Pennsylvania's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is now open. Pennsylvania State | On Monday, October 31, Department of Human Services (DHS) Office of Income Maintenance Deputy Secretary Inez Titus and Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille announced the start of the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) application process for the 2022-23 season.
NewsChannel 36
Utility Assistance for Low-Income Renters, Homeowners Now Available in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - If you’re worried you won't be able to afford to keep your home warm this winter, there are resources available. The annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 season, which opened yesterday and runs until April 28, 2023.
philasun.com
Wolf administration announces $4.5 million in new funding for diverse Philadelphia start-up tech companies
HARRISBURG, Pa. –– Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver and the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority (BFTDA) have announced that $5 million through the Diverse Leaders Venture Program has been approved for two Philadelphia-based venture capital firms that will use the funding to provide loans to underrepresented entrepreneurs.
Owe Pa. money for unpaid tolls? New law would suspend your registration
HARRISBURG — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000...
Scam warning: Pennsylvania SNAP recipients may be target of new text scheme
Pennsylvanians are advised to be aware of a potential assistance program scam. Residents, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), may receive a text message from a “[number]@dhs.pa.gov” saying there is an issue with an EBT card, according to a news release from Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead. This is a scam.
Tom Wolf signs $2 billion tax package that encourages natural gas production in Pa.
Despite the size of the package, lawmakers introduced and passed the bill in just a few hours with no public hearings. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a...
iheart.com
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
WITF
Pennsylvania to receive $26.6 million to clean and redevelop abandoned mine lands
Pennsylvania is one of six states slated to receive federal grant funds for revitalizing abandoned mine land. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Wednesday that it will give $26.6 million to economic development projects in coal communities across the commonwealth. It’s part of the government’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
Open Enrollment for Subsidized Healthcare Begins Today
The open Enrollment period for Pennsylvanians to apply, compare, and enroll in subsidized health coverage has started. Pennsylvania State | Tuesday, November 1, marks the start of the 2023 Open Enrollment period for Pennsylvanians to apply, compare, and enroll in health coverage through Pennie, the commonwealth’s official online health insurance marketplace.
Doug Mastriano’s proposed voter roll purge addresses a non-existent problem and targets vulnerable voters, experts say
This story originally appeared on WITF. If elected governor, Republican Doug Mastriano said he’d reset Pennsylvania’s voter rolls — meaning eligible voters would have to re-register. The state senator from Franklin County claims — without proof — that there were enough dead voters and voter roll irregularities...
The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election
HARRISBURG — Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections. That’s especially true in swing states like Pennsylvania, and this year’s 2022...
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pa.
Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
