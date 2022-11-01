ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf OKs $15M Dairy Processing Tax Credit

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a law that will provide $15 million a year in tax credits to support investment in dairy processing. To qualify for the tax credit, a Pennsylvania dairy plant must spend at least $500,000 on construction, make a good-faith effort to use local workers, and create at least 1,200 new jobs and permanent jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can't easily switch from one public school to another

(The Center Square) – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Dept. of Human Services warns of SNAP benefit scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead is warning residents of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), receive a text regarding an EBT card. The scam, according to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

EPA awards $4 million for new air monitoring in Pa. environmental justice areas

Money from the Inflation Reduction Act will help pay for over $4 million in new air monitoring around Pennsylvania. The money is part of a $53 million package of grants the US Environmental Protection Agency is awarding for air monitoring in environmental justice areas around the country. The agency said it focused on communities that are “underserved, historically marginalized, and overburdened by pollution.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Energy Assistance Program Application Period Is Now Open For Qualifying Pennsylvanians

The application period for Pennsylvania's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is now open. Pennsylvania State | On Monday, October 31, Department of Human Services (DHS) Office of Income Maintenance Deputy Secretary Inez Titus and Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille announced the start of the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) application process for the 2022-23 season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philasun.com

Wolf administration announces $4.5 million in new funding for diverse Philadelphia start-up tech companies

HARRISBURG, Pa. –– Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver and the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority (BFTDA) have announced that $5 million through the Diverse Leaders Venture Program has been approved for two Philadelphia-based venture capital firms that will use the funding to provide loans to underrepresented entrepreneurs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Scam warning: Pennsylvania SNAP recipients may be target of new text scheme

Pennsylvanians are advised to be aware of a potential assistance program scam. Residents, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), may receive a text message from a “[number]@dhs.pa.gov” saying there is an issue with an EBT card, according to a news release from Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead. This is a scam.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes

>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Open Enrollment for Subsidized Healthcare Begins Today

The open Enrollment period for Pennsylvanians to apply, compare, and enroll in subsidized health coverage has started. Pennsylvania State | Tuesday, November 1, marks the start of the 2023 Open Enrollment period for Pennsylvanians to apply, compare, and enroll in health coverage through Pennie, the commonwealth’s official online health insurance marketplace.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pa.

Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy