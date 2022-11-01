Read full article on original website
Williamsport business receives $400K revitalization grant
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The downtown area of Williamsport has a number of projects going on to enhance the community. A small business owner just got news of a grant that will go toward improving a popular spot in the city. The owner of Pine Square in Williamsport has just received a $400,000 grant […]
Flight 800 Memorial Park getting renovation
MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been 26 years since the Flight 800 tragedy took the lives of 21 people, of that, 16 were students and five were faculty members. The memorial park was completed a few years after the accident and is now getting a makeover. A member of Montoursville’s Perpetual Care Committee says […]
Josh Shapiro makes Williamsport visit before election day
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Election day is less than a week away and several political candidates are continuing to make their way to communities across the Commonwealth. Attorney General Josh Shapiro stopped by Williamsport to meet with supporters. Lycoming College in Williamsport was packed with supporters for Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor. He […]
Christopher A. Ungard, 36
Christopher A. Ungard, 36, of Linden left this world all too soon, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, following a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born November 8, 1985 in Williamsport he was a son of Richard L. Ungard Jr. and stepson of, Linda Ungard. Chris graduated from Jersey Shore Area Senior High School in 2004. He was a proud member of UA Local 798 as a Journeyman Welder.
During State College visit, Doug Mastriano promises ‘new birth of freedom’ if elected PA governor
Doug Mastriano, Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, held a campaign rally in State College Tuesday night.
Fire department called to Bellefonte school for unknown odor
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bellefonte Area School District has announced that the high school will be operating on a flexible instruction day for Tuesday, Nov. 1. The announcement comes after local fire departments were called to the school after reports of an unknown odor in the building on Monday, Oct.31. According to their […]
Former longtime Carbon commissioner dies
A former Carbon County commissioner, with roots in the Weatherly area, has died. Tom C. Gerhard, 89, died Monday afternoon surrounded by his family, his son, Thomas J. Gerhard said. The senior Gerhard had served 12 years as county commissioner, retiring in 2003. Gerhard also owned and operated Tom Gerhard...
Oscar winner to speak at Susquehanna University
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Academy Award–winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. will discuss his nearly 70-year career at an event at Susquehanna University next week. The event will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in Stretansky Concert Hall in SU’s Cunningham Center for Music and Art. Gossett’s appearance is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required. ...
Money to dead beneficiary, underpaid pension funds among Pennsylvania audit issues
(The Center Square) – Local municipalities have struggled to accurately estimate required pension payments and payrolls that affect how much state aid they receive, according to recent reports from the auditor general. In Braddock Hills, a borough just outside of Pittsburgh, a survivor is being overpaid and money is...
Fetterman, Oz to make campaign stops in NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is set to make an appearance in Luzerne County on Thursday. According to a press release, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is coming to Wilkes-Barre on Thursday for a campaign stop with Senator Bob Casey about the economy and jobs for working people. Later Thursday, Fetterman […]
Pennsylvania ballot-box stuffing conspiracy theory is false
By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Three mail-in ballot boxes in Centre County – home to State College – already had a total 18 of mail-in ballots inside them when the official period to return ballots began. What happened? "There were a few folks who were a bit too eager to get their voted and secure mail-in or absentee ballots into our drop boxes," said Michael Pipe (D), the county's commission chair and chair of its election board. Because they were returned improperly, the ballots couldn't count. But Pipe said county election workers have been getting in touch with the voters in...
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman hits Carlisle, and Cumberland County Democrats feel seen
CARLISLE - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brought his “get-back-up” road show to an unscheduled stop in Carlisle Wednesday, and Cumberland County Democrats felt seen. Fetterman, in a brisk eight-minute stump speech for his U.S. Senate candidacy, promised to be a solidifying vote for Senate Democrats in Washington, dedicated to eliminating that chamber’s filibuster rule in order to permit action on more Democratic policy agenda items.
Delta is adding flights from State College to New York, but is ending one service
The change begins in January.
Plans for community center in Monroe County set back by vandals
MOUNTAINHOME, Pa. — Broken glass and graffiti are evidence of the damage done by vandals at the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome. "It's very frustrating because we have plans for the building, and this is just adding additional cost and time to our plan," said Barrett Township Supervisor Pamela Gardsy.
Jury awards $26 million after medical malpractice trial
WILKES-BARRE — A physician at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital faces a $26 million medical malpractice verdict by a Luzerne County jury who
F.M. Kirby Center announces upcoming Broadway series
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The F.M. Kirby Center has announced three upcoming shows as part of its 2022-2023 Broadway series. The Simon & Garfunkel Story‘s national tour will perform at the Kirby Center on March 15. The concert-style show will tell the story of the legendary folk-pop duo. The show will feature some of […]
Weis Markets Launches Holiday Rewards Program
Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets has launched its Holiday Rewards program, through which customers can qualify for free food and discounts on a variety of its turkeys, hams, salmon and other holiday items through Thanksgiving Day. Customers can earn rewards points on their purchases with their Preferred Shoppers Club cards and...
Two Pa. singers compete in ‘knockout’ rounds on ‘The Voice.’ How did they do?
For the first time, contestants on NBC’s singing-competition show, “The Voice,” are competing in three-way knockout rounds. Last night, the first knockout round featured Morgan Myles, who was born in Williamsport; Chello from Chester, Pa.; and Orlando Mendez. “The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays. The knockouts continue...
$150K Powerball ticket sold in Northumberland County
RIVERSIDE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northumberland County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, drawing. According to Pennsylvania Lottery, M M Food Mart, on Elysburg Road in Riverside sold a ticket that matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball® 13 […]
Hazleton pharmacy to pay $210K on drug regulation failure
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that Waschko’s Pharmacy, in Hazelton, has agreed to pay $210,000 in civil penalties for allegedly failing to comply with recordkeeping requirements of the Controlled Substances Act. According to investigators, between August 2019 and August 2021, Waschko’s Pharmacy failed to keep complete, and accurate inventories and records on the […]
