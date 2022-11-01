Read full article on original website
Climate funding could suffer in the farm bill under GOP control of Congress
WASHINGTON — Republicans who may be taking control of Congress in next week’s midterm elections have not been very specific about many policy goals — but the farm bill is an exception. Members of the GOP in the U.S. House and Senate are sending strong signals they want to strip climate funding from the massive […] The post Climate funding could suffer in the farm bill under GOP control of Congress appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
The end of daylight saving time means an uptick in vehicles crashing into deer
These types of crashes peak in late October and November due to less sunlight and less visibility for drivers, but these months are also mating season for deer, so they're on the move much more often. The end of daylight saving time causes a 16% increase in collisions between deer...
University makes new review of Pennsylvania GOP candidate for governor Doug Mastriano’s doctoral research
Mastriano was awarded a doctorate in history in 2013 for his research into American World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York. But that research has long been criticized by other researchers as inaccurate, sloppy and even fraudulent. Mark Scolforo/The Associated Press. A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history...
In Pa. Senate race, Fetterman and Oz change views on fracking, trying to match voters
Public opinion divided on natural gas extraction; most don't want it banned. In a debate with Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman this week, Dr. Mehmet Oz gushed about fracking’s economic potential in the state. “I’ve been consistent,” he said. “Fracking has been demonstrated – it’s a very old technology...
John Fetterman hopes support for abortion and good economic news will carry him in close election
As the election enters its final week, John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, is trying to turn attention away from a halting debate performance last week by attacking his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz. In an interview conducted by video using closed captioning, Fetterman told WESA that he...
Doug Mastriano running mate Carrie Lewis DelRosso plays down abortion in race’s final days
Republican gains in next week’s midterm elections may depend in part on whether they can play down the significance of abortion rights. And it’s not just pollsters and pundits who think so, judging from remarks recorded at a meet-and-greet event last weekend in Crawford County that featured GOP lieutenant governor candidate Carrie Lewis DelRosso.
Why results aren’t always known on election night
It’s the night of the election, Polls have been closed for hours. Why don’t Americans know the winners?. In 2020, President Donald Trump proclaimed that the lack of final results on election night could be an indicator of something nefarious and used it to assert without evidence that the election was stolen: “We don’t want them to find any more ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list,” he said.
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra paid $15,000 to take 2 Pa. lawmakers to Europe
The Republican lawmakers’ European excursion is the type of job perk that a gift ban would make impossible for elected officials and others in government, but the legislature has failed to pass one. Angela Couloumbis/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in...
Pennsylvania Republicans try to make Philadelphia crime a central campaign issue — even outside of the city
Fear-mongering commercials pop up in breaks when the Phillies are duking it out in the World Series, or the Eagles are fighting it out on the gridiron. Dr. Kayla Preito-Hodge was watching a show on Hulu when the commercial interrupted. It was about a race outside of Philadelphia, but it highlighted violent crime in the City of Brotherly Love.
National Guard to activate cybersecurity teams in 14 states ahead of midterm elections
The National Guard announced it will be activating cybersecurity teams in 14 states ahead of the midterms on Tuesday in efforts to protect election infrastructure against cyber threats.
What the Pa. Supreme Court’s undated ballots order means for the midterms – and beyond
Legal observers say the question of whether to count mail-in ballots with handwritten dating errors is still open. Despite a Pennsylvania Supreme Court order instructing counties to not count midterm election ballots that lack a handwritten date on an outer envelope, those ballots remain a legal football that still stand a chance of factoring into this month’s contests.
Pennsylvania to receive $26.6 million to clean and redevelop abandoned mine lands
Pennsylvania is one of six states slated to receive federal grant funds for revitalizing abandoned mine land. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Wednesday that it will give $26.6 million to economic development projects in coal communities across the commonwealth. It’s part of the government’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
Governor Tom Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips
The bill that legalized fentanyl testing strips for personal use, a measure meant to help curb fatal overdoses, updates a law that had classified the strips as drug paraphernalia. Gov. Tom Wolf signed new laws Thursday that, among other things, decriminalize fentanyl test strips, legalize possession of switchblades and call...
Abortion access could hinge on state election results in Pennsylvania and elsewhere
In Pennsylvania, the election of a new governor could keep the status quo -or install a Republican-controlled government that would be expected to roll back abortion rights. The online commercials in a state Senate race in some Raleigh, North Carolina, suburbs make an ominous claim, similar to one repeated across the country ahead of the Nov. 8 election: The Republican candidate “wants to strip away our reproductive rights.”
VOTE 2022: PBS NewsHour Special Election Coverage
With the control of the House and Senate hanging in the balance, PBS NewsHour Managing Editor Judy Woodruff and a panel of analysts and campaign strategists will cover election results as they come in. Additional VOTE 2022: Election Night Special reporting will be provided throughout the evening by correspondents and...
