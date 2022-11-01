ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

Climate funding could suffer in the farm bill under GOP control of Congress

WASHINGTON — Republicans who may be taking control of Congress in next week’s midterm elections have not been very specific about many policy goals — but the farm bill is an exception. Members of the GOP in the U.S. House and Senate are sending strong signals they want to strip climate funding from the massive […] The post Climate funding could suffer in the farm bill under GOP control of Congress appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Why results aren’t always known on election night

It’s the night of the election, Polls have been closed for hours. Why don’t Americans know the winners?. In 2020, President Donald Trump proclaimed that the lack of final results on election night could be an indicator of something nefarious and used it to assert without evidence that the election was stolen: “We don’t want them to find any more ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list,” he said.
GEORGIA STATE
WITF

What the Pa. Supreme Court’s undated ballots order means for the midterms – and beyond

Legal observers say the question of whether to count mail-in ballots with handwritten dating errors is still open. Despite a Pennsylvania Supreme Court order instructing counties to not count midterm election ballots that lack a handwritten date on an outer envelope, those ballots remain a legal football that still stand a chance of factoring into this month’s contests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Abortion access could hinge on state election results in Pennsylvania and elsewhere

In Pennsylvania, the election of a new governor could keep the status quo -or install a Republican-controlled government that would be expected to roll back abortion rights. The online commercials in a state Senate race in some Raleigh, North Carolina, suburbs make an ominous claim, similar to one repeated across the country ahead of the Nov. 8 election: The Republican candidate “wants to strip away our reproductive rights.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

VOTE 2022: PBS NewsHour Special Election Coverage

With the control of the House and Senate hanging in the balance, PBS NewsHour Managing Editor Judy Woodruff and a panel of analysts and campaign strategists will cover election results as they come in. Additional VOTE 2022: Election Night Special reporting will be provided throughout the evening by correspondents and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy