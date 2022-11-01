Read full article on original website
Brian Head Resort to open for ski season on Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — For ski enthusiasts in Utah, the wait is nearly over. Brian Head Resort will open the 2022-2023 ski season on Friday. According to a news release from the Utah Office of Tourism, it is the earliest the resort has ever opened for a ski season. Additionally, it’s the fourth earliest any ski resort in Utah has opened for the season.
