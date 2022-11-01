Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has come to the defense of New York Jets starter Zach Wilson. "Sometimes it takes a little longer," Allen said of a young quarterback's development during the recent edition of the "Kyle Brandt’s Basement" podcast, as shared by Andy Vasquez of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com. "It took me a while to kind of understand the nuances of this game and trying not to do too much. I think that’s what it comes down to, not trying to do too much...and allowing you to trust your guys on the field with you."

5 HOURS AGO