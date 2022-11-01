Read full article on original website
Sinai doctor advises on ways to prevent overwhelming hospitals with RSV patients
BALTIMORE - Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, is putting a strain on healthcare workers.Combine RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases – the triple-demic – hospitals across the country are feeling overwhelmed.But as RSV, a respiratory condition targeting young children, continue to rise in Maryland, doctors say there are things you can do at home to give healthcare workers relief.Young children who have flooded their emergency rooms are primarily dealing with RSV.On Tuesday, Baltimore's Sinai Hospital had 80 children come through their doors with the virus.Doctors now encourage parents to seek a pediatrician first, and use at-home remedies, including saline...
Maryland hospital ERs at capacity due to RSV have had to transfer young patients out of state
Respiratory syncytial virus infections continue to cause major problems at Maryland hospitals. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Pediatricians at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore are saying emergency departments are slammed with RSV cases. Shannon Rosenbaur recorded video of her 4-month-old son, Bodhi, in which his labored breathing...
'They’re not criminals': Roca Baltimore expanding into Essex
Baltimore County is partnering with Roca Baltimore to bring a youth violence prevention program to Essex.
I-Team previews recommendations reached by Baltimore Squeegee Collaborative
The Baltimore mayor's Squeegee Collaborative wrapped up its work on creating a comprehensive approach to eradicating the problem across the city. The 11 News I-Team on Thursday exclusively spoke with members of the collaborative who discussed what the public can expect to happen next. For many squeegee workers, their days...
Baltimore and Harford County Pool Company Inks Contract with Baltimore Marketing Agency
Baltimore Area Pool and Spa Installation and Service Company, Clearwater Pool and Spa, Cements Marketing Deal with Baltimore Marketing Agency Sheets and Associates. Maryland, USA – Baltimore Area Pool and Spa Company, Clearwater Pool and Spa, signs a contract with Baltimore marketing agency Sheets and Associates to update their website and digital marketing to better serve the Baltimore, Harford and Cecil County area. Upgrades include a modern responsive website with easy navigation, and reputation marketing across all social platforms.
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
Safety Warning Issued At Johns Hopkins University
(Baltimore, MD) -- A safety warning is being issued for students and staff at Johns Hopkins University. The warning comes following an increase of violence in and around the school's Baltimore campus. The warning is cautioning students and staff to be more aware of their surroundings and use the university's...
Honeygrow to open a dozen new restaurants in 2023 -- 5 in Baltimore area
Fast-casual chain Honeygrow is aiming to open a dozen new locations in 2023, with five planned for greater Baltimore. Honeygrow will open in Hanover in early 2023 at 76-48 Arundel Mills Blvd. The Philadelphia-based company is also finalizing leases for six other locations in 2023, four of which are in Maryland in Owings Mills, Columbia, Annapolis and Timonium. The other two are in the Philadelphia area.
Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school
Hanover, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 40 students and staffers at a charter school complex in eastern Pennsylvania were taken to hospitals Friday for evaluation after several people reported not feeling well, but authorities said it was not immediately clear what may have caused the issue. Emergency responders went to the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Hanover around noon, after school officials reported nearly a dozen people inside one of three buildings there were ailing. The building, which houses seventh through twelfth grade students, was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” but normal operations continued at the other buildings, where younger students are taught. Authorities did not disclose details on the symptoms the ill people were dealing with, and it wasn't immediately clear if anyone had suffered serious injuries. The charter school has 1,825 students who come from 16 school districts in the area.
Select Specialty Hospital relocating to Wilmington Hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Wilmington, a critical illness recovery hospital is relocating to the ninth floor of ChristianaCare’s Wilmington Hospital. The hospital had been located at Saint Francis Hospital, Wilmington. Part of Select Medical’s nationwide network of more than 100 specialty hospitals, the 33-bed, all-private-room hospital accepts referrals...
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
$100,000 Prize Comes To Persistent Upper Marlboro Powerball Player
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Persistence paid off for an Upper Marlboro man, who played the same sets of numbers for years. Husband finds success with numbers he has used for years. After playing the same sets of Powerball numbers for years and winning only small prizes, a Prince George’s County man had to wake his wife up on Aug. 20 to share his incredible news.
‘Distraught' Teacher Takes Students to Café, Falsely Reports Multiple Stabbings at Md. School
A teacher took students from a Maryland elementary school through a wooded area and then to a café, where she falsely reported multiple stabbings Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The teacher escorted 27 students from Green Valley Elementary School in Monrovia, Maryland, leading them almost a mile through the...
Health department shutters Northeast Baltimore grocery store over rats, no water
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Health Department closed a Northeast Baltimore grocery store Thursday after an inspection found a rodent infestation and no potable water. The department said the Food Depot store in the 2400 block of Belair Road must correct all violations before re-inspection. Food Depot is...
What's behind a nationwide surge in kids getting sick?
BOSTON, Mass. — Pediatricians nationwide are seeing an unprecedented and early surge in the number of kids getting sick this year, leaving many parents concerned about a possible prolonged cold and flu season. Shelley Orman lives in Baltimore and knows there will inevitably be days when someone in her...
Two students in Baltimore County report incidents of assault, indecent exposure
Students from Lansdowne Middle School and Lansdowne High School reported incidents of assault and indecent exposure earlier this week.
An altercation happened on Wednesday at an Anne Arundel polling place
Blood was shed at a polling place in Anne Arundel County Tuesday night, according to reports. Police said a board of elections employee, Robert Jones Jr., wrestled with a YouTuber who was trying to shoot video inside the polling place in Annapolis. At one point, they apparently crashed into a...
Joppa View Elementary School to receive to sign in 2023
PERRY HALL, MD—Joppa View Elementary School will soon be getting a new sign, the school’s PTA announced this week. The new sign should be installed by the end of January 2023 and is currently being manufactured. “A huge thank you to all the admins and BCPS staff that...
Grocery store in NE Baltimore closed due to rodent infestation
The Baltimore City Health Department closed a Food Depot Thursday afternoon for a rodent infestation.
Controversy With Proposed Carter Farm Development In Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Md. - The hottest topic around Centerville in Queen Anne's County is a proposed development on the Carter Farm. If approved by the town, the development could bring in around 126 new residential homes. The development is also called an 'agrihood". It will incorporate residential homes with agricultural land...
