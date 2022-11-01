ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

grokdeep
4d ago

FDA, who needs it. Get rid of all these bloated government agencies. The free market will sort out. When enough people die from a bad product they can switch to something else.

Timothy Respondek
3d ago

go figure we pay outrageous taxes for more DISEASES NOWADAYS FDA IS A FAILURE N A BURDEN ON OUR TAXES NO WORK NO PAY OUR FOOD SHOULD NOT BE HAVING ISSUES PUKES

foodsafetynews.com

FDA reports closing ice cream investigation; continues with work on other outbreaks

A weekly update of outbreak investigations posted by the FDA shows one investigation has ended and another outbreak has one additional patient. The Food and Drug Administration along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Florida state officials have been investigating an outbreak of infections from Listeria monocytogenes for months. The culprit was found to be ice cream from Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota, FL.
SARASOTA, FL
foodsafetynews.com

CDC declares outbreak linked to ground beef in HelloFresh meal kits over

Federal officials say an outbreak of E. Coli O157:H7 infections traced to ground beef in HelloFresh meal kits is over, but consumers may still have the product in their freezers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the outbreak investigation is closed with seven patients having been confirmed...
efoodalert.com

Jif hid Salmonella problem from FDA and consumers

Management at the Jif peanut butter plant in Lexington, Kentucky, knew that some Jif peanut butter products manufactured between December 2021 and late February 2022 were contaminated with Salmonella, but did not report this to the FDA or initiate a product recall at the time. This information is contained in...
LEXINGTON, KY
Popculture

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
BGR.com

Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful

People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected

Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
EverydayHealth.com

Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk

Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
EverydayHealth.com

Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
Washington Examiner

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie

For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
WSB Radio

Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled over concerns of ‘impurities’

Two lots of blood pressure medication are being recalled over concerns that it has too much of an impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aurobindo Pharma is recalling lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg. The 90-count bottles have an expiration day of January 2023.

