Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Virginia awards $115.7 million in heating assistance this winter
The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded $115.7 million for the Low Income Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP). Funding is administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and will assist low-income individuals and families in paying for home heating costs this winter, and cover unpaid utility bills. Funds will also enable families to make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
Abandoned gold mines in Virginia; re-mining and reclamation
There are 447 documented abandoned gold mines in Virginia, and an estimated 500 undocumented, and they are all loaded with mercury, some with cyanide, arsenic, and other toxic materials. Many have numerous gaping and dangerous open shafts. There are some un-acknowledged superfund sites awaiting recognition. Our focus has been on stopping new industrial mining from getting started in Buckingham and Virginia. We would also like to see the existing mess cleaned up. This article includes:
Garden & Gun
Meet the Virginia Jeweler Who Mines His Own Gemstones
Even before starting kindergarten, Stuart Mercer had a full bookcase in his room. Full of rocks, that is. “I was born with a proclivity toward rocks,” says the sixty-nine-year-old lapidarist. “By the time I was in grade school, I knew I wanted to be a geologist.”. Today,...
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 8.8%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Augusta Free Press
Virtual Ivy Talk to discuss Virginia black bears, spread of mange
The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting its November Ivy Talk on the topic of Virginia bears and issues they face. In this talk, David Kocka, a district wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, will talk about VDWF’s efforts to understand the infestation and spread of sarcoptic mange.
WUSA
Potentially deadly guardrails being replaced in Maryland, Virginia after WUSA9 investigation
LORTON, Va. — Guardrails along the highway, like the Capital Beltway, are meant as a safety barrier. Sometimes, that trust can end tragically. "It’s like having an improvised explosive device on the side of the road rather than a safety product," Steve Eimers explained. Eimers gained his ability...
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through November
Emergency SNAP benefits have once again been extended for another month by the commonwealth.
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
Virginia’s highest tax bracket starts at $17K. Some say it’s time for an update.
Under Virginia’s state income tax system, the highest tax bracket starts at just $17,000, a number that hasn’t changed since 1990. Because the brackets stayed the same as incomes rose over three decades of inflation, more and more of the money Virginians make is now taxed at the highest rate of 5.75%, according to a […] The post Virginia’s highest tax bracket starts at $17K. Some say it’s time for an update. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSET
Natural fibers developer selects Virginia for U.S. headquarters: Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that FyberX Holdings (“FyberX”), a developer of technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, will invest $17.5 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and production operation in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County.
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Va. governor deactivates education tip line, offers sample of tips
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office has deactivated the email address associated with an education tip line he launched after taking office.
WDBJ7.com
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
WDBJ7.com
All aboard the Santa Express!
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Santa Claus is taking time to enjoy the sites of the Shenandoah Valley on the Santa Express!. The Virginia Scenic Railway is offering a new excursion in time for the holiday season. Families will be able to take a beautiful trip around the Valley with the one and only St. Nick.
Virginia student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
kiss951.com
Veterans, Military Can Get Free Car Washes On November 11th
Autobell Car Wash is offering free car washed to all veterans and active-duty service members. According to TheCharlotteWeekly.com, the deal is good at all Autobell locations in NC, SC, Virginia, and Maryland on November 11th. In an effort to thank military personnel on Veterans Day, Autobell will have your car...
Deer crashes skyrocket in Virginia in November; how you can avoid them
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Deer-vehicle collisions spike at this time of year. The risk of being involved in a crash with a deer doubles in November. Why? This is mating season for deer, also known as the rut. When deer go into the rut, bucks lose focus on everything but does, and they are more […]
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Virginia Department of Forestry holds annual online seedling sale
CRIMORA, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s that time of year. The Virginia Department of Forestry’s online seedling store is now open. They’re taking orders until April, but you’d better act fast, because they’ve already sold out of some species. “Right now we have a dozen species...
National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate
With exploration for gold continuing in Buckingham County, a report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found Virginia’s current system of regulating gold mining “is not adequate to address the potential impacts” of commercial extraction. “Virginia’s regulatory framework lacks an adequate financial assurance system, which poses a fiscal and environmental risk to […] The post National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
'Seamless' early voting took this Virginia couple less than 5 minutes
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, 688,302 voters have already cast their ballot in the 2022 midterms as of November 1, compared to 344,594 who voted early in the 2018 midterm elections.
Comments / 0