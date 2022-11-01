Read full article on original website
Fury Sparta Tackles Jamaica’s Broadcasting Commission With ‘one Phone Call’
Nearly two weeks after the local ban by Jamaica’s broadcasting commission on music and TV broadcasts regarded as inappropriate. Fast rising dancehall artiste Fury Sparta with a controversial move of his own, doubled down on the industry’s resentment towards the widely debated regulation. The highly contested ban, which entertains both supporters and detractors from either side of the aisle, issues a nationwide ban on all music and television content that are deemed as echo chambers for scamming, violence, drug use and other criminal activity.
Writer’s Corner: ‘I Believe In Magic’
It was an innocent time growing up in the ‘50s. My parents sheltered me from realities of the world; politics, wars, viruses and finances. It was just as well, because I had no interest in adult conversations. I preferred spending my time investigating the magic of childhood. And, I do mean literally. I was convinced magic was entirely possible, and I set out to prove it. Ultimately, I was right.
