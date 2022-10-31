ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

'Stop the Steal' leader Ali Alexander calls for a military coup in Brazil to intervene in its presidential election after Jair Bolsonaro's defeat

Far-right activist Ali Alexander is pushing election conspiracy theories in Brazil. He called on the Brazilian military to start a coup and deny the election defeat of Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro, a Trump ally and divisive far-right leader, has parroted MAGA election denial rhetoric. Ali Alexander, the far-right activist who organized...
France 24

Live: Bolsonaro supporters block Brazil highways over electoral defeat

Truckers protested the defeat of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro Monday by blocking national highways. Bolsonaro had yet to concede defeat Monday morning following a tight race, raising fears the far-right nationalist might contest the victory of his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
The Guardian

France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty

France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
US News and World Report

Israel Election Polls Predict Netanyahu Just Shy of Victory

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Polls on Friday predicted Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would come within a single seat of an outright majority in his quest to return to power in next week's election, the fifth in less than four years. Netanyahu, on trial for corruption charges he denies, has...
PBS NewsHour

Future of Amazon rainforest at stake in Brazil’s presidential election

Jane is a New York-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting on and from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. She was previously based in Beirut. Reporting highlights include the lead up to and aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.
France 24

Netanyahu on cusp of election victory with far-right allies

Veteran Israeli politician Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on the cusp of returning to power Wednesday, with initial election results showing his alliance with the extreme right taking a narrow lead. With around 84 percent of the vote counted at 0755 GMT, according to the Central Elections Committee, Netanyahu could be set...
The New Humanitarian

At the UN General Assembly, calls for fairer global governance grow louder

In his keynote speech to world leaders at this year’s UN General Assembly, the secretary-general sounded exasperated. “The divergence between developed and developing countries, between North and South, between the privileged and the rest, is becoming more dangerous by the day,” António Guterres said. “It is at the root of the geopolitical tensions and lack of trust that poison every area of global cooperation, from vaccines to sanctions to trade.”
POLITICO

Why Brazil’s election matters for the planet

The Amazon rainforest just won a powerful friend in Brazil — a step that may prevent hundreds of tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere. The narrow victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential election was heralded by world leaders as a win for global climate action, writes POLITICO Europe’s Karl Mathiesen.
grid.news

World in Photos: Brazil’s high-stakes election campaign — the final days

Tensions are running high as Brazilian voters get ready to take to the polls Sunday in the final round of what may be as consequential an election as the nation — and perhaps even the continent — has seen in years. It’s not just that the race is close, it’s also because of fears of what may follow the vote.
Salon

A "Brazil of hope": Leftist Lula narrowly defeats Bolsonaro in presidential election

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. "A huge blow against fascistic politics and a huge victory for decency and sanity." That's how RootsAction director Norman Solomon described Brazilian leftist Luiz Inácio...
AOL Corp

White House announces $13.5 billion funding to help households with energy bills

(Reuters) - President Biden's administration will make $13.5 billion available to help low-income U.S. households lower their heating costs this winter, the White House said on Wednesday. As part of the initiative, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing $4.5 billion in low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program...
AOL Corp

Column: Biden has done better than most voters think

Voters are poised to give President Biden one thumbs-down in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, and maybe two. Democrats seem likely to lose control of the House of Representatives, with maybe 50-50 odds of losing the Senate, as well. The main reason is no secret: Inflation. Gasoline prices have retreated...

