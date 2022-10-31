Read full article on original website
Related
In Brazil and Israel, leaders show Trump there can be political next acts
It's the season of political comebacks, and don't think ex-President Donald Trump isn't watching.
AOL Corp
'Stop the Steal' leader Ali Alexander calls for a military coup in Brazil to intervene in its presidential election after Jair Bolsonaro's defeat
Far-right activist Ali Alexander is pushing election conspiracy theories in Brazil. He called on the Brazilian military to start a coup and deny the election defeat of Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro, a Trump ally and divisive far-right leader, has parroted MAGA election denial rhetoric. Ali Alexander, the far-right activist who organized...
France 24
Live: Bolsonaro supporters block Brazil highways over electoral defeat
Truckers protested the defeat of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro Monday by blocking national highways. Bolsonaro had yet to concede defeat Monday morning following a tight race, raising fears the far-right nationalist might contest the victory of his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
Fears Bolsonaro may not accept defeat as son cries fraud before Brazil election
Fears are growing that Jair Bolsonaro could refuse to accept defeat in Brazil’s crunch election this Sunday after his politician son claimed Brazil’s far-right president was the victim of “the greatest electoral fraud ever seen” amid unproven allegations of foul play. The assertion from the president’s...
Western leaders rushed to recognise Bolsonaro's defeat in Brazil to head off any Trump-like attempt to stay in power, experts say
Jair Bolsonaro lost power on Sunday, but previously spread conspiracy theories that the election was rigged, much as Trump did in 2020.
France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty
France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
US News and World Report
Israel Election Polls Predict Netanyahu Just Shy of Victory
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Polls on Friday predicted Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would come within a single seat of an outright majority in his quest to return to power in next week's election, the fifth in less than four years. Netanyahu, on trial for corruption charges he denies, has...
Lula stages astonishing comeback to beat far-right Bolsonaro in Brazil election
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former leftist president, has reclaimed the leadership and vowed to reunify his country
Future of Amazon rainforest at stake in Brazil’s presidential election
Jane is a New York-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting on and from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. She was previously based in Beirut. Reporting highlights include the lead up to and aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.
France 24
Netanyahu on cusp of election victory with far-right allies
Veteran Israeli politician Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on the cusp of returning to power Wednesday, with initial election results showing his alliance with the extreme right taking a narrow lead. With around 84 percent of the vote counted at 0755 GMT, according to the Central Elections Committee, Netanyahu could be set...
At the UN General Assembly, calls for fairer global governance grow louder
In his keynote speech to world leaders at this year’s UN General Assembly, the secretary-general sounded exasperated. “The divergence between developed and developing countries, between North and South, between the privileged and the rest, is becoming more dangerous by the day,” António Guterres said. “It is at the root of the geopolitical tensions and lack of trust that poison every area of global cooperation, from vaccines to sanctions to trade.”
POLITICO
Why Brazil’s election matters for the planet
The Amazon rainforest just won a powerful friend in Brazil — a step that may prevent hundreds of tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere. The narrow victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential election was heralded by world leaders as a win for global climate action, writes POLITICO Europe’s Karl Mathiesen.
China's Rare Earth Metals Monopoly Could Be Coming to an End
The transition away from fossil fuel to clean energy will not nullify the global competition over natural resources.
Bolsonaro expected to end silence and speak about Brazil election
BRASILIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - More than 20 hours after losing the election to his fierce leftist adversary, Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has yet to say one word publicly, but he is expected to break his silence on Monday afternoon.
grid.news
World in Photos: Brazil’s high-stakes election campaign — the final days
Tensions are running high as Brazilian voters get ready to take to the polls Sunday in the final round of what may be as consequential an election as the nation — and perhaps even the continent — has seen in years. It’s not just that the race is close, it’s also because of fears of what may follow the vote.
The Guardian view on Lula’s comeback: good for Brazil and the world | Editorial
Editorial: The once-and-future leftwing president of Brazil has a chance to redeem the promise of democracy in his divided country
A "Brazil of hope": Leftist Lula narrowly defeats Bolsonaro in presidential election
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. "A huge blow against fascistic politics and a huge victory for decency and sanity." That's how RootsAction director Norman Solomon described Brazilian leftist Luiz Inácio...
AOL Corp
White House announces $13.5 billion funding to help households with energy bills
(Reuters) - President Biden's administration will make $13.5 billion available to help low-income U.S. households lower their heating costs this winter, the White House said on Wednesday. As part of the initiative, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing $4.5 billion in low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program...
AOL Corp
Column: Biden has done better than most voters think
Voters are poised to give President Biden one thumbs-down in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, and maybe two. Democrats seem likely to lose control of the House of Representatives, with maybe 50-50 odds of losing the Senate, as well. The main reason is no secret: Inflation. Gasoline prices have retreated...
UNESCO: Glaciers, a critical water source for humanity, are disappearing
The world's glaciers are disappearing at an accelerated rate and some iconic glaciers like those in Yellowstone and Yosemite National Parks in the United States will be gone by 2050, according to UNESCO.
Comments / 0