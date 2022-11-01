Read full article on original website
Get a New 1968 Dodge Charger Based on the 2022 Challenger
While this looks like a restomod 1968 Charger, it is much more than that. The post Get a New 1968 Dodge Charger Based on the 2022 Challenger appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack
The Ford Mustang GT Automatic and Chevy Camaro 2SS are just two of the cars with less horsepower but more straight line speed than a Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack. The post 5 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction
If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
Final Dodge Challenger Special Edition Can't Stop Blowing Up Engines
With the electrified future of Dodge on the horizon, a series of Dodge Challenger and Charger "Last Call" special editions have been announced. So far, we've seen six of them in total, with the seventh scheduled to be unveiled at this year's SEMA event. As we now know, that's not going to happen.
Dodge Can’t Reveal ‘Last Call’ Charger Challenger Because Engines Keep Exploding
The last of the last Dodge Last Call Charger and Challenger was supposed to be revealed this week. But exploding engines nixed tht plan. The post Dodge Can’t Reveal ‘Last Call’ Charger Challenger Because Engines Keep Exploding appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang
The Volkswagen Golf R can hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds using 315 horsepower and AWD. In fact, the hot hatchback is faster than a Mustang GT. The post This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Hennessey cranks Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to 1,204 hp for $59,950
The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful factory Mustang ever, but that wasn't enough for Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance. Hennessey's Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 extracts 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft of torque from Ford's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, up from the stock 760 hp and 652 lb-ft of torque.
Dodge Challenger Scoops 2022 SEMA Show Car Of The Year Award
SEMA has announced the results of what it believes are the best new cars you can buy for modification and personalization. The awards were presented to manufacturers who have created accessible platforms for aftermarket enthusiasts, and for 2022, a new electric vehicle category was added. The Car of the Year...
fordauthority.com
2008 Ford GT-R GT2 Race Car Up For Auction
If you’ve ever wanted to own a bona-fide race car that’s seen track time at famous courses such as Sebring and Le Mans, now’s your chance – a 2008 Ford GT-R race car is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. This particular 2008 Ford...
techeblog.com
Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price
A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
Final Ford Escort RS Cosworth Ever Is Up For Sale
If you're based in the USA, you'll probably recall that Ford once sold a compact car under the Escort nameplate. It was a strong seller among value-conscious buyers, but neither the first-generation "World Car" Escort nor the Mazda 323-based second generation ever earned a reputation as serious sports machines. Solid and reliable, especially the second-gen, but generally dreary and forgettable machines without any sporting pretenses.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Autoblog
Ford brings a whole fleet of custom trucks and SUVs to SEMA
While SEMA is often an opportunity for pony car builders to strut their stuff, Ford's 2022 SEMA slate exclusively comprises trucks and SUVs this year. It makes sense, of course, since we've entered the doldrums in between the outgoing model and its replacement. Mustang's loss appears to be a gain for Maverick, Bronco and Bronco Sport, plus Ford's usual smattering of trucks.
