Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
CDC, FDA Study: Serious Adverse Events After Updated COVID-19 Booster Shots Are Rare
Reports of serious adverse events after administration of the updated COVID-19 booster shots were rare, according to a new study from experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. The agencies found “no unusual or unexpected patterns of adverse events” after vaccination with...
US News and World Report
U.S., Canada Sanction Haitian Politicians, Accuse of Gang Ties
(Reuters) -The United States and Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, as Washington accused them of abusing their positions to traffic drugs and collaborate with gang networks in the country. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri...
Early Signs Of Lung Cancer You Should Be Aware Of
There are several symptoms associated with lung cancer, though they may vary depending on the type and stage of the disease.
Business Insider
Hate in America is on the rise. It's making it more dangerous for everyone from politicians to librarians to do their jobs.
Poll workers, politicians, librarians, and other professionals are facing harassment, aggression, and even assault.
WEKU
These are the states enacting legislation to help make daylight saving time permanent
A bill that would keep daylight saving time permanent for the entire nation is now stalled in Congress.
US News and World Report
At Least Nine People Wounded in Philadelphia Shooting
(Reuters) -At least nine people were shot in Philadelphia on Saturday night, leaving two in critical condition, the police said. Multiple shooters exited a vehicle in the Kensington area of the Pennsylvania city and began shooting, firing about 40 shots, Philadelphia First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford told a televised news briefing.
US News and World Report
Eli Lilly Says Some Staff Want to Leave Indiana Because of Abortion Ban - FT
(Reuters) - Some Eli Lilly and Co employees have requested transfers from the drugmaker's Indiana operations after the U.S. state's lawmakers approved a bill that would ban most abortions there, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. Some staff had asked to relocate outside the state even though an Indiana judge...
US News and World Report
CDC: Omicron Subvariants BQ.1.1, BQ.1 Spreading in U.S.
Omicron subvariants BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 are furthering their spread across the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The subvariants, which are offshoots of BA.5, were responsible for a total of 35% of infections this week, according to CDC’s weekly variant estimate update. That’s up from just 9% of COVID-19 cases three weeks ago.
Comments / 0