Omicron subvariants BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 are furthering their spread across the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The subvariants, which are offshoots of BA.5, were responsible for a total of 35% of infections this week, according to CDC’s weekly variant estimate update. That’s up from just 9% of COVID-19 cases three weeks ago.

1 DAY AGO