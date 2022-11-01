Read full article on original website
New Details of Pelosi Attack Undercut Misinformation, Reveal Attacker Had Other Targets
New court documents related to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband offered chilling details about the attacker’s motives – and apparent plans to target other politicians – as lawmakers grapple with security risks in a heightened political environment just days ahead of the midterm elections.
Biden warns GOP 'coming after' seniors' benefits in Florida midterms speech
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden made an appeal to retired Americans during a campaign visit to Florida Tuesday, warning voters that the nation's Medicare and Social Security programs would be imperiled if Republicans win big at the polls during next week's midterm elections. Biden stomped the Sunshine State...
Biden sends a stark warning about political violence ahead of midterms: ‘We can’t take democracy for granted any longer’
CNN — President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a stark warning to Americans that the future of the nation’s democracy could rest on next week’s midterm elections, an urgent appeal coming six days before final ballots are cast in a contest the president framed in nearly existential terms.
Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in
Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
FBI identifies source of New Jersey synagogues threat who 'no longer poses a danger to the community'
An individual has been identified and interviewed in connection with a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey, according to law enforcement sources, and the FBI in Newark tweeted on Friday that the source of the threat "no longer poses a danger to the community."
Pennsylvania Supreme Court says ballots in undated envelopes won't count
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania officials cannot count votes from mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday, a week before tabulation will begin in races for governor, the U.S. Senate and the state Legislature. The court directed...
Joe Biden Warns Of MAGA Republican Efforts To “Subvert The Electoral System” In Midterm Elections; Fox News Chyron Refers To President As “Election Denier”
President Joe Biden once again gave a speech warning of the future of democracy, keying in on some GOP candidates’ refusal to commit to accepting the election results. He also cited the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, last week, telling an audience at Union Station that it was another sign of the rise in political violence over the past two years. He connected the Pelosi attack to January 6th, when Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen fueled his supporters to storm the Capitol.
‘The Trump playbook’: Republicans hint they will deny election results
Some candidates are already questioning the integrity of the vote and undermining the credibility of the results
City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs
NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
Switzerland Imposes Sanctions on Deliveries of Iranian Drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union's sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
Obama warns 'more people are going to get hurt' if political climate persists
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Democratic former President Barack Obama on Tuesday warned that "more people are going to get hurt" unless the U.S. political climate changes, after the husband of the Speaker of the House was attacked by a man wielding a hammer.
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan.Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.Seeding the ranks of front-line election workers with people recruited by groups promoting election conspiracies has raised alarms among some that the people at the foundation of the election...
White House says deleted tweet crediting Biden on Social Security gains was 'incomplete'
The Biden administration argued Wednesday that a deleted White House tweet touting Social Security increases was removed because it was "incomplete." White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at Wednesday's briefing that the tweet, which credited President Joe Biden for the “biggest increase” in Social Security checks in a decade, should have included other contextual information.
U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor Won't Block Extradition Linked to S. Korea Ferry Sinking
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday rejected a bid by a businessman to block his extradition to South Korea to face embezzlement charges that stemmed from a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people. Sotomayor rejected Yoo Hyuk-Kee's request to prevent his extradition from going forward while...
U.S. Capitol Police to Conduct Internal Review Over Missed Camera Images of Pelosi Attack
(Reuters) - The U.S. Capitol Police said on Wednesday it would conduct an internal review after its officers failed to notice surveillance camera images of an intruder breaking into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. That intruder, identified by police as David Wayne DePape, is accused of...
Fact check: False claim that Biden ordered the FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate
The claim: Biden ordered the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. After a judge granted former President Donald Trump’s request for an independent review of records seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate, some social media users have claimed a phrase from the court ruling indicates President Joe Biden ordered the search.
Mail-in Pennsylvania ballots with incorrect dates will be saved but not counted - court
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania's highest court on Tuesday ordered officials to disallow mail-in ballots with the wrong date marked on the envelope, potentially throwing out numerous votes in close races that could determine control of the U.S. Congress in elections next week.
Nancy Pelosi Says Husband Paul Has a 'Long Recovery Ahead' After 'Horrific Attack'
"Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process," Nancy Pelosi said of her husband Paul Pelosi Nancy Pelosi is speaking out about her husband's condition after he suffered a "horrific attack" inside of their San Francisco home. Paul Pelosi, the husband of the House Speaker, was beaten with a hammer early Friday morning after a suspect broke into their home. On Monday, Nancy, 82, shared an update on how Paul, also 82, is doing. "Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we...
White House announces efforts to help Americans with rising energy costs
BOSTON – The White House is announcing new efforts to help Americans deal with rising energy costs this winter.Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to discuss the plan during her trip to Boston on Wednesday.President Joe Biden's administration says it is taking several steps to help low- and middle-income families.They include $4.5 billion in assistance from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP.There's also $9 billion in funding for rebate programs aimed at helping homeowners make their homes more efficient.Money is also being set aside to support development of energy-efficient heat pumps.
Defiant Trump Thumbs Nose at Jan. 6 Committee with Possible Presidential Bid Date
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol concluded its latest hearing with an unexpected show of force when it subpoenaed former President Donald Trump last month. But it may have also inadvertently marked the calendar for the announcement of Trump’s presidential bid. [. Read:. Trump...
