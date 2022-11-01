ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Detroit Free Press

Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in

Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
MICHIGAN STATE
Deadline

Joe Biden Warns Of MAGA Republican Efforts To “Subvert The Electoral System” In Midterm Elections; Fox News Chyron Refers To President As “Election Denier”

President Joe Biden once again gave a speech warning of the future of democracy, keying in on some GOP candidates’ refusal to commit to accepting the election results. He also cited the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, last week, telling an audience at Union Station that it was another sign of the rise in political violence over the past two years. He connected the Pelosi attack to January 6th, when Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen fueled his supporters to storm the Capitol.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS New York

City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs

NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

Switzerland Imposes Sanctions on Deliveries of Iranian Drones to Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union's sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
CBS Detroit

New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan.Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.Seeding the ranks of front-line election workers with people recruited by groups promoting election conspiracies has raised alarms among some that the people at the foundation of the election...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

White House says deleted tweet crediting Biden on Social Security gains was 'incomplete'

The Biden administration argued Wednesday that a deleted White House tweet touting Social Security increases was removed because it was "incomplete." White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at Wednesday's briefing that the tweet, which credited President Joe Biden for the “biggest increase” in Social Security checks in a decade, should have included other contextual information.
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor Won't Block Extradition Linked to S. Korea Ferry Sinking

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday rejected a bid by a businessman to block his extradition to South Korea to face embezzlement charges that stemmed from a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people. Sotomayor rejected Yoo Hyuk-Kee's request to prevent his extradition from going forward while...
People

Nancy Pelosi Says Husband Paul Has a 'Long Recovery Ahead' After 'Horrific Attack'

"Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process," Nancy Pelosi said of her husband Paul Pelosi Nancy Pelosi is speaking out about her husband's condition after he suffered a "horrific attack" inside of their San Francisco home. Paul Pelosi, the husband of the House Speaker, was beaten with a hammer early Friday morning after a suspect broke into their home. On Monday, Nancy, 82, shared an update on how Paul, also 82, is doing. "Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Boston

White House announces efforts to help Americans with rising energy costs

BOSTON – The White House is announcing new efforts to help Americans deal with rising energy costs this winter.Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to discuss the plan during her trip to Boston on Wednesday.President Joe Biden's administration says it is taking several steps to help low- and middle-income families.They include $4.5 billion in assistance from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP.There's also $9 billion in funding for rebate programs aimed at helping homeowners make their homes more efficient.Money is also being set aside to support development of energy-efficient heat pumps.

