Read full article on original website
Related
myarklamiss.com
Magnolia Housing Authority gets $3500 donation from Ablemarle
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Ablemarle Foundation, created in 2007 by Ablemarle with a mission to make a positive, sustainable difference in the communities where they live and operate, has donated $3500 to the Magnolia Housing Authority. In 2021, the foundation donated over $5 million in community grants, focusing efforts on education, health and social services, and cultural initiatives and their employee matching gift and volunteer grant programs allowed another $900,000 to be distributed.
hopeprescott.com
Hempstead County United Way Gala A Big Success
The United Way of Hempstead County Gala, held at the Hope Country Club on October 27th, was a huge success. With sponsorships, and a Red Carpet Raffle, supporters raised $18,000 that will go directly to these non-profit agencies right here in Hempstead County. These include:. Charitable Christian Medical Clinic. Domestic...
myarklamiss.com
Free Thanksgiving community dinner in El Dorado
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Meet Me at the Court, a mentoring program out of El Dorado, Ark. that focuses on encouraging youth and building self-esteem, is hosting a free Thanksgiving soul food community dinner. The Sharon Bailey-Whitlock community dinner will be on November 12, 2022 starting at Noon....
hopeprescott.com
PAX Hosts Chamber Coffee
PAX Academic Exchange hosted the Chamber Coffee in Hope on Wednesday November 2nd. PAX provides global education and exchange opportunities for students, host families, schools, and communities to open doors, embrace cultures, and become family. Arnetta Bradford is the local representative for PAX. For information on hosting an exchange student, contact Bradford or visit pax.org.
Lake Catherine State Park to temporarily close for maintenance
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Lake Catherine State Park will be temporarily closed to all recreational activities for planned maintenance and repairs from December 1, 2022, through March 18, 2023. Crews will be performing needed maintenance, including repairs and replacement of the inground sewer infrastructure. According to Stacy Hurst, secretary...
myarklamiss.com
Magnolia church building burnt and used for training
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
hopeprescott.com
Students assist with OYEA banquet
PRESCOTT – The students in the 7th grade Arkansas History and the 8th grade U.S. History classes with the highest grade average represented their class at the first annual OYEA (Organization for Youths in Education and Agriculture) Banquet, Tuesday, October 25, in the Prescott Junior High cafeteria. Representing 7th...
KTBS
Runaway Texarkana teen found
TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
ktoy1047.com
Juvenile Center set to close
The facility has housed very few juvenile offenders since the County moved to close the center in July. Officials have said that detainees may be transported to the Pine Bluff Juvenile Detention Center going forward and that the former Miller County unit may be used as office space for the county.
texarkanafyi.com
Farmer’s Bank & Trust 2022 Live United Bowl to be Played December 3
The 2022 Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl will be played on Saturday, December 3. The teams will be announced on Tuesday, November 15, and schools from all over are hoping for a chance to grow into what has become an important College Bowl Game in Texarkana, Arkansas. Press...
magnoliareporter.com
Severe weather possible later today in South Arkansas
Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to begin affecting South Arkansas late Friday afternoon and continue through the evening and overnight hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the threat will occur along a frontal boundary that will shift east across the region with very warm and unstable air ahead of the front along with increasing shear. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible. A few particularly strong and significant tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially across the western half of the region to include Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and the adjacent areas of Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana.
dequeenbee.com
Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
ktoy1047.com
Identity of man struck by tractor-trailer released by police
25-year-old Craig Collier was hit by a tractor-trailer around 10:30 p.m. on Monday as he tried to cross the interstate on foot. Collier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured in the accident. A group of travelers have been left stranded at the Greyhound...
hopeprescott.com
Grease Fire at Neighbors
The Hope Fire Department responded to an apparent grease fire at Neighbors convenience store around 4:30pm Tuesday. It did not appear that the incident was serious as the store continued to do business. The firemen were onsite for a time to ensure everything was safe.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police arrest man for forgery
26-year-old Darius Pleasant of Little Rock completed an online card application using the victim’s name on Saturday morning, prompting the victim’s bank to contact the dealership and inform them that the identity had been stolen. On Saturday afternoon, Pleasant arrived at the dealership to pick up the vehicle....
Possible Tornadoes+Severe Storms Expected Friday Across Texarkana
Buckle down the hatches a very strong cold front is expected to move across Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana beginning Friday evening and could last into the early morning hours on Saturday. This storm is likely to bring some very severe weather to the Ark-La-Tex, so folks should be on notice of threatening weather.
arkadelphian.com
Between a Rock and Hard Place
Love it or hate it, an Arkadelphia landmark is here to stay. “The rock” in downtown has been plowed into by a reckless driver. It has been the brunt of many jokes. At one point the rock even had its own Facebook page created in its mockery. Through rain, blizzards, winds, car crashes and all the unprovoked criticism, the rock abides.
txktoday.com
Sonic Manager In Hooks Accused Of Groping Male Teen Employee
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–The manager of a Sonic restaurant in Hooks has been arrested for indecency with a child involving a young employee who claims he was grabbed in his private area in September. Colton Ray Hamilton, 27, of Maud, Texas, allegedly squeezed the boy’s crotch through his clothing while...
myarklamiss.com
Mayoral candidates share ideas ahead of general elections in South Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Early voting is underway in the Natural State. Before heading to the polls to cast your vote, it’s important to know who you want to vote for. Our station set out to hear from the three candidates vying for the mayoral position for the City of El Dorado.
KTBS
Gov. Abbott to visit Texarkana on Wednesday
TEXARKANA, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is making a stop in Texarkana Wednesday. It's all part of the Get Out The Vote campaign. Abbott will be at Big Jake's Bar-B-Que on Richmond Road at 10 a.m. He also plans to visit Jersey Village and Beaumont on Wednesday. Early voting...
Comments / 0