Read full article on original website
Related
New York City's 'smallest apartment' has no bathroom and its renter shares one in the hall with neighbors
New Yorkers are finding more cheaper ways to live in the big city, but it comes at the cost of space and privacy in dorm-style apartments.
tinyhousetalk.com
Life in Tennessee Tiny House Community in her 10×32 Tiny Home with a Sunroom!
Gloria lived in California for over 40 years, but never felt at home — until she packed up everything and moved into a custom-designed tiny house with a separate sunroom on one of the Incredible Properties in Tennessee. She pays just $200/month on rent and has a lovely spot to call her own.
Woman Spies on Neighbors Across the Street After Uncovering a Potential Affair
25% of people who have a home security system admit they use it to spy on their neighbors. While the majority of people aren't trying to get a peek at their neighbors' lives, one woman definitely is.
mansionglobal.com
Lavish Central London Home Merges Apartment and Terraced House Living
Price: £14.5 million (US$16.56 million) London’s upscale shopping haven Harrods is so close to this Knightsbridge apartment that building residents can store their car in the department store’s parking lot by negotiation, said listing agent Simon Barry. The home’s other perks include an interior designed by Charu...
This 25-year-old actor converted an ambulance into a home-on-wheels with $15,000 and now lives in NYC rent free — see inside
"Gas is essentially my rent, and then I look at my insurance as my utilities," Eli Young told Insider, adding that he pays an average of $450 a month.
yankodesign.com
Picturesque bamboo glamping villa looks like a large graceful bird in flight
“Birdie” by Thilina Liyanage assumes the shape of a massive bird with wings outstretched. The Sri Lanka-based artist has really harnessed the ability to use bamboo and wood to bring his larger-than-life nature-inspired creations to fruition. Birdie definitely seems like one of his magnum opuses. Birdie finds itself in...
cohaitungchi.com
Secondary Conditions to Tinnitus for VA Disability Benefits
Generally speaking, tinnitus refers to the perception of noise or ringing in the ears. Tinnitus affects approximately 15 to 20 percent of people in the United States, and a disproportionate number of veterans (see more below). Most often, tinnitus is a symptom of an underlying condition, such as hearing loss, ear injury, or a circulatory system disorder. Although it is very bothersome and can lead to significant impairment in everyday life, tinnitus is not typically life-threatening. The most common tinnitus symptoms may include phantom noises in the ears such as:
housebeautiful.com
Architectural home from Grand Designs now for sale in Hertfordshire
A head-turning Hertfordshire home, which featured on an episode of Grand Designs in 2017, is now for sale for £5.9 million. Described by presenter Kevin McCloud as 'part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa', Abbey Orchard House is known for being one of the most individual and outstanding architectural houses built in England in the 21st century.
Spiritual Seekers Are Always Tested
There is a time to learn, wrap our head around certain observations, receive insights and enjoy the magic of Life. And, there is a time to test everything we have understood, receive hits and learn to stand still, tall and firm in the face of adversity, all while sticking to the Higher Principles we have learned.
An Insomnia Cure Awaits…in Your Freezer?
There’s a great riff buried in one of podcasters Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan’s reviews of House of the Dragon this past season, where they bemoan that Westeros maesters clearly haven’t learned the wonders of a well-placed “cold compress.” To hear Ryan wax poetically about it, a single chilly towel should be able to fix any ailment under the sun…even intense skin poisoning from sitting on a throne of sharp swords.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Real Estate Event – All the Info Under One Roof
You might be considering Aliyah in the near future or further down along the line. You might want to purchase property as an investment and/or a vacation home. Either way, you probably have a lot of questions. Get all the answers and more at the Great Israeli Real Estate Event,...
tinyhousetalk.com
Knitwear Designer’s 280 Sq. Ft. Cali Tiny Home
Denise is a knitwear designer and sewing patternmaker running a successful business from her 280 square-foot tiny cottage in California. She intentionally chose to rent a tiny space, so she can afford to live in an area where homes cost $2 million!. Her meticulously-organized space features a separate bathroom and...
AFAF: “I Think My Man Has A Work Bae!”
Have you ever had a work bae? Whether it’s official or unofficial, chances are you have! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Statistics show that on the daily, we spend far more time with people at our place of employment than the people we live with or even date. The chances of […]
Comments / 0