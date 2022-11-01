ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

anash.org

Morristown Haaros Publishes Unique Hakhel Kovetz

Download here: Haaros HaTmimim V’Anash of Morristown has compiled a short Kovetz about the practice of calling the entire year a “Hakhel year”. Haaros HaTmimim V’Anash of Morristown has compiled a short Kovetz about the practice of calling the entire year a “Hakhel year”.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
PIX11

Tower Records returns with new NYC music space

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. Tower Records was known for its album release parties for artists including Elton John […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn politics pauses for Junior’s cheesecake breakfast

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Every year the biggest names in local politics descend on Junior’s Restaurant in Downtown Brooklyn on the Friday before Election Day. It’s a brief respite from running campaigns as even the governor and the mayor are regulars at the annual event. Hosted by political...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Two women wounded in Harlem shooting, NYPD says

Two women were shot and wounded during a late-night clash in Harlem, police said Saturday. The women were standing on W. 143rd St. near Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. outside NYCHA’s Samuel Houses about 11 p.m. Friday when a group of men in ski masks opened fire from across the street. One woman, 35, was shot in the left shoulder, cops said. The second woman, 19, was shot four times in the arm and ...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Façade partially collapses at Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK -- People living in four separate units of a Brooklyn apartment building were forced to evacuate Friday after part of façade suddenly crumbled.It happened around 4:15 p.m. at Tivoli Towers on Crown Street in Crown Heights.The Department of Buildings says a section of a wall broke away from 33rd floor of the building. Debris landed on the roof of another section of the building.No one was hurt, but the impact caused cracks to apartments on the 22nd floor and forced the evacuation of four units.Residents told CBS2 the building has had water issues before and repairs were being planned."This is a building that's had chronic failures for years and years, and we've known of them and we have advocated along with the tenants for better conditions in this building. It's my understanding that the building was about to undertake some work before this incident occurred," New York City Council member Crystal Hudson said.The DOB says the building is safe, but the cause of the partial collapse is under investigation.
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

NYC Marathon in Bay Ridge – November 6th

The NYC Marathon will be held on Sunday, November 6th. It will be coming through Bay Ridge on Fourth Avenue from around 10 am to around 5:00 pm. Every runner is given a color – blue, green or orange and that determines what streets they are running on. (See map above)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Sand Hills Express

A NYC psychiatrist masterminded hit on her ex-lover, judge says

On Oct. 11, 2022, Manhattan psychiatrist Pamela Buchbinder was sentenced to 11 years in prison after admitting her guilt in connection with one of the most bizarre crime stories in New York City history — the brutal and nearly fatal 2012 attack on her ex-lover and the father of her child, Dr. Michael Weiss.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
purewow.com

Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner and Catering in NYC

What’s that? You don’t want to make an elaborate, 12-dish meal in your closet-sized kitchen? Shocking. Leave the cooking to these restaurants, bakeries and markets instead, so you can focus on what’s important. (Stuffing your face with pie and passing out at 8 p.m.) Here, our list of the best places to order Thanksgiving dinner and catering in NYC this holiday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
matadornetwork.com

Where To Eat in Every NYC Chinatown Neighborhood

From Manhattan’s Mott Street to the bustling, colorful streets in Flushing, Queens, New York is home to one of the largest populations of Chinese people in the nation. Throughout the mid- and late-1800s, Chinese immigrants began arriving in New York in search of work opportunities and the possibility of a brighter future for their families. They didn’t always find – as a result of legally-exclusive policies like the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, violence against Chinese people imperiled their livelihoods. Despite those challenges, these resilient people formed their own thriving communities. Thus, the many New York City Chinatown neighborhoods were born.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Mercedes Benz Wedged Under Truck in Brooklyn

A Mercedes SUV was wedged under a truck on 20th Avenue and 70th Street around 5:00 am this morning. A person was trapped in the vehicle. (Source) People walking to get to work or travel around the area must have been stunned to see this accident. Many videos were shared here.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

This Iconic French Pastry House Is Bringing A Taste Of Paris To NYC

New York City and France are no strangers–an area in Nolita/SoHo has a rich history of French culture and immigrant communities and has therefore become NYC’s very own “Little Paris” neighborhood. And now us New Yorkers are getting even more of a taste of the Parisian lifestyle. Iconic French tearoom and pastry house Angelina Paris is popping up at French restaurant L’Avenue at Saks, and if you take any of our suggestions let it be this one–their pastries and hot chocolate are an absolute must-try. The Midtown restaurant will serve what can safely be considered the most famous hot chocolate in all of Europe alongside the cult-favorite patisserie’s Mont Blanc dessert, a dessert made of sweetened chestnut purée in the form of vermicelli and topped with whipped cream. In addition to the grab-and-go bakery, the pop-up’s counter space will also include a retail shop offering Angelina’s famous hot chocolate in bottle or powder form, as well as Cocoa and Gianduja spread creams, mixed teas, caramels, jams, chocolate boxes, and more, making it possible for visitors to bring Angelina’s fine dining experience to their own home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Inferno That Killed 3 Kids Blamed on Power Strip

Fire investigators say they now know the cause of last weekend's deadly inferno that devoured a Bronx home and claimed the lives of three children and an adult. Officials on Friday identified the source of the fire, tracing it back to a damaged power strip inside the home. Fire marshals ruled it accidental.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Welcome home, Antonio!

Fran and Ray Martini of Oceanside are happy to announce the arrival of their first grandson, Antonio Christiano Martini. Antonio was born on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6:37 a.m. He weighed in at 7.6 ounces and was 20 inches long. “He brings so much joy to his parents, Ashley and Anthony Martini, big sisters Gianna and Madelyn, and to the entire family,” the family wrote.
OCEANSIDE, NY
PIX11

Worker found dead in freezer of Brooklyn bakery, police say

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A worker died after he accidentally locked himself in the freezer of a Brooklyn bakery Thursday morning, police said. Mahamadou Dansogo, 33, showed up to work at Beigel’s Bakery at 5700 Ave. D in East Flatbush at around 3 a.m. and went to clean the freezer before he accidentally locked […]
BROOKLYN, NY

