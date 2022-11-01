Smith County OKs nearly $3.7 million in COVID-19 federal funding to improve city of Winona sewer system

Read full article on original website
Weather-Related Updates From Hopkins County Emergency Management Officials
Most of Hopkins County was reported to have weathered the tornado and early evening storm with minimal damages. Structural damages reported, thus far, have been contained to one area and no injuries reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to reports from city and county emergency officials. At 5:24 p.m., Sulphur...
Tornado Warning issued for the area…
The Warning Sirens are going off in Sulphur Springs…. There are various reports of a tornado on the ground… Take shelter… There is a Tornado Warning for Hopkins County until 5:15pm… Stay tuned for updates…. Tornado confirmed in the area of Highway 19 and 1567,...
inforney.com
Official: Early voting turnout less than expected
The early voting period for the November gubernatorial election has been slower than expected, said an elections official. By Friday around 11 a.m. a total of 44,700 people had cast their ballots during early voting. Compared to the early voting turnout of around 55,500 in the November 2018 election, this is about 6,000 people less, said Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon.
KLTV
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
KLTV
Van Zandt County cancels jury duty for Nov. 14 for district court
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The case that was set for jury trial on Nov. 14 in the 294th district court in Van Zandt County has been cancelled, and those summoned are not required to report. However, the Van Zandt County court at law will still have its scheduled jury duty.
fox4news.com
FOX 4 Storm Chaser captures flying debris in Henderson County
Multiple tornado-warned storms impacted parts of Kaufman and Henderson counties. A tornado caused some damage out in Athens.
inforney.com
Severe weather live: Smith warnings have expired
Our news partners at CBS19 are providing streaming coverage of tonight's events. NOTE: Graphics will be removed once watches and warnings have expired to make this file easier to load. 7:22 p.m. UPDATE: The Athens Police Department reports city crews are out cleaning up damage. They ask drivers to be...
East Texas food truck business suffers $100,000 in damages after 18-wheeler crashes into it
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas business suffered thousands of dollars in damages after an 18-wheeler hydroplaned and crashed into their food truck on Oct. 28. Heather Goettle, the owner of Crawfish Cove at 4934 Estes Parkway in Longview, said the crash knocked down their sign and sheared off their gas line. She believes […]
inforney.com
Trial for suspended Smith County constable could be held soon
The trial for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice could be held in under two weeks. Traylor-Harris is charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant. He posted bail with a bond of $40,000 on...
KSLA
Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin explained the pursuit started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson Streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
KWTX
Endangered Missing Alert issued by Texas Dept. of Public Safety
ELKHART, Texas (KWTX) - An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Courtney Dollgener, 34, was last seen at 1 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 3900 Block of FM 1817 in Elkhart. She is described as 5 feet, 250 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair...
Rural Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Choking Assault
A rural Sulphur Springs man was accused of the choking assault of another male late Wednesday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at a County Road 3511 residence to a disturbance alleged to involve a firearm late Wednesday night. Upon arrival, they began speaking with the individuals said to have been involved in the disturbance. Deputies determined Arnulfo Tinajero-Zarate choked a Winfield man during an argument, but never produced a firearm as dispatchers had been told, Fisher alleged in arrest reports.
People Can’t Stop Talking About These Signs in Tyler, TX. Have You Seen Them?
Have you seen the billboard in Smith County regarding voting against the new courthouse that so many people are talking about?. Yesterday afternoon, a friend of mine posted a photo on Facebook of a billboard she saw at Highway 110 and Shiloh Road in Tyler, Texas. Later, I ran across a yard sign depicting the same message.
cbs19.tv
Severe weather takes aim at East Texas tomorrow evening
TYLER, Texas — We haven't seen a severe weather set up like this in the fall in about four years. The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service in Shreveport says the last time we had an enhanced risk of severe weather in November was back in 2018. But...
theredstonerocket.com
Marshall moves ahead after building demolished
Even as NASA and its partners nationwide count down to the launch of Artemis I, opening a bold new chapter in human space exploration, workers at Marshall Space Flight Center – which led development and ground testing of the new Space Launch System rocket – were gearing up for a second big countdown.
KLTV
Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was flown to an area hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night. The wreck happened on Hwy 31 near Kilgore’s Country Tavern Restaurant. A witness at the scene saw the wreck happen, and said that a small SUV and a heavy-duty truck collided. Drivers stopped and began checking on the drivers. The driver of the SUV was conscious and speaking to them but was injured.
1 man dies after 4-vehicle crash in East Texas
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man died after a four-vehicle crash on Oct. 28 in East Texas, said DPS. The wreck took place on U.S. Highway 271 in Upshur County four miles north of Gilmer. A 2021 Kenworth trailer was heading south on Highway 271 while a Ford Taurus was moving north on the […]
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County Deputies came across a Dallas woman and a Sulphur Springs man, both 28, at the boat ramp on FM 2285 at Lake Sulphur Springs. They arrested her on a Dallas County narcotics charge, and Upshur County wanted the man on a warranty for marijuana. Mugshots not available. State...
easttexasradio.com
One Dead In Four-Vehicle Crash
State Troopers have identified the man killed in a four-vehicle crash on Hwy 271 about four miles north of Gilmer. Reportedly, 85-year-old James R. Flanagan had stopped on the highway shoulder attempting to make an illegal U-turn when a Tyler motorist collided with Flanagan’s vehicle. Flanagan then hit a tractor trailer driven by an El Paso man legally parked. A Justice of the Peace pronounced Flanagan at the scene.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 3 – Nov. 4
Deputies charged Sergio Rasha Carey, 35, of Troup, with assault impede breath/circulation family member with previous conviction. Carey was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $50,000 bond. Deputies charged Tyus Anson Dudley, 42, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and...
