Related
Manchester City 3-1 Sevilla, Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb: Champions League – as it happened
PSG slipped into second place in their group behind Benfica and AC Milan secured their passage into the last 16
SB Nation
Team news: Manchester United traveling squad
Manchester United are taking a 23-man squad to Spain for the final Group E game in the UEFA Europa League, against Real Sociedad. The squad has been boosted by the return of central defender Victor Lindelof, who was missing against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday due to illness. However, Anthony Martial, Antony and Jadon Sancho will not be involved in United’s high stakes final group match.
SB Nation
Virgil Van Dijk Recounts Being “Triggered” By Klopp
While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a well-earned reputation as a witty, affable, all-around nice dude, supporters of his teams have also borne witness to his menacing side on occasion. The towering German possesses an array of intimidating stares and grimaces that he is known to deploy even while observing...
Sunderland vs Cardiff City preview: Team News, Last Meeting, Recent Form, Referee and Opposition View
Sunderland host Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light this weekend looking to record back-to-back wins, and hopefully move into the top ten this weekend.
Barcelona’s Pique Announces Sudden Retirement
Gerard Piqué’s final match will take place at Camp Nou against Almeria, with the 35-year-old walking away.
ESPN
Giroud stars as AC Milan thrash Salzburg to book last-16 spot
French forward Olivier Giroud scored two goals and created another as AC Milan crushed FC Salzburg 4-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2013-14. Needing to avoid defeat in their final Group E match to reach the last 16 against an Austrian...
Can Karim Benzema Keep His Dream Season Going?
Age is a funny thing in sport. Some professional athletes burst through at a young age, fizzing brightly but briefly like Roman candles. Others mature more slowly, like cask-aged liquor. Lastly, there are the freak cases like Karim Benzema, who exploded onto the global scene as a youngster at Olympique Lyonnais, and has somehow, improbably, only gotten better ever since. Across 14 seasons with the Spanish giants Real Madrid, Benzema, now 34, has won four Spanish titles and ridiculous five Champions Leagues, scoring more goals for the club than anyone not named Cristiano Ronaldo in the process. Last season, Benzema ascended to an ever higher level, captaining his side to both La Liga and the Champions League, finishing as the top scorer in both. The hot streak earned Benzema the title of UEFA men’s player of the season—and won him his first Ballon d’Or, awarded to the player of the year. (His Tupac-indebted outfit, meanwhile, won plenty of its own plaudits.) Then there’s the French national team, for whom Benzema will star at the World Cup in Qatar. France go into the tournament as one of the favorites, and Benzema as one of its most-feared goalscorers.
SB Nation
Kalidou Koulibaly feeling good, back fit after ‘ten tough days’, ready for Arsenal
In a welcome change of pace, we have some good news regarding an injury, with Kalidou Koulibaly coming through his 65-minute shift on Wednesday unscathed and without any apparent setbacks. The center back had been out for two weeks with a “minor” knee problem, and while there was an early...
SB Nation
November 4th-6th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC
Saturday's gossip: Bellingham, Martinez, Costa, Skriniar, Zaha, Almiron
Liverpool are favourites to beat Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid to the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund after forging a close relationship with the 19-year-old England midfielder. (ESPN) Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says transfer speculation will not distract Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha. The...
SB Nation
Cottage Talk Preview: Team News Ahead Of Fulham’s Match Against Manchester City
In this preview, Russ shared his thoughts on the Neeskens Kebano injury, along with his feelings on the suspendion of BDR for this match, He also shared his prediction at the end of the show. You can also listen to the show at Friends Of Fulham. “This Podcast has been...
SB Nation
Thursday November 3rd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
FA Appeal Decision To Not Suspend Klopp For Red Card
When Jürgen Klopp received a red card for an understandable, but over-the-top, verbal tirade against the linesman during Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City last month, most assumed he would receive at least a one-match touchline ban as a result. Surprisingly, an independent regulatory commission decided against a suspension, announcing only a £30,000 fine for the outburst that Klopp himself admitted was unacceptable.
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka returns to training and allays World Cup fears
Bukayo Saka could feature in Arsenal’s Europa League match on Thursday night. The 21-year-old winger allayed fears he could miss the World Cup through injury as he trained on Wednesday with his Arsenal teammates. Saka was forced off during the 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, lasting 27...
SB Nation
Denis Zakaria delighted to make his Chelsea debut at long last, plays down injury concern
Denis Zakaria had to wait over two months to make his Chelsea debut, after joining the club on loan from Juventus on the final day of the summer transfer window. We had begun to wonder if we would ever see the midfielder in Chelsea Blue, and he himself was probably starting to wonder similar things.
BBC
Haaland 'much better' and in line for Fulham return
Erling Haaland is feeling "much better" and could be in line for a return to the Manchester City XI for this weekend's game with Fulham, says Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City striker missed the wins over Leicester and Sevilla with a bruised foot but Guardiola said the Norway striker was in contention.
FOX Sports
Giroud helps Milan return to last 16 for 1st time in 9 years
MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud has a knack of delivering in big games. He did it again on Wednesday with two goals and two assists as AC Milan beat Salzburg 4-0 to return to the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in nine years. Giroud opened the...
SB Nation
Manchester City’s Taylor Nominated for Manager of the Month
Manchester City Women’s manager Gareth Taylor has been nominated for October’s WSL manager of the month award. Taylor’s blues won all their matches throughout the month as they put their poor start behind them to move up to fourth in the table. City beat Leicester City 4-0...
SB Nation
Pep Talk: “Not surprised at all, see what they did in Championship and transfer market, manager is exceptional...”
Pep Guardiola had many updates as the club manager spoke about the injuries, World Cup issues, Fulham. Let’s get straight in to it. “He’s much better, we’ll decide today. A good step, he starts training. We see this afternoon. We consider himself, his opinion, the doctor opinion, 90 mins or less minutes, we’ll see.”
BBC
Scottish football gossip: Ange Postecoglou, Yuki Kobayashi, Ryan Porteous, Andrew Robertson
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is ready to sell his top players and reinvest in replacements in order to make the team more of a force in Europe. (Herald) Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi, 22, of Vissel Kobe is one of Postecoglou's main targets and a deal is close to being announced by Celtic. (Scottish Sun)
