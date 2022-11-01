Read full article on original website
Starbucks’ loyalty link with Delta was apparently a huge hit
Apparently, a lot of Delta flyers drink Starbucks and vice versa. The two companies linked their popular respective loyalty programs with one another last month, giving members of each respective program the ability to get benefits by using the other program. And it’s been rather popular, apparently. “Both Delta and...
Guest satisfaction high at Portillo’s despite menu price hikes
Portillo’s menu pricing strategy is working. So said President and CEO Michael Osanloo Thursday in reporting a 5.8% increase in same-store sale for the Sept. 25-ended third quarter, despite a 3.3% decline in transactions. The comp increase was largely due to an 8.2% increase in certain menu prices, which...
Central business districts and airports are back for Potbelly
Potbelly Inc. reported a second consecutive quarter of record average unit volumes on Thursday, saying its stores in central business districts and airports are coming back and all units are building strength with catering. President and CEO Bob Wright said Potbelly’s average unit volume reached $23,383 in the Sept. 25-ended...
Restaurant hiring slowed significantly in October
Restaurants and bars added just 6,000 jobs during October, or less than a tenth of the hires made in the prior month, according to the latest employment report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The marked deceleration was part of a slowdown across most sectors of the economy....
Restaurant sales rise, thanks to higher prices
One theme has emerged from restaurant companies’ earnings reports over the past two weeks: Operators are living on higher prices. That, at least, is a theme from several companies’ earnings reports this week. Higher prices and lower traffic were common as companies opted to maintain profitability, even at the loss of some budget-conscious consumers. Rising prices for food and labor continued to challenge most—but not all—operators.
