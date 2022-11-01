Read full article on original website
Silent
3d ago
Don’t have to try to hard to beat the Mexican food restaurants in Missouri. They shouldn’t even be called Mexican food.
Is the Best Homemade Fudge in Missouri in This Historic Shop?
It's hard to go wrong with fudge of any kind, but there is one small historic shop in Missouri that the internet claims is the most amazing in the state. Is that true? I believe this calls for an in-depth chocolate investigation. This subject came up in the office thanks...
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Kansas, Missouri?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People across the Kansas City area and across the nation are hoping for some luck this weekend as the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.6 billion after 39 consecutive drawings without a top prize winner. This is now the largest jackpot in the history...
What are some Missouri death row inmates’ final meal requests?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s been just over a year since Julie Green, an artist known for painting final meal requests of death row inmates on ceramic plates, died at the age of 60. Green is known for their project, “The Last Supper,” currently displayed at the Bellevue...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
(Statewide) -- The Missouri Blue Scholarship fund has been created to incentivize Missourians to consider enrolling in a law enforcement academy. This scholarship awards $5000 towards academy costs for anyone who has enrolled. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says that public law enforcement is a job that has to become desirable again. Karsten says about 140 people have applied for the scholarship. The scholarships are available to those whose tuition is not being paid by a law enforcement agency. More information is available on the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s website.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
To determine the reddest and bluest counties, FOX 2 calculated the average margin of victory in each Missouri county using election results in the 2016 and 2020 gubernatorial elections and presidential elections.
Explorer Gets Real Close to Cottonmouth on Snake Road in Illinois
Many people go to the infamous Snake Road in Illinois this time of year on purpose. I'm gonna take a hard pass, but that wasn't a problem for a recent explorer who shared up-close video of the very venomous Cottonmouth snake. If you're not familiar with Snake Road, it's a...
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
ksmu.org
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard
In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change: On November 8, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them:...
Columbia Missourian
‘Play for my boy’: Petry lives on through Missouri’s Bailey
Taking the field on Missouri’s Homecoming, Chad Bailey wasn’t his regular self. He hadn’t played in four weeks after suffering an injury at Auburn, and, even after recovering, the defensive captain was still lost. The day before, former Missouri defensive back Terry Petry was found dead at...
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
In Missouri Is It Legal To Drive With Your Dog in a Truck Bed?
When I see dogs in truck beds it scares me to death. I am sure they are all trained to stay in the truck bed, but you never know what could happen. You see it on main roads in town, country/rural roads, and sometimes even on the interstate, but in Missouri can you legally drive with a dog or poet in your truck bed? There are only six states that make it illegal to drive with a dog in the truck bed and Missouri is not one of them. According to Animal Law,
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
Illinois has 5 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US
#4 Naperville - "a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife – meld with small-town magic." "Adjacent to Chicago, Oak Park, IL, offers residents an equally fun yet unique lifestyle. The city combines architecture and history with artistic pizazz..." #37 Downers Grove...
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious pizza.
KFVS12
Mike Parson speaks on Missouri gun laws
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This comes down to red flag laws which Missouri doesn’t have. If an adult buys a gun legally, police can’t just take it away from them, even if there are mentally ill and family are concerned. Recently, Gov. Parson said there is a...
America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri
KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
KYTV
Exclusive Polling: How Missourians feel about a rematch of 2020 presidential race
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling released Friday sheds light on how Missourians feel about a potential rematch of the 2020 Presidential Election. SurveyUSA asked Missouri adults whom they would vote for if Trump and President Joe Biden faced off again in 2024. A majority of the respondents, 52%, said they would vote for Trump. Biden received 34% of the vote, and 13% said they were undecided. Trump won Missouri in 2020 with 56.81% of the vote, while Biden had 41.42% of the vote.
Missouri married couple arrested after Arkansas pregnant woman, fetus found dead
Authorities in Arkansas said a married Missouri couple has been arrested in connection to the murder of a missing pregnant woman and her fetus after their bodies were found in separate locations.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI WINTER PREPAREDNESS WEEK IS NOVEMBER 7-11
The Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week is November 7 through November 11. The National Weather Service, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote the week. National Weather Service Offices that serve Missouri and SEMA will be sharing weather safety messaging through...
