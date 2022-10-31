ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Returns Home and Now Faces a Must Win Scenario

Home sweet home! Our University of Montana Grizzlies will return to Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday night and it could not have come at a better time. You know the feeling when you go to a long summer camp and you just can’t wait to leave because you miss home? Well, I think that’s how the Griz must feel after losing two games in a row to top 5 ranked teams.
Montana Baseball, Missoula Paddleheads Release 2023 Schedule

The Pioneer Baseball League and reigning North Division Champion Missoula Paddleheads have released their 2023 regular season schedules. The league is going to provide plenty of baseball action for Montana's four fanbases in the league; Great Falls, Kalispell, Billings, and Missoula. The schedule is comprised of 96 regular season games,...
A Baseball Fan / Manager Swap In Missoula?

The Missoula Paddleheads have a history of fun and engaging promotion nights at Allegiance Field, and an idea from their manager Michael Schlact has some fans excited about the prospect. It involves a fan-manager swap night, and to our knowledge it's never been tried before in Missoula. On Halloween night,...
Where the Locals Go: Here’s the Scoop on Missoula’s Downtown Bars

Missoulians know how to party, and when the mood strikes us we can booze it up at a few great bars downtown, and by "a few" I actually mean "a lot." In that area it seems like you can't stroll through a single block without passing like, 40 bars. Which one is best depends on what you're looking for. A bougie vibe or a laidback vibe? Entertainment or just conversation? I'll give you the barroom breakdown you could only get from a Zootown local, now I'll quit monkeying around and get to it:
Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
Missoula Big Brothers/Big Sisters Awesome BINGO Fundraiser

Yes, Missoula, Big Brothers and Sisters still has a presence in our community. They are active, hands-on and growing!. We're excited to help them promote their first-ever, and what they hope becomes, an annual fundraising event. Let the lure of BINGO whisk you away, friends!. Yep, tomorrow night (Thursday, November...
Burning Off Halloween Calories, Montana Style

How big is your Halloween haul this year? If you're a run-of-the-mill trick or treater, you probably have a bag that contains over 3,500 calories of sugary sweet goodness. Hope you don't eat it all in one night!. The USDA recommends getting kids a good healthy meal before hitting the...
21 Unique Courses at the University of Montana

At the University of Montana, students receive education in a broad range of subjects that include the arts, sciences, trades, and much more. As a UM alum, I was curious about some of the classes I may have missed out on during my time on campus. I spent most of...
With Stimulus Over, Hamilton’s Food Bank Needs Your Help

The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive is kicking off November 14th and running through November 18th. We will be collecting turkeys and cash donations this year. You can drop off your donations at 3250 South Reserve during those days. We have teamed up again this year with Missoula Electric Cooperative, Decker Truck Lines and KPAX TV.
Wounded Urban White Tail Buck Shot in My Missoula Back Yard

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you heard a rifle shot in the upper Miller Creek area late Wednesday night, here's what happened. This is KGVO newsman Peter Christian with a personal story of a wounded white tail buck that was shot in my back yard by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens late Wednesday night.
Time Change Weekend! Is The Tradition Ending?

This weekend, Sunday, November 6th we fall back to Standard time in Montana. For some, it makes getting up in the morning easier as the trick with the clock seems to make the sunrise early, but the sunsets sooner with darker afternoons into the winter months. Moving back and forth seemed to be harder on our bodies. Statistics noted more heart attacks and traffic accidents on the Monday following a change.
