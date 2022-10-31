Read full article on original website
Montana Returns Home and Now Faces a Must Win Scenario
Home sweet home! Our University of Montana Grizzlies will return to Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday night and it could not have come at a better time. You know the feeling when you go to a long summer camp and you just can’t wait to leave because you miss home? Well, I think that’s how the Griz must feel after losing two games in a row to top 5 ranked teams.
Missoula in Cluck: Chick-fil-A Ready to Play Chicken Next Week
Missoulians will no longer have to drive two hours to get their chicken sandwich and waffle fries. That's because the Garden City's own version of the franchise will finally spread its wings and open for business next week. The Atlanta-based company has been gearing up to open only its third...
Montana Baseball, Missoula Paddleheads Release 2023 Schedule
The Pioneer Baseball League and reigning North Division Champion Missoula Paddleheads have released their 2023 regular season schedules. The league is going to provide plenty of baseball action for Montana's four fanbases in the league; Great Falls, Kalispell, Billings, and Missoula. The schedule is comprised of 96 regular season games,...
Cold and Windy Weekend Forecast Including Grizzly Football Game
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - This relatively balmy fall weather will transition into more of a winter pattern this weekend, as rain, snow, and strong winds will invade western Montana. KGVO News spoke with Meteorologist Trent Smith with the National Weather Service in Missoula about the system headed our way.
A Baseball Fan / Manager Swap In Missoula?
The Missoula Paddleheads have a history of fun and engaging promotion nights at Allegiance Field, and an idea from their manager Michael Schlact has some fans excited about the prospect. It involves a fan-manager swap night, and to our knowledge it's never been tried before in Missoula. On Halloween night,...
[WATCH] This Beautiful Missoula Video Will Bring You to Tears
We all know that Missoula is a special place. But, sometimes we take it for granted. Sometimes we need to take a step back and realize just how special this place we call home is. Each year, thousands of students from all over the world enroll at the University of...
Big Dipper Closes for Remodel. Other Missoula Options for Treats
When you think of winter, you probably don't think of ice cream. This is probably why the people at the Higgins location of Big Dipper Ice Cream chose now as a good time to give the iconic ice cream shop a little TLC. Just recently, the Higgins location of Big...
Where the Locals Go: Here’s the Scoop on Missoula’s Downtown Bars
Missoulians know how to party, and when the mood strikes us we can booze it up at a few great bars downtown, and by "a few" I actually mean "a lot." In that area it seems like you can't stroll through a single block without passing like, 40 bars. Which one is best depends on what you're looking for. A bougie vibe or a laidback vibe? Entertainment or just conversation? I'll give you the barroom breakdown you could only get from a Zootown local, now I'll quit monkeying around and get to it:
Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
Missoula Big Brothers/Big Sisters Awesome BINGO Fundraiser
Yes, Missoula, Big Brothers and Sisters still has a presence in our community. They are active, hands-on and growing!. We're excited to help them promote their first-ever, and what they hope becomes, an annual fundraising event. Let the lure of BINGO whisk you away, friends!. Yep, tomorrow night (Thursday, November...
Burning Off Halloween Calories, Montana Style
How big is your Halloween haul this year? If you're a run-of-the-mill trick or treater, you probably have a bag that contains over 3,500 calories of sugary sweet goodness. Hope you don't eat it all in one night!. The USDA recommends getting kids a good healthy meal before hitting the...
Montana Governor’s Office Offers Scholarships for Volunteer Service
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - High school seniors throughout Montana have an opportunity to earn scholarships of $1,000 to $1,500 through volunteer service through the Montana Campus Compact. KGVO News spoke to Sarah Sadowski, Serve Montana Director with the Governor’s Office of Community Service on Thursday about the Youth Serve...
Mineral County Food Bank Has Seen Big Changes in 2022
The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive gets underway November 14th thru November 18th. You can drop off your turkey or money donations at our new location at 3250 South Reserve. This year we have teamed up once again with Missoula Electric Cooperative, Decker Truck Lines and KPAX-TV. Mineral County Food...
21 Unique Courses at the University of Montana
At the University of Montana, students receive education in a broad range of subjects that include the arts, sciences, trades, and much more. As a UM alum, I was curious about some of the classes I may have missed out on during my time on campus. I spent most of...
Help is Here for Mental Health: Missoula’s New Psychedelic Clinic
In 2012 Colorado and Washington became the first two states to legalize cannabis for recreational use, and back then I thought that would never happen in Montana. And look where we are now. We all know cannabis dispensaries are here, but it may come as a surprise that so are psychedelic-assisted therapy centers.
With Stimulus Over, Hamilton’s Food Bank Needs Your Help
The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive is kicking off November 14th and running through November 18th. We will be collecting turkeys and cash donations this year. You can drop off your donations at 3250 South Reserve during those days. We have teamed up again this year with Missoula Electric Cooperative, Decker Truck Lines and KPAX TV.
Johnson Street Shelter Security Will Have a ‘Hands Off’ Approach
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - While touring the Johnson Street Warming Shelter on Thursday, KGVO News spoke to Wade Herbert, owner of Black Knight Security and Investigations, the company that will be providing security at the shelter starting on Monday. Herbert said his approach to security at the shelter will...
Wounded Urban White Tail Buck Shot in My Missoula Back Yard
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you heard a rifle shot in the upper Miller Creek area late Wednesday night, here's what happened. This is KGVO newsman Peter Christian with a personal story of a wounded white tail buck that was shot in my back yard by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens late Wednesday night.
Man Threatens Multiple People With a Gun in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 29, 2022, at approximately 7:07 p.m., a person called 911 to report that she observed a vehicle with a surfboard on top and a temporary registration tag weaving in traffic. She said the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Brooks and South. The...
Time Change Weekend! Is The Tradition Ending?
This weekend, Sunday, November 6th we fall back to Standard time in Montana. For some, it makes getting up in the morning easier as the trick with the clock seems to make the sunrise early, but the sunsets sooner with darker afternoons into the winter months. Moving back and forth seemed to be harder on our bodies. Statistics noted more heart attacks and traffic accidents on the Monday following a change.
