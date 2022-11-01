Resources for Educators

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mesa, Arizona
 3 days ago

Educators, tutors and homeschoolers can access these helpful resources to inspire and support students of all ages!

Book Buckets are a prepackaged selection of 15 - 25 books on a topic with materials appropriate for children from preschool through 3rd-grade levels.

Bring a librarian to your classroom! We love getting students registered and excited about their library cards. Complete the online form to request a classroom visit. Once students have a library card, they

can support their learning and interests with library services and resources, as shown by Timbre.

Dinosaur Activities and Lesson Plans

Public school teachers can check out a Museum To-Go box for classroom use geared for 3rd-5th grades.

Stream edu­ca­tion­al and entertaining videos select­ed for preschool and up with Kanopy. Use full-length documentaries, including PBS, to enhance student's learning and to bring diverse stories and voices into your classroom.

Find reading recommendations for all ages and grades.

Research

  • Provides biographical information on more than 335,000 people from throughout history and around the world.
  • Find research articles with international viewpoints on a broad spectrum of global issues, topics and current events.
  • A collection of U.S. & world history eBooks.
  • U.S. History (Gale In Context)
  • Find research articles on people, events and topics in US history.
  • World History (Gale In Context)
  • Find research articles on people, events and topics in world history.

Have a reading corner in your classroom? Keep it stocked with quality books found at a deep discount by visiting our used book stores.

Expand and develop your professional skills with over 20,400 expert-led courses.

