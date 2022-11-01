Resources for Educators
Educators, tutors and homeschoolers can access these helpful resources to inspire and support students of all ages!
Book Buckets are a prepackaged selection of 15 - 25 books on a topic with materials appropriate for children from preschool through 3rd-grade levels.
Bring a librarian to your classroom! We love getting students registered and excited about their library cards. Complete the online form to request a classroom visit. Once students have a library card, they
can support their learning and interests with library services and resources, as shown by Timbre.
Dinosaur Activities and Lesson Plans
Public school teachers can check out a Museum To-Go box for classroom use geared for 3rd-5th grades.
Stream educational and entertaining videos selected for preschool and up with Kanopy. Use full-length documentaries, including PBS, to enhance student's learning and to bring diverse stories and voices into your classroom.
Find reading recommendations for all ages and grades.
Research
- Provides biographical information on more than 335,000 people from throughout history and around the world.
- Find research articles with international viewpoints on a broad spectrum of global issues, topics and current events.
- A collection of U.S. & world history eBooks.
- U.S. History (Gale In Context)
- Find research articles on people, events and topics in US history.
- World History (Gale In Context)
- Find research articles on people, events and topics in world history.
Have a reading corner in your classroom? Keep it stocked with quality books found at a deep discount by visiting our used book stores.
Expand and develop your professional skills with over 20,400 expert-led courses.
