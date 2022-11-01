Resources for Educators

Educators, tutors and homeschoolers can access these helpful resources to inspire and support students of all ages!

Book Buckets are a prepackaged selection of 15 - 25 books on a topic with materials appropriate for children from preschool through 3rd-grade levels.

Bring a librarian to your classroom! We love getting students registered and excited about their library cards. Complete the online form to request a classroom visit. Once students have a library card, they

can support their learning and interests with library services and resources, as shown by Timbre.

Dinosaur Activities and Lesson Plans

Public school teachers can check out a Museum To-Go box for classroom use geared for 3rd-5th grades.

Stream edu­ca­tion­al and entertaining videos select­ed for preschool and up with Kanopy. Use full-length documentaries, including PBS, to enhance student's learning and to bring diverse stories and voices into your classroom.

Find reading recommendations for all ages and grades.

Research

Provides biographical information on more than 335,000 people from throughout history and around the world.

Find research articles with international viewpoints on a broad spectrum of global issues, topics and current events.

A collection of U.S. & world history eBooks.

U.S. History (Gale In Context)

Find research articles on people, events and topics in US history.

World History (Gale In Context)

Find research articles on people, events and topics in world history.

Have a reading corner in your classroom? Keep it stocked with quality books found at a deep discount by visiting our used book stores.

Expand and develop your professional skills with over 20,400 expert-led courses.