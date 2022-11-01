Why Democrats haven’t won the governor’s office since 1990: ‘Texas isn’t secretly a blue state.’

TExas Democrats have not changed that much in 28 years but the democrat party has and it has left the Texas democrat. Texas voters like their guns. Ann who was the last state wide democrat elected respected her guns and she enjoyed hunting and respected the 2nd amendment.
Democrats lie to the public to make it seem like there are more of them than there really are. it's not because Texas doesn't vote it's not because Democrats aren't showing up either. in fact it's quite the opposite. Democrats have the presidency, Senate, House, the Mainstream media the Department of INJUSTICE, FBI, CIA,NSA, IRS,CDC, WHO,NIH, AND REPUBLICANS HAVE God, NRA and Good old fashioned Brains . Democrats policies are not bad they're HORRIBLE, DISGUSTING COMMUNIST ANTI FREE SPEECH.and nothing they do helps Americans. they believe that our tax dollars belong to the government and giving tax breaks to Americans is stealing money from the criminals who call themselves Congress. voting for a DEMOCRAT is a SIN!
I’m blue and I’ve never thought that. This state has been red for forever and will probably stay red.
Comments / 49