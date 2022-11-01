10 Literacy Tips and Activities

National Family Literacy Month is celebrated during the month of November as an opportunity for families to learn and read together. It also celebrates the work literacy programs do to empower families. Here are some ways families can celebrate National Family Literacy Month. Adapted from Loyola University Maryland - School of Education

1. Visit a library with your family.

See what’s new since your last visit! And stay for one of our events.

2. Join a book club.

Join and participate in one of our book clubs. Or start your own with one of our Book Club Kits. Get creative with your book club meeting by having activities or serving food related to the books your group is reading.

3. Try reading in a different format.

If you are used to printed books, try reading via audiobook or ebook with the Libby or cloudLibrary apps. You can download audiobooks and ebooks to any smart device such as a phone, tablet, or laptop for free with your library card and PIN.

4. Attend a book festival together.

Book festivals are a wonderful opportunity to meet authors, explore a variety of genres, meet fellow book lovers, and share the joy of reading. Mark your calendar for MPL’s next Local Author Fair: Saturday, December 3 at the Red Mountain Library.

5. Create a book exchange (Little Free Library) in your neighborhood.

Set up a small container (some folks have used large birdhouses or mailboxes) to house the books and protect them from the elements. Make a sign that reads, “Take a book, leave a book,” to encourage your neighbors to share books. Register your little free library with the City of Mesa and we’ll help you stock it!

6. Donate books.

Everyone has a least a few books that they have read and that are now lying on a shelf someplace in their home waiting for eager eyes to read them again. Donations are accepted at the Main Library only except on special Donate Days. If you have more than a few boxes, please call ahead to arrange a drop-off: 480-644-3098.

7. Share the love and joy of reading.

Volunteer to read to patients in the hospital, to children in preschool, or to the elderly in a nursing facility. It costs nothing to be kind and to share your time with those who could use your smile and an open book.

8. Write a note.

Writing is a major part of literacy. Consider writing a note of appreciation, thanks, or love to a special person in your life. The recipient of the note will appreciate the time and effort you took to write it, along with the sentiments you expressed.

9. Discuss what you’ve read.

Talk about the books that excite you to others at work, at home, or really anywhere! Share what was interesting, provocative, or amusing. Your enthusiasm will be contagious and will cause others to

want to read as well.

10. Read, read, and read some more!

Read about anything and everything that interests you. No matter what it may be, read for the enjoyment of reading. If you are having a hard time deciding, ask us for a recommendation!