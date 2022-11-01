Read full article on original website
hcplive.com
Empagliflozin Significantly Reduces Risk of Kidney Disease Progression, Cardiovascular Disease Mortality
In a late-breaking abstract, investigators observed a 28% reduction in kidney disease progression or cardiovascular deaths compared to placebo. New data from the EMPA-KIDNEY study shows empagliflozin (Jardiance) resulted in a significant reduction in kidney disease progression and cardiovascular disease mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The data...
hcplive.com
Atrasentan Reduces Albuminuria, Triglycerides in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes and CKD
The treatment reduced UACR by 37.1% and LDLc by 17.12 compared to placebo. Atrasentan results in meaningful reductions in a number of cardiovascular data points in patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD). A team, led by Pragyi Shrestha, Universitair Medisch Centrum Groningen, assessed whether albuminuria and...
hcplive.com
Incorporating PROs in Heart Failure Can Improve Patient Experience, Understanding of Symptoms
A substudy of the PRO-HF study indicates incorporation of KCCQ-12 scores was associated with an improved patient experience and a greater understanding of symptoms. Data from a substudy of the PRO-HF study is shedding new light on the potential utility of patient-reported outcomes (PROs) in management of heart failure. Presented...
hcplive.com
Pantoprazole Yields Greater Rate of eGFR Decline Than Placebo
In a late-breaking abstract, investigators assess how pantoprazole 40 mg daily effects long-term kidney function. New data shows how pantoprazole could effect the rate of eGFR decline. A team, led by Lonnie Pyne, Population Health Research Institute, assessed the effect of pantoprazole on long-term kidney function. Proton Pump Inhibitors and...
hcplive.com
Gene-Editing Therapy NTLA-2001 Shows Potential for Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy
A single intravenous dose of NTLA-2001 significantly reduced abnormal levels of transthyretin in patients with ATTR amyloid cardiomyopathy, reports new data from AHA 2022. A single intravenous infusion of NTLA-2001, a novel CRISPR/Cas90-based gene editing therapy, significantly reduced abnormal transthyretin (TTR) protein levels in patients with ATTR amyloid cardiomyopathy. The...
hcplive.com
Lipid Lowering Agents Beyond Statins: Ezetimibe and PCSK9 Inhibitors
Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, FACC, FASPC: Let’s dive into these nonstatin therapies. Before we get into some of the fancier tools that we have, Bob will tell us about the role of ezetimibe. Are we still using ezetimibe? Which patients are candidates of ezetimibe? What’s the evidence behind ezetimibe?
hcplive.com
COVID-19 Infections Result in Reduced eGFR
Approximately 1 out of every 6 patients with COVID-19 had a reduced eGFR. In new data presented during the 2022 American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Annual Meeting shows COVID-19 infections could result in a higher risk of reduced kidney function. A team, led by Jordyn R. Thompson, the University of...
hcplive.com
Study Links Kidney Disease With Silent Stroke, Dementia, Cognitive Impairment
New research presented at Kidney Week 2022 ASN Annual Meeting, demonstrates an association between albuminuria and risk of cognitive problems. Investigators discovered a connection between albuminuria, a marker of kidney disease, and signs of silent stroke in an analysis from the Framingham Heart Study. Dearbhla M. Kelly, MB, BAO, MSc, DPhil, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the team of investigators reported that patients with albuminuria were at an elevated risk of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia.
hcplive.com
Racial, Ethnic Differences in Cardiovascular Health Reported Among US Adults
Education and place of birth contribute the most to the racial and ethnic differences observed in mean CVH score. Both social and psychosocial factors have been associated with cardiovascular health among adults in the United States, with significant differences among racial and ethnic groups being persistent in the population. New...
hcplive.com
Interim Heart Failure Increases Risk of Chronic Kidney Disease Mortality
Data presented during ASN 2022 shows how heart failure impacts risk factors for renal outcomes of patients with chronic kidney disease. A new analysis shows how interim heart failure (HF) increases the risk of mortality and other negative outcomes for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). A team, led by...
hcplive.com
Simon Hsu, MD, MS: Are Vitamin D Metabolites a Biomarker for Cardiovascular Disease?
The study shows vitamin D levels do not necessarily forecast the risk of cardiovascular disease in patients with chronic kidney disease. Biomarkers are always challenging to identify and validate. In data presented during the 2022 American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Annual Meeting in Orlando, a team of investigators, led by...
hcplive.com
Reduction in Sodium Intake did not Impact Cardiorenal Biomarkers After 2 Years
Low sodium intake is considered less than 2.3 grams per day. While reducing salt intake could have short-term positive effects on blood pressure, new research suggests it would be likely impact cardiorenal biomarkers. A team, led by Andrew Smyth, National University of Ireland Galway, examined a cohort of patients who...
hcplive.com
Pemafibrate Did Not Reduce Risk of Cardiovascular Events in PROMINENT Trial
The late-breaking findings presented at AHA 2022 suggest the incidence of CV events was not lower among patients who received pemafibrate compared with those who received placebo. The incidence of cardiovascular events was not lowered with pemafibrate use among patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D), mild-to-moderate hypertriglyceridemia, low high-density lipoprotein...
hcplive.com
Black Veterans With Chronic Kidney Disease Experience Earlier Onset, Higher Risk of Kidney Failure
Investigators evaluated how the risk of kidney failure and death affects US veterans with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in research presented at Kidney Week 2022 ASN Annual Meeting. Investigators assessed US veterans with chronic kidney disease (CKD) to determine the population's risk of kidney failure and death. While the overall...
hcplive.com
Wearable Use Less Likely Among Individuals at Risk for Cardiovascular Disease
Only 12% of people with CVD older than age 65 used wearable devices, despite estimates suggesting half of all people with CVD are older than age 65. New findings suggest that individuals who require wearable health devices, including smartwatches and fitness bands, may use them the least. The research indicates...
hcplive.com
Higher Psilocybin Dose Benefits Treatment-Resistant Depression at 3 Weeks
New phase 2 data show a synthetic, proprietary 25 mg dose from COMPASS may fare better for adult patients than a 10 mg dose. A greater-dose psilocybin regimen may be capable of improving treatment-resistant depression, though it be associated with adverse event risks, according to new data. In findings from...
hcplive.com
Many Older Adults Not Receiving Adequate Hypertensive Therapy, with Deepak Bhatt, MD, MPH
An analysis of data from a 10-year period spanning 2008-2018 suggests that, despite a renewed emphasis on blood pressure control in recent years, appropriate treatment intensification for older adults in the US was suboptimal, with most recent data suggesting guideline-directed treatment intensification occurred in fewer than 20% of patients. Presented...
hcplive.com
Decline in Heart Disease Deaths Reversed at Onset of COVID-19 Pandemic in US
National deaths from heart disease spiked in 2020 in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, after an observed steady decline from 2010 to 2019. New research presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022 reported deaths from heart disease in the United States spiked at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, after a recorded steady decline from 2010 to 2019.
hcplive.com
Marked Increase of Studies on Chronic Kidney Disease Show a Focus on Targeted Biological Treatments
In the last 20 years, most were adult studies which indicates a need for pediatric research activity, especially considering the potential that targeted therapies have for treating chronic kidney disease in children. In an assessment of accumulating trends related to the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD), investigators acknowledged the...
hcplive.com
Discontinuing RAS Inhibitors Does Not Decrease Long-Term eGFR
In a late-breaking abstract, investigators assess how discontinuation of ACEi or ARBs impact disease progression for advanced CKD. The discontinuation of either angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) to angiotensin-receptor blockers (ARBs) does not slow the progression of advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD). A team, led by Sunil Bhandari, Hull University Teaching Hospitals...
