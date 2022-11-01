ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community News & Events: November 1, 2022

Did you know that Frugal Bookstore has a variety of books about diversity and offers a whole section on Ethnic Studies? They also offer educators a 20% discount! Please visit Frugal Bookstore in Roxbury at 57 Warren Street. NEW- Boston Partners in Your Classroom!. For over 50 years, Boston Partners...
Contract Updates; Yes on 1 and 4 Canvass

There is ONE WEEK LEFT before the November midterm elections! In Massachusetts, there are several important races and ballot questions. There are many ways to get involved, to make your vote count and to help get out the vote. Check out the special election bulletin to learn more and please remember to vote Yes on 1 and Yes on 4! There is a lot of misinformation being spread, and it’s important to know the real facts. We’re hosting an Educators and Allies for Fair Share and Safer Roads rally and canvass with Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley THIS SATURDAY, November 5 at 1 p.m. at our union hall with AFT Massachusetts and Massachusetts Teachers Association. Contact Roberto Jimenez with questions.
