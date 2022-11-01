Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Enola Holmes 2 ending explained: Delving into big Sherlock Holmes reveal
Enola Holmes 2 ending spoilers follow. Millie Bobby Brown is back on the case in Enola Holmes 2 and the new mystery involves a missing girl, stolen government property and a case that even Sherlock can't solve. The Netflix sequel delivers a twisty plot that only reveals the true game...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star calls Lola brain tumour storyline a "massive responsibility"
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Danielle Harold has spoken out about portraying Lola Pearce's harrowing brain tumour storyline on the BBC One soap. As fans have seen, Lola recently found out she had a tumour after experiencing headaches as well as dizzy and fainting spells. She was later admitted to hospital for surgery, but Wednesday's (November 2) episode confirmed a tragic outcome. It was revealed that doctors were unable to remove all of the tumour and Lola received the news that it was sadly uncurable.
digitalspy.com
Danny Dyer lands first post-EastEnders role alongside Neighbours stars
Danny Dyer's first role after EastEnders has been confirmed, with the actor heading Down Under for a new Channel 5 series. The Mick Carter actor will appear in Heat, a four-part action thriller that is also set to star Neighbours stars Olympia Valance and Richie Morris. The show is set...
digitalspy.com
10 more times soap stars called the shots with their storylines
Soap stars aren't just great at delivering award-worthy performances – it turns out that they have a talent for dreaming up storylines too. A few years ago, we produced a collection of soap cast members who'd called the shots with their own storylines, dreaming up plots which eventually made it onto our screens.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Stu Carpenter receives big news in Eliza story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Stu Carpenter will receive some big news next week as he attempts to get his granddaughter Eliza to move in with him. Stu's dark past resurfaced in recent months when it was revealed he'd been in prison for murder, a crime he vehemently denied committing.
digitalspy.com
Supernatural's Jared Padalecki talks return for Walker spin-off
Supernatural star Jared Padalecki has been opening up about his involvement with Walker Independence, the spin-off/prequel to Walker, the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. In a recent conversation with TVLine, the actor teased he really wants to appear in the show, despite it being set in the 1800s, and we may see him beyond an executive producer role like we saw with Walker.
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story: NYC brings back classic character – but with a twist
American Horror Story: NYC spoilers follow. American Horror Story: NYC brought back a classic AHS character last night (November 2) – but there was a twist. In the FX series' second instalment Asylum in 2012, Frances Conroy made her debut as Shachath, otherwise known as the Angel of Death.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer reveals characters for special I'm a Celebrity themed episode
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns to our screens on Sunday (November 6) with the show heading back to the Australian jungle after a two year hiatus. And to celebrate, the ITV reality show is joining forces with another huge series for a very special episode. Ahead...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs tragic Lola Pearce scenes as she receives terminal diagnosis
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce's doctors have confirmed that her cancer is terminal in EastEnders. The tragic scenes aired on Thursday (November 3), after Lola received the crushing news that emergency surgery was unable to remove the fast-growing cancerous brain tumour fully. Thursday's episode saw Billy Mitchell at odds with...
digitalspy.com
ED - Chas the vile, Cain the weak
I was sooooo angry after their scenes last night. DS posters called it that she would use Faith's death as a cover for her grief for Al. Her words in the pub were all about her.....there is a woman grieving for the man she loved...... Then she manipulates and twists...
digitalspy.com
There were clues in tonights episode that tells us Kyle did kill Al and Kerry will take the blame
I think when someone mentioned Kyle had wet the bed in Emmerdale, it meant that he is scared about something which is probably a clue that he did kill Al. I also think Kerry will find out that he did it and will say she did instead and i also think she will confess to killing Frank as well protecting Amy which means she leaves the show for a bit. We might also get a scene between Kerry and Cain in prison telling him that she will take the blame for killing Al and that Kyle needs his dad.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Tyrone and Fiz face another setback in John Stape storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs and Fiz Brown will face another setback next week, following their attempts to stop the publication of a true-crime book about Fiz's serial killer ex-husband John Stape. In the upcoming scenes, Tyrone tells Fiz he has bought the whole stock of books...
digitalspy.com
Big Brother star claims the show "ruined" her life as she describes "living nightmare"
Former Big Brother star Laura Carter has claimed that her time on the show "ruined" her life, and was like "being in a living nightmare". The contestant took part in the 2016 series of the reality show, though has now shared a candid video alleging that the series took a serious toll on her mental health.
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Friday 4th November 8pm : In Sickness & In Wealth
Catching up with today's Classic Soaps at the moment. Much more preferable than anything on offer in the current episodes ... Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to the weekend and our final episode of the week. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Summer seeks Dr Gaddas's advice over...
digitalspy.com
EE: Panesar Casting Weirdnesses
Would Suki (5ft 4) and Nish (5ft 8) have a 6ft 1 child like Kheerat? It was odd enough that the actor playing Suki is only 9 years older than the actor playing Kheerat, but Kheerat (unlike Vinnie) does not look like their son. Also, are we supposed to suspend...
digitalspy.com
Chicago Med star leaves the show after two seasons
Chicago Med spoilers follow. Chicago Med has confirmed that Asjha Cooper left the show as Dr Vanessa Taylor. The actress has appeared as part of the main cast on the medical drama for the past two seasons, though in last night's (November 2) episode, she dropped the bombshell of a major professional change.
digitalspy.com
Fluer and Vito in fix Row
According to The Sun they fell in thier dance off and was allowed to start again with no mention of the fall being put in the editing. They are good at making up fairy stories. If this happened, our Moley would surely be able to let us know. Until then...
digitalspy.com
Superman's Henry Cavill reacts to James Gunn's big new DC role
Returning Superman star Henry Cavill has reacted to James Gunn's huge new role overseeing DC's movies and TV series. The Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director was recently confirmed as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, overseeing the creative side of things for the comics powerhouse.
digitalspy.com
Taskmaster star pulls hilariously messy trick to win challenge
Taskmaster spoilers follow. Taskmaster's latest episode has seen one of its contestants winning a task with a smart, if a little messy, trick. Tonight's (November 3) challenges for stars Sarah Millican, Fern Brady, Munya Chawawa, John Kearns and Dara Ó Briain included one involving microwaves and two gallons of milk.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale ; The house that Al bought?🏠
Just that really, Al bought a house for him and Chas but Kerry (man) thought it was for her and Al. No mention of it yet so is it going to come to light that he bought it in his and Chas' name or will tptb conveniently forget about it?
Comments / 0