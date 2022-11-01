Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Related
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings are dominated everywhere in an embarassing loss to the Buffalo Sabres
46 shots to 18. 8 goals to 3. 6 penalties. 2 power play goals against. 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points by Tage Thompson.
Penguins surrender late lead again as losing streak reaches 6
Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato knew what kind of disposition the struggling Pittsburgh Penguins carried along with their luggage as they rolled into the Nickel City on Wednesday. “Angry, absolutely,” Granato said to media in Buffalo after a morning skate at KeyBank Arena. “There’s never an easy game when you...
FOX Sports
Golden Knights visit the Capitals after shootout victory
Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (5-4-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -129, Capitals +108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Washington Capitals after the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in overtime.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Analytics Showing Bruce Cassidy’s Positive Impact
The Vegas Golden Knights have started the 2022-23 season with a bang, putting together an 8-2-0 record through the opening 10 games of the season and sitting second in the league standings behind only the Boston Bruins. After an electric 2-1 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets at home on Sunday, Oct. 30, the Golden Knights are heading on a five-game Eastern Conference road trip starting Tuesday against the Washington Capitals.
Arizona Coyotes: Lawson Crouse's hot streak key in guiding special teams
Before the regular season began, Arizona Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny saw potential in his team’s power play. Little did he know where it would take his team. Through the first nine games of the season, the Coyotes (3-5-1) have not only reinvigorated its offense with its special teams, but has created a threatening unit.
FOX Sports
Ottawa brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Vegas Golden Knights (9-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-5-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three in a row. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 in home games a season ago. The Senators had...
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways: Panthers Loss vs the Coyotes – 11/01/22
The Florida Panthers’ road woes continued last night vs the Arizona Coyotes as they fell to the Desert Dogs, 3-1. Panthers Road Struggles Continue in the Desert vs the Coyotes. The Panthers have now lost four straight on the road after opening the season with two straight road wins.
Yardbarker
Flyers travel to Toronto in second game of back-to-back
Coming off a shutout loss in overtime to the New York Rangers, the Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) continue on the road to the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2.) The Maple Leafs currently ride a four-game losing streak. Seventh in the Atlantic Division, they’re off to another underwhelming start. Tonight will be critical for Toronto, hoping to turn their fortune around versus the Flyers.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Embarrassing Road Trip Shows a Lack of Identity
Remember that quote from Forrest Gump? “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.” Life, in this context, can also be swapped out for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The recurring theme with this hockey team over the past few years, or really, throughout the entire Auston Matthews/Mitch Marner era, has been that you don’t know which version of the Maple Leafs you’re going to get from game to game. It could be the version that dominates their opponent both offensively and defensively, or it could be the one that forgets to show up to the rink and struggles to put anything together.
Comments / 0