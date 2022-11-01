ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
FOX Sports

Golden Knights visit the Capitals after shootout victory

Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (5-4-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -129, Capitals +108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Washington Capitals after the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in overtime.
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Analytics Showing Bruce Cassidy’s Positive Impact

The Vegas Golden Knights have started the 2022-23 season with a bang, putting together an 8-2-0 record through the opening 10 games of the season and sitting second in the league standings behind only the Boston Bruins. After an electric 2-1 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets at home on Sunday, Oct. 30, the Golden Knights are heading on a five-game Eastern Conference road trip starting Tuesday against the Washington Capitals.
FOX Sports

Ottawa brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights (9-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-5-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three in a row. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 in home games a season ago. The Senators had...
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways: Panthers Loss vs the Coyotes – 11/01/22

The Florida Panthers’ road woes continued last night vs the Arizona Coyotes as they fell to the Desert Dogs, 3-1. Panthers Road Struggles Continue in the Desert vs the Coyotes. The Panthers have now lost four straight on the road after opening the season with two straight road wins.
Yardbarker

Flyers travel to Toronto in second game of back-to-back

Coming off a shutout loss in overtime to the New York Rangers, the Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) continue on the road to the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2.) The Maple Leafs currently ride a four-game losing streak. Seventh in the Atlantic Division, they’re off to another underwhelming start. Tonight will be critical for Toronto, hoping to turn their fortune around versus the Flyers.
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Embarrassing Road Trip Shows a Lack of Identity

Remember that quote from Forrest Gump? “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.” Life, in this context, can also be swapped out for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The recurring theme with this hockey team over the past few years, or really, throughout the entire Auston Matthews/Mitch Marner era, has been that you don’t know which version of the Maple Leafs you’re going to get from game to game. It could be the version that dominates their opponent both offensively and defensively, or it could be the one that forgets to show up to the rink and struggles to put anything together.
