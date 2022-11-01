Read full article on original website
BMW
3d ago
How in the hell does this happen? People need to slow down and STOP drinking and DRIVING! My grandson is a first responder and said it is bad! People act like they don’t care about the safety of officers and responders!
Dallas officer suffers internal injuries after hit by suspected drunk driver
DALLAS — An off-duty rookie Dallas police officer was on his way home from work when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Hs’s the second officer hit by an alleged drunk driver in less than a month. Officer Jacob Arellano was killed last month while driving...
Two people in custody after long police chase that ended at a Dallas daycare
Two people are in custody this morning after a wild chase that started in Rockwall and ended at a child-care center in Dallas. It happened yesterday afternoon and involved a child who is safe and was not physically hurt.
fox4news.com
Suspects facing numerous charges for wild chase through Dallas with baby on board
DALLAS - It was the most bizarre chase in recent times, with suspects running from police with a baby on board. Video was released Friday of Marvin Guevara being booked into the Dallas County Jail. He has been charged with six offenses from Thursday’s chase. He was the driver...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH: Police Chase Ends as Person Tries to Hide in Dallas-Area School
A person who led police on a chase from Midlothian into Dallas County bailed out and ran into a school Thursday afternoon before being taken into custody by police. Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5 they were following a Dodge Charger reported stolen out of Midlothian. The driver could be...
Rockwall County police chase ends in Dallas with baby rescued, man arrested
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase that began in Rockwall County ended in Dallas after a suspect ran inside a building carrying a baby in a car seat.It all began east of Dallas about 2 p.m. and involved a dark-colored Dodge Charger.The chase went down I-30 into Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff where a white SUV pulled up behind the vehicle being chased.The Dodge Charger stopped, and the driver got out and pulled a baby in a car seat from the car and put it the white SUV.That car then sped off with cops in pursuit.The chase went into west Dallas where the suspect got out of the white SUV, grabbed the baby in a car seat and ran into a building at 3737 Goldman Street.Chopper 11 showed at least one suspect being brought out by police and the baby safe.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Suspects lead police on wild chase through Dallas with a baby on board
DALLAS - Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved a high speed chase with Rockwall County to Dallas that involved two different vehicles and a baby on Thursday afternoon. The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office says they were called by Rockwall Police for help bringing in a possibly stolen car out of...
fox4news.com
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Dallas Methodist hospital shooting captured on surveillance, body camera
DALLAS - Dallas police released surveillance and body camera video of the shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Oct. 22 that killed two healthcare workers. DPD edited the video that was released "out of respect for the victims and their families." WARNING SOME MAY FIND THIS VIDEO DISTURBING:. The...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the suspects who dumped a body out of a vehicle in Dallas
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police asked FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb to find a suspect who dumped a body out of a car in South Dallas. On June 23, police say Gevonnia Shears' body was dumped on the 2800 block of Marburg Street. DPD says Shears...
dallasexpress.com
Shortage of Police Cars Making City Less Safe
Dallas is dealing with a critical shortage of emergency vehicles, prompting Mayor Eric Johnson to plea for federal support in a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, as reported by The Dallas Express. The city does not have enough fire trucks, ambulances, and police squad cars, according to the...
Dallas Police release video from Metropolitan Avenue shooting
Dallas Police have released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening near Fair Park. Police were called to reports of a fight on Metropolitan Avenue near Highway 352.
fox4news.com
Dallas police release video of deadly shootout with suspect
DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video on Wednesday of a deadly shootout with a man they said fired shots at officers as they approached him. What happens right before two officers fired 15 shots is hard to make out. But the video clearly depicts the chaos in the moments after shots were fired.
Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed Charlotte Rankin, 68, on Oct. 22. Rankin was found deceased lying near the roadway in the 1300 block of W Division Street (between Davis and Fielder).Investigators said she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound along Division Street as she tried to cross the roadway. The driver did not stop or render aid.Police are searching for either a 2011 Ford Escape or a 2011 Mercury Mariner that will have visible damage to the front passenger side and may be missing the passenger side rear view mirror. They do not know what color the vehicle is. If you have any information about this incident, please call Crash Investigator Ritcheson at (817) 575.8601. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469.8477.
Man killed by Dallas police identified
The man who died by Dallas police gunfire Sunday has now been identified as a 61-year-old man named Donathy Doddy. Police say Doddy is the man who opened fire on officers near Fair Park Sunday.
wbap.com
Dallas Man Arrested for Murder in Road Rage Killing
(WBAP/KLIF) — A Dallas man charged with murder in a road rage killing. 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago was visiting North Texas from Venezuela when she was killed by gunfire, early Saturday morning, in a road rage attack. According to Carrollton Police, an argument erupted between the occupants of two vehicles...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Nachita Drive
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 12:10 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of S. Nachita Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man shot. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and the man died at the scene. According to a...
Baylor Hospital emergency room worker attacked with knife
A man wielding a knife threatened a worker in the emergency room of Baylor Scott and White’s downtown hospital, Monday according to sources and confirmed by the hospital.
Dallas man charged with murder in death of his 72-year-old father
Charges against a Dallas man have been upgraded to murder in the death of his 72-year-old father. Muhammad Ebrahim was initially charged with causing injury to an elderly person when his father was admitted to Texas Heath Presbyterian
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Garland (Garland, TX)
According to the Garland Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Garland on Tuesday,. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 30 near the President George Bush Turnpike at around 5 a.m.
