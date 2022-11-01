ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

BMW
How in the hell does this happen? People need to slow down and STOP drinking and DRIVING! My grandson is a first responder and said it is bad! People act like they don’t care about the safety of officers and responders!

CBS DFW

Rockwall County police chase ends in Dallas with baby rescued, man arrested

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase that began in Rockwall County ended in Dallas after a suspect ran inside a building carrying a baby in a car seat.It all began east of Dallas about 2 p.m. and involved a dark-colored Dodge Charger.The chase went down I-30 into Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff where a white SUV pulled up behind the vehicle being chased.The Dodge Charger stopped, and the driver got out and pulled a baby in a car seat from the car and put it the white SUV.That car then sped off with cops in pursuit.The chase went into west Dallas where the suspect got out of the white SUV, grabbed the baby in a car seat and ran into a building at 3737 Goldman Street.Chopper 11 showed at least one suspect being brought out by police and the baby safe.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Shortage of Police Cars Making City Less Safe

Dallas is dealing with a critical shortage of emergency vehicles, prompting Mayor Eric Johnson to plea for federal support in a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, as reported by The Dallas Express. The city does not have enough fire trucks, ambulances, and police squad cars, according to the...
fox4news.com

Dallas police release video of deadly shootout with suspect

DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video on Wednesday of a deadly shootout with a man they said fired shots at officers as they approached him. What happens right before two officers fired 15 shots is hard to make out. But the video clearly depicts the chaos in the moments after shots were fired.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed Charlotte Rankin, 68, on Oct. 22. Rankin was found deceased lying near the roadway in the 1300 block of W Division Street (between Davis and Fielder).Investigators said she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound along Division Street as she tried to cross the roadway. The driver did not stop or render aid.Police are searching for either a 2011 Ford Escape or a 2011 Mercury Mariner that will have visible damage to the front passenger side and may be missing the passenger side rear view mirror. They do not know what color the vehicle is. If you have any information about this incident, please call Crash Investigator Ritcheson at (817) 575.8601. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469.8477.
ARLINGTON, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Man Arrested for Murder in Road Rage Killing

(WBAP/KLIF) — A Dallas man charged with murder in a road rage killing. 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago was visiting North Texas from Venezuela when she was killed by gunfire, early Saturday morning, in a road rage attack. According to Carrollton Police, an argument erupted between the occupants of two vehicles...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on S. Nachita Drive

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 12:10 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of S. Nachita Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man shot. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and the man died at the scene. According to a...
DALLAS, TX

