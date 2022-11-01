Read full article on original website
KTUL
Oklahomans come together to support those affected by Idabel tornado
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A large tornado struck the community of Idabel Friday night, leaving the area devastated. With at least one fatality reported, homes, businesses and churches flattened and a community upended, Oklahomans spared no time rushing to the community's aid. Tornadoes, like the one in Idabel, are...
KTUL
Governor Stitt lays out platform, talks controversies as he seeks second term
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt is seeking a second term in Oklahoma's top seat. He sat down with FOX 25 ahead of the election to answer questions about his platform for the next four years, and about some of the attacks levied against him. When reflecting on...
KTUL
Stillwater holds off Muskogee, wins district title
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Pioneers finished the regular season with a perfect record following their 38-21 win over Muskogee. Muskogee fell to 9-1 on the season. Gage Gundy led the offensive fireworks with 214 total yards, three rushing touchdowns, and one passing touchdown. Both teams earned a...
KTUL
AARP Oklahoma awards OSU $5,000 grant for rural broadband hotspot library program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AARP Oklahoma presented a $5,000 grant check to Oklahoma State University's Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service to support OSU's rural broadband outreach program. This grant will help fund internet hotspots in public libraries in three rural Oklahoma communities:...
KTUL
Gov. Stitt tours Idabel tornado damages, issues executive order for affected counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Kevin Stitt toured the damages left by the tornadoes that traveled through southeastern Oklahoma Friday night. According to the information posted on Facebook, one 90-year-old man died and over 100 homes and businesses were destroyed. He has declared a state of emergency in affected...
KTUL
Richard Glossip's lawyer addresses case amid second reprieve from Gov. Kevin Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Don Knight, who represents death row inmate Richard Glossip, sat for an interview with Fox 25 on Thursday after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) granted his second reprieve for the prisoner. Glossip was convicted for hiring Justin Sneed to murder Barry Van Treese in...
KTUL
Oklahoma Human Services receives $1.26 million grant for domestic violence survivors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Human Services announced it received a $1.26 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families this week. The grant will go toward implementing critical domestic violence services to survivors who need assistance accessing child support, OKDHS...
KTUL
Show of support for McLain Titans in Oologah following tragedy, team headed to playoffs
OOLOGAH, Okla. (KTUL) — In the month since the tragic shooting at McLain, all of their remaining games have been on the road but helping them find strength are the teams they've been playing against. Escorted by their parents Thursday night, the senior Oologah Mustangs made their way down...
KTUL
'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
KTUL
Norman Public Schools dealing with ransomware attack
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman Public Schools is dealing with a ransomware attack, district officials confirmed to FOX 25 on Friday. Officials are expecting a "significant disruption" as a result. "Out of an abundance of caution, you should not use your NPS-issued devices and should not connect them to...
KTUL
Cure to lung cancer is an early detection scan, according to the American Lung Association
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — About every two and a half minutes, a person in the U.S. is diagnosed with lung cancer. In fact, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in men and women and the American Lung Association is trying to save lives by spreading awareness during Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
KTUL
OBN seizes "Rainbow Fentanyl" during ongoing drug investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) seized what they are calling "Rainbow Fentanyl" during an ongoing investigation. OBN say while drug traffickers are not intentionally targeting children with "Rainbow Fentanyl," it could easily be mistaken for candy. Agents are encouraging parents to talk about the dangers or drugs with their children.
KTUL
Red Cross: Turn your clocks back, test your smoke alarms
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Daylight Saving Time comes with sleep deprivation, early sunsets and a lot of complaining. But the American Red Cross wants Oklahomans to associate something else with the time change - testing smoke alarms. “Home fires claim more lives in a typical year than all natural...
KTUL
Surge in patients seeking mental health care stressing hospitals
KING COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO) — Many hospitals are understaffed, overwhelmed and scrambling to help connect people with mental health services quickly. In Washington state's busiest hospitals, it could be weeks before some see a therapist or psychiatrist as local hospitals for adults and children are seeing a surge in demand for counseling and other care, officials said.
