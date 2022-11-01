Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Mansfield administration proposes unifying codes and community development departments
MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker said a week ago the city was looking at all options regarding its understaffed codes and permits department, a sore point with with many in the community concerned with urban blight. The administration has apparently found the solutions it sought -- significant changes involving two...
richlandsource.com
Kingwood celebrates duck pond renovation & plans to add ducks in spring
MANSFIELD -- Kingwood Center Gardens executive director Josh Steffen jokes the duck pond is “sacred” to Mansfield residents and Kingwood visitors. “It’s not just about ducks, it’s about your connection to Kingwood,” Steffen said. “When people think of Kingwood, they think of the ducks and peacocks — and oh yeah, there’s the mansion.”
richlandsource.com
Allie Watson wins Emerging Philanthropist Award
MANSFIELD -- Richland County Foundation Senior Community Investment Officer Allie Watson received the 2022 Emerging Ohio Philanthropist Award at Philanthropy Ohio’s Forward ’22 conference held recently in Cleveland. Presented annually by Philanthropy Ohio, the award recognizes an outstanding leader who demonstrates exceptional leadership in advancing philanthropy, creativity in...
richlandsource.com
Ontario City Council approves retroactive public employee raises
ONTARIO -- City Council approved increased hourly wages for Ontario city employees at its meeting Wednesday. Council President Eddie Gallo said the personnel committee has been discussing wages and benefits with public employees for a few months in executive sessions.
richlandsource.com
Find your forever home with Willow Run in a safe and uplifting community
Finding a place to call home has become more difficult the past few years with slim options and inflation. More than ever, adults are looking for a pleasant place to live that is affordable, easy to manage and accommodating. Willow Run aims to provide all of this and more with their dedication to make adults forever homes a reality.
richlandsource.com
Local artists to unveil 'Luminous City' photographic mural Nov. 10
MANSFIELD — Taking place on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Mankind Murals Inc studio lot, a public gathering, ribbon cutting and illumination at “Luminous City” a photographic mural installation. The studio lot will be roped off and parking will be available at...
richlandsource.com
Skyway East owner shares memories from 50+ years of service
MANSFIELD — Buzz Smith estimated he’s been involved in 100 engagements at The Skyway East. “Hiding rings in champagne glasses and cakes — that’s always been a joy,” he said. “We've just been fortunate over the years to be a part of people's lives.”
richlandsource.com
United Way launches “Win a Chevy” campaign with Graham Chevrolet
MANSFIELD -- United Way of Richland County aims to raise $1.5 million for local community improvement efforts by March. The organization kicked off the campaign with September’s Power of the Purse fundraiser and announced the 2022 “Win a Chevy” campaign Thursday.
richlandsource.com
Local photographer Jeff Sprang's art show featured at OSU Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- The Pearl Conard Art Gallery is hosting Light and Time, an exhibition of photographs by recently-retired OSU Mansfield photography instructor Jeff Sprang. Sprang’s association with The Ohio State University began in 1969, as a first-year student at the Mansfield campus. He later graduated from OSU with a B.A. degree in Photography and Journalism. He worked a 27-year career as a photojournalist, many of those years at the Mansfield News Journal.
richlandsource.com
The Rolling Bean gives Mansfield Middle Schoolers a chance to practice real world skills
MANSFIELD — Michelle Dials rolled the old TV cart down the hallway. Two of her eighth grade students followed, one wearing plastic gloves and the other carrying a money pouch. Boxes of donuts, styrofoam cups and little tins of creamer and sugar packets filled the shelves.
richlandsource.com
11 more Amish men fined for violating buggy law in Ashland
ASHLAND — Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were fined for violating Ohio's new buggy law over the past two weeks, with the vast majority pleading "no contest" and leaving their fines unpaid. Eli Swartzentruber, Emanuel Hostetler, Harvey Hostetler, Jacob Hershberger, Ezra Hershberger, Andy Miller, Andy Hershberger, Levi Hershberger, and Andy...
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: West Portsmouth Portsmouth West stymies Gahanna Columbus Academy
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. West Portsmouth West proved that in blanking Gahanna Columbus Academy 21-0 during this Ohio football game. West Portsmouth West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gahanna Columbus Academy through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
West Holmes sweeps All-OCC awards, Mansfield Senior puts five on first team
MANSFIELD — Two-time defending champ West Holmes swept the individual awards when the All-Ohio Cardinal Conference football teams was revealed Wednesday evening. Receiver Kyle Maltarich was selected the OCC Offensive Player of the Year, while linebacker Elisha Baldridge was the Defensive Player of the Year. Nick Ginsburg was tabbed the Special Teams Player of the Year and Zach Gardner was chosen Coach of the Year.
richlandsource.com
Canton South wins tense tussle with East Liverpool Beaver Local
A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton South's direction just enough to squeeze past East Liverpool Beaver Local 56-48 in Ohio high school football action on November 4. East Liverpool Beaver Local authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Canton South at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Boxed in: Massillon's defense bottles Canal Winchester's attack
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Massillon shutout Canal Winchester 34-0 during this Ohio football game. Massillon darted in front of Canal Winchester 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Gooseggs: Upper Arlington hands Westerville Central a shutout
Upper Arlington sent Westerville Central home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 31-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup. The last time Upper Arlington and Westerville Central played in a 42-0 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Tygers, Cubs, Eagles & Cougars all advance to Sweet 16 of Ohio prep football playoffs
MANSFIELD -- This regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio was compiled by Lede Ai, and artificial intelligence tool utilizing data collected by the Scorestream app. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from...
richlandsource.com
Hillsdale & Danville engaged in an epic struggle that deserves a longer look
DANVILLE -- Max Payne could barely walk by the end of the third quarter Friday. His hamstrings and calves had tightened into balls, the cost of playing nearly every down against a formidable foe on an unseasonably warm, 65-degree November night.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern
Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Janice Annette Hout
Janice Annette Hout, 79, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Michigan on January 27, 1943. To plant a tree in memory of Janice Hout as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Comments / 0