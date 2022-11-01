(Sidney) -- Voters in Fremont County will have a couple of choices at the ballot box on Tuesday on who will be the next Fremont County Recorder. Republican incumbent Tarah Berry currently serves as the recorder after the board of supervisors appointed her in August following the passing of Jennifer McAllister. An Omaha native and 2002 graduate of Westside High School, Berry has lived in Fremont County with her husband Curtis for over 10 years and together have two children. Berry previously served as a deputy recorder from 2018 until her appointment to recorder earlier this year. Berry says she has been adjusting well to the new role.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO