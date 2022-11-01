Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
eaglecountryonline.com
Clearinghouse Online Auction Begins Thursday
Proceeds support feeding those with food insecurities in our community. (Aurora, Ind.) – Some awesome items will be up for bid starting tomorrow. The Dearborn County Clearinghouse’s annual online auction runs Thursday, November 3 through Thursday, November 10. Some of the items on our online auction;. Amazon Echo...
eaglecountryonline.com
Jim And Jack’s On The River
Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... 3rd Nov at Hillforest Victorian House Museum.
eaglecountryonline.com
Milling, Paving Work Scheduled for Old State Road 48 in Lawrenceburg
The additional work comes after the completion of Phase II of a slide repair project. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Additional work will take place on Old State Road 48 (Bielby Road) this week and next. According to the City of Lawrenceburg, mill work and street paving will take place Thursday...
eaglecountryonline.com
AUDIO: Injured Lawrenceburg Fire Chief Thanks Community for Outpouring of Support
Johnnie Tremain suffered burns on his hand and ears during a structure fire on Church Road in late September. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Lawrenceburg Fire Chief Johnnie Tremain is blown away by the support he's received since sustaining injuries while fighting a recent structure fire. Tremain was among a group of...
eaglecountryonline.com
Community Spirit Credit Union Accepting Donations for Toys for Tots Program
Anyone who donates will be entered to win a Visa gift card. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Community Spirit Credit Union is once again partnering with Toys for Tots to help those in need this holiday season. Anyone who donates to CSCU’s toy box will be entered in to win a...
eaglecountryonline.com
Ohio River Way to Hold Summit Nov. 15 in Lawrenceburg
ORSANCO co-hosts the event to connect communities, promote recreation and celebrate the Ohio River Way of life. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Ohio River Way is teaming up with the Ohio River Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) to co-host the 2nd annual Ohio River Way Summit on Tuesday, November 15 at Ivy Tech Community College in Lawrenceburg, IN.
eaglecountryonline.com
NKU's Megan Cole Earns Second Team All-Horizon at Conference Meet
Cole is a Versailles native and South Ripley High School graduate. Megan Cole. Photo by NKU Athletics. (Highland Heights, Ky.) – A Versailles native and South Ripley High School graduate is still running strong at the collegiate level. Megan Cole placed 12th at the 2022 Horizon League Championship on...
Cincinnati Pizza Week Serves Up $9 Pies from Participating Restaurants Nov. 7-13
Use the Pizza Week app to find pizzas, check in at participating restaurants and win prizes.
Alex Bell roundabout to close for more construction
The road will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, and will remain closed for no more than two days, the release said. During this time, the engineer’s office recommends the following detours:
spectrumnews1.com
Covington hosting a handy hazardous waste drop-off event
COVINGTON, Ky. — It’s inevitable that over time, a home will accumulate items that contain hazardous material. And since you can’t just toss them in the trash, they can be difficult to safely discard. Fortunately, the City of Covington has a solution. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the...
linknky.com
Padrino Fort Thomas celebrates indoor dining space
Last week Hunter Thomas and his staff, along with city and business leaders, and a good showing of community pizza lovers, celebrated the return to indoor dining at Padrino Fort Thomas. Thomas cut the ribbon on Friday, Oct. 28, and shook hands with Mayor Eric Haas to officially open the...
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Fall Property Tax Installments Due November 10
There are multiple ways to pay your property tax. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – Property owners are reminded that 2022 Fall Property Tax installments are due next week. According to the Dearborn County Treasurer’s Office, fall property tax bills are due Thursday, November 10. Both spring and fall tax...
Eaton Register Herald
Clarence Hook Memorial Park playground open to public
EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with various county and state representatives, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the City of Eaton’s newly remodeled playground at Clarence Hook Memorial Park, Friday, Oct. 21. The park is located at 250 West Washington-Jackson Road, in Eaton. “I...
WKRC
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
WLWT 5
Skyline Chili employees remember former coworker Anne Gieske killed in South Korea
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — A northern Kentucky woman is among the more than 150 people killed in a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea. Those who knew Anne Gieske are remembering her for her smile and personality. Gieske is the niece of Ohio Congressman Brad Wenstrup. She graduated from...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodspoint Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodspoint Drive in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Friends, family remember Anne Gieske, NKY woman killed in Seoul crowd surge
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The video of a smiling, delighted Ann Gieske reveals a high point in her young life. She had realized a dream. For years, she told those around her she had wanted to study abroad. She got the chance in Seoul, South Korea. Gieske was among more...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Review: Rosie’s Italian Continues Crown Restaurant Group’s Thoughtful Restaurant Empire
CityBeat’s dining critic Pama Mitchell explores the menu of this revamped Italian kitchen.
linknky.com
Early voting information for Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties
Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot four different ways in Kentucky. In-person, Excused, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Oct. 26 – 28, 2022 and Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2022. In-person, No-excuse, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Nov. 3 – 5,...
Comments / 0