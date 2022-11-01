ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

eaglecountryonline.com

Clearinghouse Online Auction Begins Thursday

Proceeds support feeding those with food insecurities in our community. (Aurora, Ind.) – Some awesome items will be up for bid starting tomorrow. The Dearborn County Clearinghouse’s annual online auction runs Thursday, November 3 through Thursday, November 10. Some of the items on our online auction;. Amazon Echo...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Jim And Jack’s On The River

Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... 3rd Nov at Hillforest Victorian House Museum.
AURORA, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Milling, Paving Work Scheduled for Old State Road 48 in Lawrenceburg

The additional work comes after the completion of Phase II of a slide repair project. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Additional work will take place on Old State Road 48 (Bielby Road) this week and next. According to the City of Lawrenceburg, mill work and street paving will take place Thursday...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Ohio River Way to Hold Summit Nov. 15 in Lawrenceburg

ORSANCO co-hosts the event to connect communities, promote recreation and celebrate the Ohio River Way of life. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Ohio River Way is teaming up with the Ohio River Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) to co-host the 2nd annual Ohio River Way Summit on Tuesday, November 15 at Ivy Tech Community College in Lawrenceburg, IN.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

NKU's Megan Cole Earns Second Team All-Horizon at Conference Meet

Cole is a Versailles native and South Ripley High School graduate. Megan Cole. Photo by NKU Athletics. (Highland Heights, Ky.) – A Versailles native and South Ripley High School graduate is still running strong at the collegiate level. Megan Cole placed 12th at the 2022 Horizon League Championship on...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Covington hosting a handy hazardous waste drop-off event

COVINGTON, Ky. — It’s inevitable that over time, a home will accumulate items that contain hazardous material. And since you can’t just toss them in the trash, they can be difficult to safely discard. Fortunately, the City of Covington has a solution. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Padrino Fort Thomas celebrates indoor dining space

Last week Hunter Thomas and his staff, along with city and business leaders, and a good showing of community pizza lovers, celebrated the return to indoor dining at Padrino Fort Thomas. Thomas cut the ribbon on Friday, Oct. 28, and shook hands with Mayor Eric Haas to officially open the...
FORT THOMAS, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Dearborn Co. Fall Property Tax Installments Due November 10

There are multiple ways to pay your property tax. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – Property owners are reminded that 2022 Fall Property Tax installments are due next week. According to the Dearborn County Treasurer’s Office, fall property tax bills are due Thursday, November 10. Both spring and fall tax...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Eaton Register Herald

Clarence Hook Memorial Park playground open to public

EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with various county and state representatives, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the City of Eaton’s newly remodeled playground at Clarence Hook Memorial Park, Friday, Oct. 21. The park is located at 250 West Washington-Jackson Road, in Eaton. “I...
EATON, OH
WKRC

Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodspoint Drive in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodspoint Drive in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
HAMILTON, OH
linknky.com

Early voting information for Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties

Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot four different ways in Kentucky. In-person, Excused, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Oct. 26 – 28, 2022 and Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2022. In-person, No-excuse, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Nov. 3 – 5,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

