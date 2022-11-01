ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

ESPN Has Named 2 Frontrunners For The Auburn Job

Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, and according to one college football insider, the Tigers have interest in a pair of SEC coaches. On the "ESPN College GameDay Podcast" on Monday, Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discussed the opening at Auburn. Thamel said that Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Kentucky's Mark Stoops.
The Spun

Ex-Michigan Star Has Honest Admission On Stadium Tunnel

Some questions are rising over Michigan Stadium's tunnel setup after a violent scrum unfolded following Saturday's win over Michigan State. As former Michigan tight end Jake Butt described to RJ Young on The Number One College Football Show, The Big House's lone tunnel sets it apart from other venues. However, he still doesn't believe the layout is a major issue despite recent incidents with Michigan State and Penn State.
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job

Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
AL.com

Rece Davis calls Auburn’s treatment of Bryan Harsin ‘disgraceful,’ ‘despicable’

Bryan Harsin never really had a chance at Auburn. The Tigers just didn’t want him, according to Rece Davis. The “College GameDay” host, who joined the College GameDay podcast, was critical of the way Auburn treated Harsin, who was fired Monday as the head coach. Specifically, Davis pointed to the school’s offseason investigation into the program that was initiated by then-President Jay Gogue after heavy turnover on the roster and coaching staff.
CBS Sports

Kansas suspends coach Bill Self four games, self-imposes recruiting restrictions amid ongoing investigation

Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension for coach Bill Self and lead assistant Kurtis Townsend to begin the season in response to the NCAA's ongoing investigation into potential wrongdoing by its top two coaches, the school announced Wednesday. The investigation into Kansas, which has yet to conclude as one of a handful of ongoing cases being adjudicated through the IARP process, began in 2017.
Athlon Sports

Auburn Reportedly Firing Several More Coaches On Monday

Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after a 3-5 start to his second season. The Tigers aren't stopping there. They are truly cleaning house. According to Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live, Auburn has also fired offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, tight ends coach Brad Bedell, chief of ...

