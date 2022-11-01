ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
mymcmedia.org

Nearly 60,000 Residents Turn Out for Early Voting

More than 58,000 Montgomery County residents voted early in the upcoming election. According to an unofficial count from the Montgomery County Board of Elections (BOE), 58,593 people voted over the eight-day period from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. The last day saw the highest turnout with 14,926 voters. Nearly 393,000...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washington City Paper

After a Career Spent Raising Ethics Questions, Elissa Silverman is in the Crosshairs

Deep down, At-Large Councilmember Elissa Silverman probably had to know this day was coming. Whether it was in her former life as a journalist or over the course of her political career, Silverman has historically never been afraid to call foul on ethics violations, campaign finance flaws, or donor influence. So she can’t be that surprised that her political opponents have seized on the chance to assail her over such concerns now that she’s given them the chance.
mymcmedia.org

November SSL Opportunities Available for MCPS students

Whether you are in need of Student Service Learning (SSL) hours, or are simply looking for a way to get involved with the community, there are plenty of opportunities for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students during the month of November. Here are some of the notable opportunities for students...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Former Montgomery elections board chair accuses Peroutka of seeking to ’cause havoc’

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The former chair of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, a Republican, said recent statements by a top campaign aide to attorney general candidate Michael Peroutka (R) are worthy of an investigation by the state.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

MoCo’s Most Famous: Cheryl Kagan

Maryland state senator Cheryl Kagan represents District 17 which covers Rockville and Gaithersburg. The Montgomery County native has earned a reputation as one of the most passionate and influential politicians in the county, serving on powerful committees and authoring many important bills. Kagan recently talked to MCM’s Director of Content...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 4, In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, Nov. 4. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 41,000 county residents cast ballots during early voting which ended Thursday. Tuesday, Nov. 8 the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8 at midnight if returning by U.S. Postal Service or deposited in any election drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Conceal carry bill debate

Lawmakers in Montgomery County held a hearing on a new bill that could restrict where owners of concealed carry permits can bring their guns in the county. Supporters say it's a step towards safety but opponents say it goes against a recent Supreme Court ruling. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald reports from Rockville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Police escort Carroll County Republican leader from polling place

The vice chairwoman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee had to be escorted away from a polling place in Westminster, according to a report. According to the Carroll County Times, Katherine Adelaide was removed after a conversation with election judges. Adelaide wanted to know why there wasn't a chalk line on the ground at the Westminster Senior Center to show where it was legal for candidates and supporters to electioneer.
mymcmedia.org

Art Added to the Mix in STEAM Festival for MCPS Students

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will host a STEAM festival Saturday which will bring students and educators together to learn about science, technology, engineering, art and math. The festival will take place at Northwood High School in Silver Spring from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. MCPS staff and educational partners...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery College Announces Plans to Launch 55,000 Square-Foot Education Center in East Montgomery County

Montgomery College (MC) President Jermaine F. Williams, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, together with state and community leaders announced this morning a planned Fall 2023 opening of the College’s East County Education Center (ECEC). The 55,193-square-foot space will feature classrooms, training labs, and student advising space, while offering both credit and non-credit courses. The new center is the first step in MC’s expansion into East County and expects to serve more than 1,000 students in the first year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

16 MCPS Schools Participating in Annual Latin Dance Competition

With a clear mission to “establish strong Latin dance clubs inside public schools to strengthen the social-emotional development of youth by promoting health, exercise, heritage, and unity through Latin dance education,” the After School Dance Fund will host its 22nd Annual Latin Dance Competition at The Music Center at Strathmore on Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy