mymcmedia.org
Nearly 60,000 Residents Turn Out for Early Voting
More than 58,000 Montgomery County residents voted early in the upcoming election. According to an unofficial count from the Montgomery County Board of Elections (BOE), 58,593 people voted over the eight-day period from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. The last day saw the highest turnout with 14,926 voters. Nearly 393,000...
Washington City Paper
After a Career Spent Raising Ethics Questions, Elissa Silverman is in the Crosshairs
Deep down, At-Large Councilmember Elissa Silverman probably had to know this day was coming. Whether it was in her former life as a journalist or over the course of her political career, Silverman has historically never been afraid to call foul on ethics violations, campaign finance flaws, or donor influence. So she can’t be that surprised that her political opponents have seized on the chance to assail her over such concerns now that she’s given them the chance.
mymcmedia.org
November SSL Opportunities Available for MCPS students
Whether you are in need of Student Service Learning (SSL) hours, or are simply looking for a way to get involved with the community, there are plenty of opportunities for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students during the month of November. Here are some of the notable opportunities for students...
'Folks want change': Early voting wraps up ahead of historic election Tuesday
Some key races we’ll be watching in just a few days are the race for governor between Democratic candidate Wes Moore and Republican candidate Dan Cox.
DC Council approves criminal code changes US Attorney's Office warned 'could undermine community safety'
The Washington, D.C. Council approved sweeping changes to the criminal code, over the objections of the Mayor Muriel Bowser, the U.S. Attorney, and the chief of police.
WTOP
Former Montgomery elections board chair accuses Peroutka of seeking to ’cause havoc’
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The former chair of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, a Republican, said recent statements by a top campaign aide to attorney general candidate Michael Peroutka (R) are worthy of an investigation by the state.
mymcmedia.org
MoCo’s Most Famous: Cheryl Kagan
Maryland state senator Cheryl Kagan represents District 17 which covers Rockville and Gaithersburg. The Montgomery County native has earned a reputation as one of the most passionate and influential politicians in the county, serving on powerful committees and authoring many important bills. Kagan recently talked to MCM’s Director of Content...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 4, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Nov. 4. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 41,000 county residents cast ballots during early voting which ended Thursday. Tuesday, Nov. 8 the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8 at midnight if returning by U.S. Postal Service or deposited in any election drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.
fox5dc.com
Conceal carry bill debate
Lawmakers in Montgomery County held a hearing on a new bill that could restrict where owners of concealed carry permits can bring their guns in the county. Supporters say it's a step towards safety but opponents say it goes against a recent Supreme Court ruling. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald reports from Rockville.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County executive candidate profile: Republican Jessica Haire
PASADENA, Md. -- In Anne Arundel County, a recent poll shows Democratic incumbent County Executive Steuart Pittman is ahead of Republican challenger Jessica Haire by 8 points with less than a week to go until Election Day. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Haire...
Vulgar political signs on Beltway grab drivers' attention, raise questions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some signs atop a busy Maryland roadway are grabbing the attention of drivers and neighbors alike. Recently, conservative activist Shaun Porter, and several other people, have been holding signs atop the Capital Beltway, in Montgomery County, on the Bradley Boulevard overpass. While holding politically tinged...
WBAL Radio
Police escort Carroll County Republican leader from polling place
The vice chairwoman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee had to be escorted away from a polling place in Westminster, according to a report. According to the Carroll County Times, Katherine Adelaide was removed after a conversation with election judges. Adelaide wanted to know why there wasn't a chalk line on the ground at the Westminster Senior Center to show where it was legal for candidates and supporters to electioneer.
Courthouse News Service
In win for GOP, Virginia county ordered to assign new poll workers
MANASSAS, Va. (CN) — With just days to go before the midterm election, a state judge on Wednesday ordered a county in northern Virginia to change its lineup of poll workers to ensure more precincts have both Republicans and Democrats overseeing voting. The ruling is a victory for the...
mymcmedia.org
Art Added to the Mix in STEAM Festival for MCPS Students
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will host a STEAM festival Saturday which will bring students and educators together to learn about science, technology, engineering, art and math. The festival will take place at Northwood High School in Silver Spring from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. MCPS staff and educational partners...
Virginia elections software glitch has local registrars racing to get 149,000 voters on the rolls
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Local elections workers across Virginia are scrambling to get almost 150,000 voters into the system after a big glitch with the state elections IT system. It's the second time in weeks that the state's delivered a big chunk of registrations late. Some local registrars are...
foxbaltimore.com
Former police commissioner says guaranteed income to squeegee kids would be extortion
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Removing squeegee kids from Baltimore street corners would mean a loss in money for those kids. One squeegee kid eluded to FOX45 News if this is the case, it's likely many would turn to committing crimes in order to make ends meet. “If you all...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery College Announces Plans to Launch 55,000 Square-Foot Education Center in East Montgomery County
Montgomery College (MC) President Jermaine F. Williams, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, together with state and community leaders announced this morning a planned Fall 2023 opening of the College’s East County Education Center (ECEC). The 55,193-square-foot space will feature classrooms, training labs, and student advising space, while offering both credit and non-credit courses. The new center is the first step in MC’s expansion into East County and expects to serve more than 1,000 students in the first year.
African American leaders announce Annapolis will be deemed a 'Port Marker' town
African American leaders in Annapolis announced our capital city will be a Port Marker town. That will make Annapolis a "Site of Memory".
mymcmedia.org
16 MCPS Schools Participating in Annual Latin Dance Competition
With a clear mission to “establish strong Latin dance clubs inside public schools to strengthen the social-emotional development of youth by promoting health, exercise, heritage, and unity through Latin dance education,” the After School Dance Fund will host its 22nd Annual Latin Dance Competition at The Music Center at Strathmore on Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
bethesdamagazine.com
Parents say MCPS teacher shortages are hurting students’ academic progress
Michelle Bright’s ninth-grade son is in an Algebra 2 class without a permanent, full-time teacher at Albert Einstein High School in Kensington this school year. Students have been learning through videos lessons and a long-term substitute is filling in. “It’s frustrating when your child doesn’t have a teacher in...
