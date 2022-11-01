"I Had To Reject The Application": This Recruiter Shared Why "White Wording" Isn't The Résumé Hack People Think It Is

Erica also added a few extra tips that will make your résumé stand out: Résumé that keep concise formatting and a résumé that "describes and quantifies accomplishments." She explained, "Please don’t just tell a recruiter that you answer the phones, tell us how many calls you are fielding daily, what is the office size for the number of calls you are fielding, etc. We want to know your impact and results, so we know how your experience could potentially translate into the role we are hiring for."