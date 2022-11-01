ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Herm Edwards returns to ESPN six weeks after unceremonious firing from ASU

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBAGC_0iukr4V300

Herm Edwards will return to ESPN as an NFL and college football analyst, the network announced Tuesday. This news comes just six weeks after Edwards was fired as the Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach.

Edwards worked with ESPN from 2009 until 2017, when he left to lead Arizona State’s football team.

After four seasons in Arizona, Edwards was let go on Sept. 18 after a loss that dropped the team’s record to 1-2.

Video from after that game suggested that he was made aware of this decision on the field, in a conversation with Athletic Director Ray Anderson.

While Arizona State finished above .500 in each of Edwards' three full seasons at the helm, the team had been the subject of an offseason NCAA inquiry into recruiting violations, where it was alleged that ASU hosted recruits on campus during NCAA-mandated recruiting dead periods.. Five assistant coaches departed amid the inquiry, including defensive coordinator and former NFL linebacker Antonio Pierce.

"We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately," Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement. "By mutual agreement, Coach Edwards and I have determined that he will relinquish his duties as our head coach. At the core of this is doing what is best for our current team, staff, and university. I understand the frustrations out there. We must do better and that starts with our decision today."

Now, Edwards returns to ESPN in a role that he feels allows him to “give back to fans.” “I look forward to returning to ESPN where I spent so many wonderful years and established so many incredible friendships,” Edwards said.

“When Herm left for Arizona State, we said we’d keep a seat open for him,” ESPN vice president of production Seth Markman said in a release. “After all he did for us on the air and behind the scenes, he deserved that. We are thrilled to welcome him back.

While his coaching career ended rather abruptly, Edwards has a breadth of experience to pull from in his new role. At 68 years old, he has done it all in the NFL.

“There is no better teammate, and we can’t wait for him to bring his unique coaching perspective and passion for the game back for our viewers,” Markman added.

He played defensive back for 10 NFL seasons (1977-86), notably recording 38 career interceptions for the Philadelphia Eagles. He worked as a scout for the Chiefs in 1990, then filled some assistant and position coaching roles until landing his first head coaching job.

Edwards is one of only a handful of NFL coaches to lead two different teams to the playoffs in his first season as head coach. Leading the New York Jets (2001-05) and Kansas City Chiefs (2006-08), he saw four playoff appearances.

Starting with a live debut on SportsCenter on Friday, Nov. 4, Edwards will appear on “SportsCenter”, “Get Up”, “NFL Live”, ESPN Radio shows and more as part of his new multi-year agreement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter for Raiders, dead at 72

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Ray Guy, a Hall of Fame punter with the Raiders in Oakland and Los Angeles who played in three Super Bowls, died Thursday. He was 72. Guy, who starred at Thomson High School in Georgia, died after a long illness, former Thomson High defensive coordinator and “Ghosts of the Brickyard” co-author John Barnett told The Augusta Chronicle. He had been receiving care in a Hattiesburg-area hospice, according to The Associated Press.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BlueDevilCountry

Will Dereck Lively II play against Jacksonville?

Except for brief highlights from summer intrasquad scrimmages, Duke basketball fans have yet to witness freshmen Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead in action on a court while donning Blue Devil gear. Both missed the Blue-White game at Countdown to Craziness and the exhibition win over ...
DURHAM, NC
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

ESPN's Jalen Rose apologizes after asking why he can't publicly name Ime Udoka's accuser

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose found himself quickly apologizing on the air Friday for an aside about suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Speaking during ESPN's "NBA Countdown" show before a game between the Celtics and Chicago Bulls, Rose questioned why the woman at the center of the sexual misconduct allegations against Udoka had not been publicly identified:
BOSTON, MA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

NBA teams' approach to Election Day more muted than 2020

MIAMI — (AP) — The NBA made its voice heard during the 2020 election cycle. LeBron James’ “More Than A Vote” initiative, formed after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sparked a national protest movement, was everywhere. Players were leading get-out-the-vote marches and rallies, making themselves more visible politically than ever before.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bruins sign player convicted of assault on Black classmate

BOSTON — (AP) — The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Mitchell Miller, who had his draft rights relinquished by Arizona for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The Bruins signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday after spending several weeks during an evaluation...
BOSTON, MA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
120K+
Followers
134K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy